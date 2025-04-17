ARTICLE
17 April 2025

Cyber Insights: Securing Your Supply Chain: NIS2 Requirements Explained (Podcast)

William Fry

Technology Department Consultant Susan Walsh and Morgan Flanagan-Creagh explore the critical topic of supply chain security under the NIS2 Directive. Understand the importance of managing risks in your supply chain, establishing security policies, and ensuring compliance with cybersecurity standards and contractual protections.
Susan Walsh
William Fry's Cyber Insights podcast series.

A must-listen for anyone involved in legal, procurement and vendor management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Susan Walsh
