Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast No.6: Areas Of Likely Cross Sectoral Significance In 2024

This episode is part of a four part series derived from the recent Matheson Talks Financial Regulation Podcast: Look back to look forward. This episode considers a number of the areas of likely cross sectoral relevance in 2024 which were discussed during that podcast. The topics include the IAF, the Consumer Protection Code Review, Operational Resilience and DORA, the application and demonstration of legislative changes, the Green agenda, D&I, Central Bank of Ireland's supervisory priorities for 2024 and the impact of the European elections on the progression of financial services legislation.

