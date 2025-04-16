Technology And Innovation Client Update: January To March 2025 - Artificial Intelligence

Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 (AI Act) - General-Purpose AI Models

DATE OF UPDATE: 14 March 2025

APPLICABLE DATES:

The deadline for compliance with the AI Act's requirements for GPAI models is August 2025.

LINKS

General-Purpose AI Models in the AI Act – Questions & Answers | Shaping Europe's digital future

CURRENT STATUS

The European AI Office (AI Office) published an updated version of its Questions & Answers General-Purpose AI (GPAI) Models in the AI Act.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

With these questions and answers, the AI Office seeks to facilitate the interpretation of certain provisions of the AI Act. This document may be helpful for users, producers and deployers of the technology.

AI Act - Third Draft of the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice

DATE OF UPDATE: 11 March 2025

APPLICABLE DATES:

The Code is expected to complete four drafting rounds with the final version being published by May 2025.

LINKS

Third Draft of the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice published, written by independent experts | Shaping Europe's digital future

First Draft Released of the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice

CURRENT STATUS

The third draft is based on a concise list of high-level commitments and provides more detailed measures to implement each commitment. It contains two Commitments related to transparency and copyright for all providers of general-purpose AI models, and a further 16 Commitments related to safety and security only for providers of general-purpose AI models classified as general-purpose AI models with systemic risk.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The purpose of the Code is to support the compliance of providers of GPAI models with the AI Act.

AI Act - Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/454

DATE OF UPDATE: 7 March 2025

LINKS

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/454 of 7 March 2025

CURRENT STATUS

Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/454 of 7 March 2025 laying down the rules for the application of Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards the establishment of a scientific panel of independent experts in the field of artificial intelligence was published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The proposed scientific panel of independent experts will support enforcement activities under the AI Act and advise and support the AI Office in the performance of its tasks.

AI Act - Enforcement

DATE OF UPDATE: 5 March 2025

LINKS

gov.ie - Ministers Burke and Smyth welcome government approval of roadmap for implementing the EU Artificial Intelligence Act

Spring Cleaning: Legislative Plans for Cybersecurity, Business Data, AI

CURRENT STATUS

Ireland has adopted a distributed model of implementation of the AI Act. The government approved the designation of an initial list of eight public bodies as competent authorities, responsible for implementing and enforcing the Act within their respective sectors.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The implementation and enforcement of the AI Act in Ireland will be of interest to those organisations engaging with AI in Ireland.

AI Pact

DATE OF UPDATE: 26 February 2025

LINKS

AI Pact | Shaping Europe's digital future

CURRENT STATUS

The Commission published an updated list of signatories to the voluntary pledges under the AI Pact. The Pact encourages and supports organisations to plan ahead for the implementation of the AI Act.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

Participating companies will be invited to publicly report on their progress 12 months after the publication of their commitments. These reports may offer some insights into how organisations are engaging with AI and bringing AI into the workplace.

AI Advisory Council

DATE OF UPDATE: 21 February 2025

LINKS

AI Advisory Council Advice Papers - DETE

CURRENT STATUS

The AI Advisory Council Advice Papers have been published. The AI Advisory Council is an independent body established to provide expert advice to the Irish Government on all aspects of artificial intelligence.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Papers include recommendations to help shape Ireland's AI future, as well as sector specific reports, which may be of interest to organisations involved with AI.

AI Act - Prohibited AI Practices

DATE OF UPDATE: 4 FEBRUARY 2025

APPLICABLE DATES:

As of Sunday, 2 February, the first rules under the AI Act started to apply. This includes the AI system definition, AI literacy, as well as a very limited number of prohibited AI use cases outlined in the AI Act that pose unacceptable risks in the EU.

LINKS

The EU Commission Guidelines on prohibited AI practices

Commission publishes the Guidelines on prohibited artificial intelligence (AI) practices, as defined by the AI Act. | Shaping Europe's digital future

CURRENT STATUS

The European Commission issued guidelines on prohibited AI practices established by the EU AI Act.

The (currently non-binding) guidelines provide clarity on prohibited AI practices that pose a risk to the values and fundamental rights of the European Union, such as ensuring public security, the right to privacy, and the right to non-discrimination.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The guidelines will be useful in interpreting the provisions in the AI Act relating to prohibited AI systems.

