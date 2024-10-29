Artificial Intelligence: Technology And Innovation Client Update: July To September 2024

General Purpose AI Code of Practice

DATE OF UPDATE: 30 SEPTEMBER 2024

APPLICABLE DATES:

The final version of the Code of Practice is expected in April 2025.

LINKS

The kick-off Plenary for the General-Purpose AI Code of Practice took place online | Shaping Europe's digital future (europa.eu)

CURRENT STATUS

The kick-off plenary to develop the Code of Practice for General-Purpose AI ("GPAI") took place on 30 September 2024.

The European AI Office opened a call to participate in drawing up the Code in the summer. Those eligible to participate will convene three times virtually for drafting rounds between September 2024 and April 2025 with discussions organised in Working Groups.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

After publication of the Code, the AI Office and the AI Board will assess its adequacy. The Commission may decide to approve the Code of Practice and give it a general validity by means of an implementing act. If the Code of Practice is not deemed adequate, the Commission will provide common rules for the implementation of the relevant obligations.

EU AI Pact – Voluntary pledges

DATE OF UPDATE: 25 SEPTEMBER 2024

APPLICABLE DATES:

Participating companies will be invited to publicly report on their progress 12 months after the publication of their commitments.

LINKS

Over a hundred companies sign EU AI Pact pledges (europa.eu)

CURRENT STATUS

The European Commission ("Commission") announced that over a hundred companies signed the EU Artificial Intelligence Pact and its voluntary pledges. Participants will contribute to the creation of a collaborative community, sharing their experiences and knowledge. The AI Office will organise workshops with the objective of creating a better understanding of Regulation (EU) 2024/1689 laying down harmonised rules on artificial intelligence and amending certain Union Legislative Acts (the "AI Act").

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The EU AI Pact will be of interest to organisations involved in the provision or deployment of artificial intelligence.

NEXT STEPS

Consider whether it is appropriate to sign up to the EU AI Pact, if not already participating.

Council of Europe Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and human rights, democracy and the rule of law

DATE OF UPDATE: 5 SEPTEMBER 2024

LINKS

Commission signed the Council of Europe Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and human rights, democracy and the rule of law | Shaping Europe's digital future (europa.eu)

CURRENT STATUS

The Council of Europe Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and human rights, democracy and the rule of law was signed by the European Commission on 5 September 2024. This signature expresses the EU's intention to become a Party to the Convention. Following this the European Commission will prepare a proposal for a Council decision to conclude the Convention. The European Parliament should also give its consent. The Convention is open to accession to Council of Europe members, the EU, and other third countries around the world. It is fully compatible with Union law in general, and the EU AI Act in particular and will be implemented in the EU in the AI Act.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Convention is the first legally binding international instrument on artificial intelligence and its broad applicability will be helpful to organisations with a multi-national reach.

European Commission – AI Act Q and A

DATE OF UPDATE: 1 AUGUST 2024

LINKS

Artificial Intelligence – Q&As (europa.eu)

CURRENT STATUS

The European Commission has updated its set of questions and answers on the AI Act.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The Q and A provides some helpful guidance on the AI Act.

NEXT STEPS

Review Q and A.

AI Act - Publication

DATE OF UPDATE: 12 JULY 2024

APPLICABLE DATES: The AI Act entered into force 1 August 2024

Provisions on prohibited AI Systems apply from 2 February 2025

Provisions on General Purpose AI Models apply from 2 August 2025

Provisions for High-Risk AI Systems apply from 2 August 2026, except for Annex I High-Risk AI Systems, which apply from 2 August 2027

LINKS

CURRENT STATUS

The AI Act was published in the Official Journal.

WHY IS THIS APPLICABLE TO CLIENTS?

The AI Act will regulate the use of AI in the EU and seek to provide a balance between supervising certain categories of AI as well as supporting innovation and transformation within the AI industry.

NEXT STEPS

Review the Act.

Understand where and how AI systems are being used within the organisation.

Educate employees on AI usage and governance considerations.

Leverage existing compliance frameworks where possible, e.g., privacy compliance frameworks; plus, secondary legislation and guidelines from the AI Office.

Develop an AI Policy that aligns with principles of AI Act and good industry practice.

