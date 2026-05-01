AIFMD II Transposition: Ireland Reaches A Key Milestone

Ireland has taken a significant step forward in the implementation of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive II (AIFMD II), with confirmation that the enabling Statutory Instruments have now been signed and are set to come into force.

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.

Article Insights

K&L Gates LLP are most popular: within Immigration, Transport and Law Practice Management topic(s)

Ireland has taken a significant step forward in the implementation of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive II (AIFMD II), with confirmation that the enabling Statutory Instruments have now been signed and are set to come into force.

The Statutory Instruments (SIs) required for the transposition of AIFMD II—along with the related updates to the AIF Rulebook and UCITS Regulations—have been signed by the Tánaiste and are expected to be published and become effective on 1 May 2026. In the days following publication of the SIs, the Central Bank of Ireland is expected to publish the corresponding updates to its AIF Rulebook, which is set to enhance Ireland’s private funds regime.

This marks the culmination of sustained engagement between industry and regulatory authorities. The considerable work done by member firm representatives and the Irish Funds team has been aimed at maximising the opportunity to provide a broader range of compelling fund solutions, reflecting the harmonisation that AIFMD II brings.

For fund managers and industry participants, the transposition signals the beginning of a new operational phase. Firms will now need to assess the practical implications of the updated framework and ensure their structures, processes, and documentation are aligned with the revised requirements.

Irish Funds has indicated it will be gathering feedback as the changes become operable and will support members through its groups, communications, events, and portal materials.

With Ireland continuing to position itself as a leading domicile for alternative investment funds, the transposition of AIFMD II reinforces the jurisdiction’s commitment to regulatory alignment and industry competitiveness.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.