Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction July 2026 - Employment

Legislation

UPDATE ON IMPLEMENTATION OF THE PAY TRANSPARENCY DIRECTIVE

The European Commission has been informed that Ireland has not fully transposed the Pay Transparency Directive by the 7 June 2026 implementation deadline. In a written response to Parliamentary Questions on 26 May 2026, the Minister for Children, Disability and Equality confirmed the Government remains “fully committed to the complete and meaningful implementation of the Directive”. However, no firm deadline has been provided for implementation.

The Department of Children, Disability and Equality, which is responsible for transposing the Directive in Ireland, has indicated that implementation will take place on a phased basis and that it plans to work with employers, employees and their representatives on implementation. The Department also indicates that employers will not be penalised for not having all elements of the Directive implemented by the June 2026 deadline.

For more information on the implementation of the Directive, see our Insights Blog here: Pay Transparency Directive Update: EU publishes gender-neutral job evaluation and classification guidelines.