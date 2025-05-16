Transport - Horizon Scanner Infrastructure, Construction, Energy, May 2025

EU

Road Legislative Package

The European Commission is proposing to overhaul the EU's road safety and vehicle registration rules to take into account the increase in EVs and to adapt to emerging technologies. Further information is available on the Commission's website: Updated rules for safer roads, less air pollution and digital vehicle documents.

Products

The European Commission's Working Plan 2025-2030 for the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation and Energy Labelling Framework Regulation is intended to promote sustainable, repairable, circular and energy efficient products across Europe. Tyres are included as a priority product for introducing ecodesign requirements and energy labelling over the next five years. Further information is available on the Commission's website: Commission rolls out plan to boost circular and efficient products in the EU.

IRELAND

Forthcoming Legislation

In the Government's Legislation Programme – Summer 2025, bills for priority drafting include the Dublin Transport Authority (Amendment) Bill, intended to enable the National Transport Authority to provide public transport infrastructure in the regional cities, as it can currently in the Greater Dublin Area.

EV Charging Infrastructure

A Regional and Local EV Charging Network Plan is available. It forms the second part of the National EV Charging Network Plan, following the finalisation of the National Road EV Charging Network Plan in May 2024.

