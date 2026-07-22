Funds Focus – July 26

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Welcome to the July 2026 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds update – ‘Funds Focus’.
In this month’s edition we look at:
- Key Dates & Deadlines: Q2 2026
Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker along with possible dates and impacts for fund managers.
- New CBI UCITS Regulations
On 7 July 2026, CBI UCITS Regulations 2026 were published with immediate effect, repealing and replacing the 2019 Regulations.
- ESMA Risk Management function CSA
ESMA is launching a Common Supervisory Action on the risk management function of UCITS management companies and Alternative Investment Fund Managers across the European Union.
- CBI Delegation review
The CBI provided a high-level overview of the findings from its 2025 delegation review of Fund Management Companies to Irish Funds. The full industry report is expected in July.
- EU Retail Investment Strategy update
The EU Retail Investment Strategy package was endorsed by the European Council in June 2026. Updates include value-for-money proposals for retail UCITS and AIFs and PRIIPs KID changes.
- EU Markets Integration and Supervision Package update
Draft amendments in June 2026 to the European Commission’s MISP proposal by representatives of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.
- CBI Authorisations and Gatekeeping report
The CBI published the third edition of its Authorisations and Gatekeeping Report providing a comprehensive overview of authorisation and gatekeeping activity across all regulated sectors in 2025.
- ESMA MiFID conflicts of interest in distribution CSA
ESMA will launch a common supervisory action in 2026 with national competent authorities on conflicts of interest in the distribution of financial instruments.
- Money Market Fund consultation
The CBI recently published a consultation paper on Guidance on Money Market Fund Weekly Liquid Assets levels (CP168).
- UCITS Regulations: update to derivatives classification
Amended UCITS Regulations classifying derivatives as centrally or non-centrally cleared with a CCP authorised or recognised under EMIR instead of either exchange-traded or over-the-counter.
Click the pdf below to download our full briefing.
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