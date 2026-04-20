The CLOser – April 2026

We are delighted to present our April 2026 edition of The CLOser.
This edition includes:
- US and European market review and global listing updates;
- our Bringing You CLOser external article comes courtesy of Tracey Jackson, Managing Director, CLO Client Portfolio Manager at Nuveen;
- in Bringing Us CLOser, we announce an exciting new partnership with Women in Securitization;
- a review of regulatory developments;
- we look at EU tax reforms and their impact on Irish CLOs; and
- lastly, we feature members from our global CLO team.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]