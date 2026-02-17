Where Are They Now? Alumni Of Our Ireland Legal Analyst Programme Share Their Career Journeys

Our Ireland Legal Analyst programme has supported many graduates and postgraduates completing their FE1s as they begin their legal careers.

For many, it has been the starting point for exciting roles both within Walkers and across the wider legal and financial services sectors.



In this feature, we speak with two former Legal Analysts, Aisling Carberry and Owen O'Hanrahan, to explore where their careers have taken them, how the programme helped shape their journey and what advice they would give to those thinking of applying.

What advice would you give someone starting their legal career?

Aisling: My advice is to keep an open mind. In school we often imagine the kind of lawyer we want to be and sometimes fixate on a particular area of practice. I have learned that you never really know what will interest you until you try it. I had never considered financial services law until I joined Walkers as a Legal Analyst but, having been here for two and a half years now, I find that I love the work and enjoy being challenged and learning something new every day.

What stands out most when you look back?

Aisling: What stands out most is how early I was given the opportunity to be actively involved in deals and work closely with partners. These experiences accelerated my learning in a meaningful way and made me feel supported, challenged and motivated.

Where did your career take you after the programme?

Owen: After working as a Legal Analyst at Walkers, I progressed to the trainee programme and later completed my traineeship. I qualified as an associate solicitor on the Asset Finance team in 2025. As a trainee, I also completed rotations in the firm's top tier Investment Funds & Asset Management, and Finance & Capital Markets practices, along with a six-month secondment to an international aircraft lessor.

How did the Legal Analyst Programme help you get there?

Owen: Having the chance to work on deals with experienced lawyers at an early stage allowed me to understand both the expectations and the opportunities within a career in financial services law. The support from Walkers' cross departmental and international teams also helped me develop a wider understanding of the role of a lawyer and the industry considerations that shape cross border and high value transactions.

What are you most proud of in your career so far?

Aisling: I am most proud of passing the New York Bar exam. Working while studying for something as demanding as the New York Bar was challenging, but I am confident I could not have done it without the support of the team at Walkers. Partners and associates took an interest in my decision to sit the exam, offered advice on both study and career opportunities and encouraged me throughout. Walkers were flexible when I needed time to prepare and were the first to celebrate with me when I learned I had passed.



Applications are now open until Sunday 1 March

