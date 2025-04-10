ARTICLE
10 April 2025

(11) Cyber Insights: NIS2 - Navigating Incident Notifications: Essential Steps For Compliance (Podcast)

William Fry

Contributor

Technology Department Consultant Susan Walsh and Morgan Flanagan-Creagh delve into the incident notification regime under the NIS2 Directive. Learn about the multi-stage notification process, what constitutes a significant incident, and practical steps for ensuring compliance. Perfect for in-house lawyers, C-suite executives, and board members.
William Fry
William Fry's Cyber Insights podcast series.

Technology Department Consultant Susan Walsh and Morgan Flanagan-Creagh delve into the incident notification regime under the NIS2 Directive.

Learn about the multi-stage notification process, what constitutes a significant incident, and practical steps for ensuring compliance. Perfect for in-house lawyers, C-suite executives, and board members.

