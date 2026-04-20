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20 April 2026

The CLOser – April 2026

MG
Maples Group

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The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.
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This April 2026 edition of The CLOser newsletter provides comprehensive insights into the collateralized loan obligation market, featuring US and European market reviews, global listing updates...
Ireland Finance and Banking
James Reeve,Stephen McLoughlin,Cleveland Stewart
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We are delighted to present our April 2026 edition of The CLOser.

This edition includes:

  • US and European market review and global listing updates;
  • our Bringing You CLOser external article comes courtesy of Tracey Jackson, Managing Director, CLO Client Portfolio Manager at Nuveen;
  • in Bringing Us CLOser, we announce an exciting new partnership with Women in Securitization;
  • a review of regulatory developments;
  • we look at EU tax reforms and their impact on Irish CLOs; and
  • lastly, we feature members from our global CLO team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of James Reeve
James Reeve
Photo of Stephen McLoughlin
Stephen McLoughlin
Photo of Peter Lundin
Peter Lundin
Photo of Cleveland Stewart
Cleveland Stewart
Photo of Andrew Quinn
Andrew Quinn
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