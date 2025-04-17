Cyber Insights: Securing Your Supply Chain: NIS2 Requirements Explained (Podcast)

William Fry's Cyber Insights podcast series.

Technology Department Consultant Susan Walsh and Morgan Flanagan-Creagh explore the critical topic of supply chain security under the NIS2 Directive. Understand the importance of managing risks in your supply chain, establishing security policies, and ensuring compliance with cybersecurity standards and contractual protections.

A must-listen for anyone involved in legal, procurement and vendor management.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.