Funds Focus – July 26

This July 2026 edition of Funds Focus examines critical regulatory developments affecting asset management and investment funds, including new CBI UCITS Regulations, ESMA's risk management supervision initiative, and the EU Retail Investment Strategy updates. The briefing provides fund managers with essential compliance deadlines, regulatory changes, and supervisory actions that will shape the investment funds landscape in the coming months.

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Welcome to the July 2026 edition of our Asset Management & Investment Funds update – ‘Funds Focus’.

In this month’s edition we look at:

Key Dates & Deadlines: Q2 2026

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker along with possible dates and impacts for fund managers.

Stay ahead of upcoming deadlines and key dates with our legal & regulatory tracker along with possible dates and impacts for fund managers. New CBI UCITS Regulations

On 7 July 2026, CBI UCITS Regulations 2026 were published with immediate effect, repealing and replacing the 2019 Regulations.

On 7 July 2026, CBI UCITS Regulations 2026 were published with immediate effect, repealing and replacing the 2019 Regulations. ESMA Risk Management function CSA

ESMA is launching a Common Supervisory Action on the risk management function of UCITS management companies and Alternative Investment Fund Managers across the European Union.

ESMA is launching a Common Supervisory Action on the risk management function of UCITS management companies and Alternative Investment Fund Managers across the European Union. CBI Delegation review

The CBI provided a high-level overview of the findings from its 2025 delegation review of Fund Management Companies to Irish Funds. The full industry report is expected in July.

The CBI provided a high-level overview of the findings from its 2025 delegation review of Fund Management Companies to Irish Funds. The full industry report is expected in July. EU Retail Investment Strategy update

The EU Retail Investment Strategy package was endorsed by the European Council in June 2026. Updates include value-for-money proposals for retail UCITS and AIFs and PRIIPs KID changes.

The EU Retail Investment Strategy package was endorsed by the European Council in June 2026. Updates include value-for-money proposals for retail UCITS and AIFs and PRIIPs KID changes. EU Markets Integration and Supervision Package update

Draft amendments in June 2026 to the European Commission’s MISP proposal by representatives of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee.

Draft amendments in June 2026 to the European Commission’s MISP proposal by representatives of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee. CBI Authorisations and Gatekeeping report

The CBI published the third edition of its Authorisations and Gatekeeping Report providing a comprehensive overview of authorisation and gatekeeping activity across all regulated sectors in 2025.

The CBI published the third edition of its Authorisations and Gatekeeping Report providing a comprehensive overview of authorisation and gatekeeping activity across all regulated sectors in 2025. ESMA MiFID conflicts of interest in distribution CSA

ESMA will launch a common supervisory action in 2026 with national competent authorities on conflicts of interest in the distribution of financial instruments.

ESMA will launch a common supervisory action in 2026 with national competent authorities on conflicts of interest in the distribution of financial instruments. Money Market Fund consultation

The CBI recently published a consultation paper on Guidance on Money Market Fund Weekly Liquid Assets levels (CP168).

The CBI recently published a consultation paper on Guidance on Money Market Fund Weekly Liquid Assets levels (CP168). UCITS Regulations: update to derivatives classification

Amended UCITS Regulations classifying derivatives as centrally or non-centrally cleared with a CCP authorised or recognised under EMIR instead of either exchange-traded or over-the-counter.

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