14 May 2025

Government Publishes RESS 5 Terms And Conditions And Auction Timetable

The Government has approved the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) for the fifth auction under Ireland's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 5).
Ireland Energy and Natural Resources
Fergus Devine,Colm Booth, and Máire O'Neill
The auction timeline for the next RESS auction has also been approved and published.

RESS 5 T&Cs

The Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) provides support for the development of onshore renewable electricity projects in Ireland. The T&Cs outline how prospective applicants can avail of the financial support within RESS 5. The approval of the latest T&Cs for RESS 5 represents Ireland's continued commitment to the recently updated Climate Action Plan and the development of our renewable electricity generation infrastructure.

The latest T&Cs can be viewed in full here.

Auction Timetable

Alongside the publication of the T&Cs, EirGrid, Ireland's Transmission System Operator, have also released the final RESS 5 Auction Timetable which can be accessed here, through EirGrid's website.

Prospective applicants should become familiar with the timetable below, noting that the process of qualifying for the auction will dominate the months of May and June before bids are made in September. Provisional results will be announced in late September with the final results being announced in October.

The key dates for the RESS 5 Auction include:

Event

Date & Time
Qualification Qualification Application Opening Date

10:00 on 29 May 2025
Qualification Application Closing Date

17:00 on 13 June 2025
Provisional Qualification Decision Date

16 July 2025
Final Application Withdrawal Date

17:00 on 18 July 2025
Final Qualification Decisions Date

28 August 2025
Auction Auction Submission Opening Date

10:00 on 3 September 2025
Auction Submission Closing Date

12:00 on 9 September 2025
Auction Completion Date

10 September 2025
Results Provisional Auction Results Date

24 September 2025
Final Auction Results Date

15 October 2025
Notice of Award Date

22 October 2025

