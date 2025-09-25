Similar to debt markets worldwide, Private Credit has become a key feature of the Irish market with many of the largest and most innovative financings involving Ireland over the past number of years being financed by non-bank lenders.

Whether sponsor-side or credit fund-side, our Debt Finance team has been mandated on most of the largest Private Credit deals involving Irish assets and structures across all asset classes and sectors. Our clients in this space include large international private debt funds, PE sponsors, institutional investors, family offices, corporate borrowers, and other market participants.

RECENT EXPERIENCE

Advising Montagu Private Equity on all aspects of its acquisition of this strategic stake in Waystone, a leading provider of institutional governance, risk, and compliance services to the asset management industry.

Advising Apollo Global Management on the provision of a $700 million debtor-in-possession facility to SAS – Scandinavian Airlines as part of the airline's Chapter 11 restructuring.

Advising Bain Capital credit on all aspects of a development financing where PIMCO advanced facilities to develop the strategically located Vantage Business Park in Dublin.

Advising Starwood in the financing of the Echelon Data Centres business.

