Government Publishes RESS 5 Terms And Conditions And Auction Timetable

The Government has approved the Terms and Conditions (T&Cs) for the fifth auction under Ireland's Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 5).

The auction timeline for the next RESS auction has also been approved and published.

RESS 5 T&Cs

The Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS) provides support for the development of onshore renewable electricity projects in Ireland. The T&Cs outline how prospective applicants can avail of the financial support within RESS 5. The approval of the latest T&Cs for RESS 5 represents Ireland's continued commitment to the recently updated Climate Action Plan and the development of our renewable electricity generation infrastructure.

The latest T&Cs can be viewed in full here.

Auction Timetable

Alongside the publication of the T&Cs, EirGrid, Ireland's Transmission System Operator, have also released the final RESS 5 Auction Timetable which can be accessed here, through EirGrid's website.

Prospective applicants should become familiar with the timetable below, noting that the process of qualifying for the auction will dominate the months of May and June before bids are made in September. Provisional results will be announced in late September with the final results being announced in October.

The key dates for the RESS 5 Auction include:

Event Date & Time Qualification Qualification Application Opening Date 10:00 on 29 May 2025 Qualification Application Closing Date 17:00 on 13 June 2025 Provisional Qualification Decision Date 16 July 2025 Final Application Withdrawal Date 17:00 on 18 July 2025 Final Qualification Decisions Date 28 August 2025 Auction Auction Submission Opening Date 10:00 on 3 September 2025 Auction Submission Closing Date 12:00 on 9 September 2025 Auction Completion Date 10 September 2025 Results Provisional Auction Results Date 24 September 2025 Final Auction Results Date 15 October 2025 Notice of Award Date 22 October 2025

