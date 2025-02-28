ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.6: Areas Of Likely Cross Sectoral Significance In 2024

M
Matheson

Contributor

Matheson logo
Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
This episode is part of a four part series derived from the recent Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast: Look back to look forward.
Ireland Finance and Banking
Darren Maher,Gráinne Callanan,Elaine Long
+6 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

This episode is part of a four part series derived from the recent Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast: Look back to look forward. This episode considers a number of the areas of likely cross sectoral relevance in 2024 which were discussed during that podcast. The topics include the IAF, the Consumer Protection Code Review, Operational Resilience and DORA, the application and demonstration of legislative changes, the Green agenda, D&I, Central Bank of Ireland's supervisory priorities for 2024 and the impact of the European elections on the progression of financial services legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Darren Maher
Darren Maher
Photo of Gráinne Callanan
Gráinne Callanan
Photo of Joe Beashel
Joe Beashel
Photo of Elaine Long
Elaine Long
Photo of Ian O'Mara
Ian O'Mara
Photo of Caroline Kearns
Caroline Kearns
Photo of Louise Dobbyn
Louise Dobbyn
Photo of Niamh Mulholland
Niamh Mulholland
Photo of Claire Scannell
Claire Scannell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More