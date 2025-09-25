ARTICLE
25 September 2025

Private Credit

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
Similar to debt markets worldwide, Private Credit has become a key feature of the Irish market with many of the largest and most innovative financings involving Ireland over the past number of years being financed...
Ireland Finance and Banking
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Similar to debt markets worldwide, Private Credit has become a key feature of the Irish market with many of the largest and most innovative financings involving Ireland over the past number of years being financed by non-bank lenders.

"Personable and responsive, practical and super easy to deal with. Great internal bench strength on regulatory matters as well." The Legal 500, 2024

Whether sponsor-side or credit fund-side, our Debt Finance team has been mandated on most of the largest Private Credit deals involving Irish assets and structures across all asset classes and sectors. Our clients in this space include large international private debt funds, PE sponsors, institutional investors, family offices, corporate borrowers, and other market participants.

RECENT EXPERIENCE

  • Advising Montagu Private Equity on all aspects of its acquisition of this strategic stake in Waystone, a leading provider of institutional governance, risk, and compliance services to the asset management industry.
  • Advising Apollo Global Management on the provision of a $700 million debtor-in-possession facility to SAS – Scandinavian Airlines as part of the airline's Chapter 11 restructuring.
  • Advising Bain Capital credit on all aspects of a development financing where PIMCO advanced facilities to develop the strategically located Vantage Business Park in Dublin.
  • Advising Starwood in the financing of the Echelon Data Centres business.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More