Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction July 2026 - Digital Infrastructure

EU

EU TECH SOVEREIGNTY PACKAGE

The European Commission presented its Tech Sovereignty Package, a framework to strengthen capacity across the digital technology stack, from chip design and manufacture through to cloud, AI and data centre infrastructure. It comprises four measures which we outline in our briefing: The EU Tech Sovereignty Package: Key measures explained.

DIGITAL NETWORKS ACT: EU TELECOMS REFORM AND INFRASTRUCTURE RESILIENCE

At its meeting in June 2026, the Telecommunications Council discussed progress on the proposed Digital Networks Act (“DNA”) and related digital infrastructure initiatives. The DNA would establish a single, directly applicable EU framework for electronic communications, replacing key elements of the existing telecoms acquis and harmonising rules on spectrum, fibre deployment, market access and infrastructure resilience, while strengthening cybersecurity requirements.

Looking ahead, negotiations on the DNA are expected to intensify as the co-legislators consider the balance between greater EU-level harmonisation and national regulatory autonomy. In its current form, the DNA could significantly reshape the regulatory landscape for telecoms, fibre, cloud and satellite operators by introducing a “single passport” regime for cross-border service provision, more harmonised spectrum management rules and enhanced requirements relating to network security and resilience. Stakeholders will likely wish to monitor developments closely, particularly proposals affecting infrastructure deployment, market entry and cybersecurity compliance, as these may influence future investment and operational strategies across the EU digital infrastructure sector.

ROAMING POLICY: EXTENSION OF “ROAM LIKE AT HOME” UNDER CONSIDERATION

The Council authorised the opening of negotiations on extending the EU’s “Roam Like at Home” framework to Western Balkans partners. This initiative forms part of the EU’s broader efforts to support regional integration and connectivity with the EU’s digital and telecommunication framework.

COMREG

CONSULTATION ON TELECOMS WACC

ComReg is consulting until 9 July 2026 on a review of the Weighted Average Cost Capital applicable to regulated telecommunications services in Ireland. The review reflects changing market conditions since the methodology was set in 2020 and seeks to ensure that the permitted return for investors in telecom infrastructure remains balanced, encouraging network investment while protecting consumers from excessive costs.

EU ROAMING REGULATION (31ST AND 32ND WAVE REPORTS)

ComReg published its 31st and 32nd reports on the implementation of the EU Roaming Regulation by Irish mobile service providers, covering October 2023 to September 2025. The reports provide aggregated data on roaming usage, including voice, SMS and mobile data, and monitor compliance with the EU Roaming Regulation.

QUARTERLY KEY DATA REPORT – Q1 2026

ComReg published its Quarterly Key Data Report for Q1 2026, providing an overview of developments in the Irish electronic communications market for January to March 2026. The report includes data on subscriptions, revenues and usage across fixed and mobile services. The data indicates continued growth in high-speed broadband and next-generation infrastructure, with fibre-to-the-premises accounting for a majority of fixed broadband lines. Mobile markets also recorded growth, including increases in 5G subscriptions and data usage.

PRIVATE MOBILE RADIO AND WIRELESS BROADBAND

ComReg published its Response to Consultation with Decisions and Draft Regulations on Licensing Frameworks for Private Mobile Radio and Wireless Broadband Low Medium Power Systems (ComReg 26/42). The decision sets out new licensing frameworks for Private Mobile Radio and Wireless Broadband Low Medium Power systems, including updated arrangements regarding licence duration, licence categories and fees. It introduces a licensing regime for Wireless Broadband Low Medium Power services in the 3.8–4.2 GHz band.

EU OPEN INTERNET ACCESS REGULATION (1 MAY 2025 TO 30 APRIL 2026)

ComReg published its Implementation of EU Open Internet Access Regulations in Ireland - 2026 Report, covering the period from 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2026. The report outlines ComReg’s monitoring of Internet Service Provider compliance with the EU Open Internet Access Regulation, including market surveillance activities, information requests and analysis of consumer complaints. It explains transparency measures in place to ensure open internet access and provides an update on Ireland’s enforcement framework for breaches of the Open Internet Access Regulation.

RADIO SPECTRUM LICENSING ANNUAL REPORT 2025

ComReg published its Radio Spectrum Licensing Annual Report 2025, providing an overview of radio spectrum licensing and regulatory developments in Ireland, including new licensing frameworks for Wireless Broadband Low-Medium Power and Private Mobile Radio services. Looking ahead, the report identifies a number of regulatory initiatives, including the award of 26 GHz block licences.