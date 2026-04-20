The CLOser – April 2026

This April 2026 edition of The CLOser newsletter provides comprehensive insights into the collateralized loan obligation market, featuring US and European market reviews, global listing updates...

The Maples Group is a leading service provider offering clients a comprehensive range of legal services on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Ireland, Jersey and Luxembourg, and is an independent provider of fiduciary, fund services, regulatory and compliance, and entity formation and management services.

We are delighted to present our April 2026 edition of The CLOser.

This edition includes:

US and European market review and global listing updates;

our Bringing You CLOser external article comes courtesy of Tracey Jackson, Managing Director, CLO Client Portfolio Manager at Nuveen;

in Bringing Us CLOser, we announce an exciting new partnership with Women in Securitization;

a review of regulatory developments;

we look at EU tax reforms and their impact on Irish CLOs; and

lastly, we feature members from our global CLO team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.