(11) Cyber Insights: NIS2 - Navigating Incident Notifications: Essential Steps For Compliance (Podcast)

William Fry's Cyber Insights podcast series.

Technology Department Consultant Susan Walsh and Morgan Flanagan-Creagh delve into the incident notification regime under the NIS2 Directive.

Learn about the multi-stage notification process, what constitutes a significant incident, and practical steps for ensuring compliance. Perfect for in-house lawyers, C-suite executives, and board members.

