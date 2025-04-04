ARTICLE
4 April 2025

Horizon Scanner Finance April 2025 - Thought Leadership

Arthur Cox

Contributor

CONSUMER PROTECTION CODE / INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTABILITY FRAMEWORK.
Ireland Consumer Protection
CONSUMER PROTECTION CODE / INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTABILITY FRAMEWORK

CPC and Standards for Business: Central Bank launches two sets of regulations (to apply from 24 March 2026)

IAF/SEAR Update: Business Standards Regulations published (effective 24 March 2026)

Consumer Protection Regulations - impact on insurance

CENTRAL BANK REGULATORY & SUPERVISORY OUTLOOK 2025

Central Bank introduces its New Supervisory Approach

Central Bank Regulatory & Supervisory Outlook 2025: Banks, Payment and E-Money Firms, Retail Credit Firms, Investment Firms and Securities Markets

Central Bank's Regulatory & Supervisory Outlook 2025: Funds Sector Impact

CBI Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook Report 2025 - Insurance

EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAVINGS AND INVESTMENTS UNION

Savings and Investments Union: Commission outlines its plans

FUND FINANCE

Irish Central Bank Update: Third Party Guarantees and Cascading Security

ESG

Council Supports "Stop the Clock" Proposal

ESG Newsletter Spring 2025

INSURANCE

EIOPA consults on draft opinion on AI governance and risk management

CBI Insurance Newsletter - March 2025

OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE / DORA

DORA Register of Information - Achieving a Key Milestone

OUTSOURCING

A Practitioner's Guide to IT Outsourcing – A Review of Risk and Reliance

A Practitioner's Guide to IT Outsourcing – When Things go Wrong

A Practitioner's Guide to IT Outsourcing – The Complexities of Sub-Outsourcing

