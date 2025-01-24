October To December 2024 - AI

GPAI - Code of Practice

DATE OF UPDATE: 19 December and 14 November 2024

APPLICABLE DATES:

The final version of the Code of Practice will be published and presented at a closing plenary, estimated to occur in April 2025.

First Draft Released of the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice - Arthur Cox LLP

First Draft of the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice published, written by independent experts | Shaping Europe's digital future

Second Draft of the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice published, written by independent experts | Shaping Europe's digital future

CURRENT STATUS

The EU AI Office released the first and second drafts of the General-Purpose AI ("GPAI") Code of Practice.

The Code of Practice, once final, is intended to help providers govern the deployment and development of AI in an ethical, responsible and pro-active manner.

The deadline for compliance with the EU AI Act's requirements for GPAI models is August 2025.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Code of Practice will be of interest to providers of GPAI, as it aims to support their compliance with the Artificial Intelligence Act (Regulation (EU) 2024 / 1689) ("AI Act"). The Commission may decide to approve the Code and give it a general validity within the Union by means of an implementing act. If the Code of Practice is not deemed adequate, the Commission will provide common rules for the implementation of the relevant obligations (Article 56 AI Act).

AI Act – Guidelines

DATE OF UPDATE: 13 November 2024

APPLICABLE DATES:

The Consultation closed on 11 December 2024.

Commission launches consultation on AI Act prohibitions and AI system definition | Shaping Europe's digital future

The EU AI Act - Arthur Cox LLP

CURRENT STATUS

The Commission's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Office launched a stakeholder consultation process on the future guidelines on the AI system definition and the implementation of AI practices that pose unacceptable risks under the AI Act.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The guidelines will help national competent authorities as well as providers and deployers in complying with the AI Act's rules with regard to the AI system definition and prohibited AI practices.

AI Act – Enforcement in Ireland

DATE OF UPDATE: 31 October 2024

Minister Calleary announces key milestone in the implementation of the EU regulation on AI - DETE

CURRENT STATUS

The Government has published a list of nine national public authorities responsible for protecting fundamental rights under the AI Act. The list of authorities is as follows:

An Coimisiún Toghcháin

Coimisiún na Meán

Data Protection Commission

Environmental Protection Agency

Financial Services & Pensions Ombudsman

Irish Human Rights & Equality Commission

Ombudsman

Ombudsman for Children

Ombudsman for the Defence Forces

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The regulation of AI in Ireland will be of interest to organisations located here which provide, deploy or otherwise avail of AI models and systems.

