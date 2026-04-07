Horizon Scanner Finance April 2026 - Thought Leadership

- within Law Department Performance and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
Capital Markets
Ireland's ESAP Implementing Regulations: Key Obligations and commencement Dates
Financial Regulation
Consumer Protection Regulations and Standards for Business – to apply from 24 March 2026
What does CRD VI mean for financial services in Ireland?
Central Bank Regulatory & Supervisory Outlook 2026: Focus areas for the year ahead
Central Bank's Regulatory & Supervisory Outlook 2026: Funds sector impact
ESG
Omnibus I Directive published: Revised scope and reduced obligations under CSRD and CSDDD
Asset Management and Investment Funds
Central Bank issues Discussion Paper on DLT & tokenisation in financial services
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]