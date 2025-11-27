ARTICLE
27 November 2025

SFDR Reform Proposal – Key Changes

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
On 20 November 2025, the European Commission (the "Commission") published its long-awaited legislative proposal to overhaul the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation ("SFDR").
Ireland Finance and Banking
Ian Dillon,Dara Harrington,Tara O'Reilly
+7 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Ian Dillon’s articles from Arthur Cox are most popular:
  • within Finance and Banking topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives and HR
  • in Ireland
  • with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Securities & Investment industries

On 20 November 2025, the European Commission (the "Commission") published its long-awaited legislative proposal to overhaul the Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation ("SFDR"). The reform aims to simplify the regime, address market confusion, and better align disclosure requirements with other EU sustainability frameworks.

A comprehensive review of SFDR by the Commission since 2023 has shown that the current framework results in disclosures that are too long and complex, making it difficult for investors to understand and compare the environmental or social characteristics of financial products.

Proposed changes

New voluntary product categories:
The existing Article 8 and Article 9 designations will be replaced with three new voluntary categories for sustainability-related financial products:

  1. Transition category: For products investing in companies/projects on a credible path to sustainability or contributing to such a transition (minimum 70% investment in transition-related assets).
  2. Sustainable category: For products with sustainability-related objectives and measurable outcomes (minimum 70% investment in sustainable assets).
  3. ESG basics category: For products integrating sustainability factors beyond risk management, but with more limited commitments.

Products investing in one or more of these categories (e.g., funds of funds) may avail of the product categorisation regime subject to certain requirements.

Mandatory criteria and exclusions:
Each category will have mandatory criteria, including minimum investment thresholds and exclusions (e.g., fossil fuel expansion), in line with ESMA's guidelines on fund names.

Removal of Article 8/9 and "sustainable investment" definition:
The current Article 8 and 9 regime and the definition of "sustainable investment" are deleted. The "do no significant harm" and "good governance" requirements are replaced by category-specific exclusions.

Streamlined disclosures and reporting:

  • Entity-level principal adverse impact ("PAI") reporting and remuneration policy disclosures are removed for most market participants, except the largest firms already subject to the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD").
  • Taxonomy-alignment disclosures are no longer mandatory.
  • Pre-contractual and periodic report templates will be simplified and limited to two pages.

Opt-outs:
Closed-ended funds created and distributed before the reforms are implemented may opt out of the new regime.

No change to sustainability risk disclosure:
The obligation to disclose how sustainability risks are integrated into investment decisions remains unchanged for all products.

Next steps

The proposal will now proceed through the EU legislative process and may be amended before it is finalised. The new regime is expected to apply 18 months after entry into force.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

Authors
Photo of Ian Dillon
Ian Dillon
Photo of Dara Harrington
Dara Harrington
Photo of Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy
Photo of Tara O'Reilly
Tara O'Reilly
Photo of Cormac Commins
Cormac Commins
Photo of Siobhan McBean
Siobhan McBean
Photo of Stephanie Hanrahan
Stephanie Hanrahan
Photo of Christopher O'Reilly
Christopher O'Reilly
Photo of Sarah Thompson
Sarah Thompson
Photo of Robert Cain
Robert Cain
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More