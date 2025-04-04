Horizon Scanner Finance April 2025 - Thought Leadership

CONSUMER PROTECTION CODE / INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTABILITY FRAMEWORK
CPC and Standards for Business: Central Bank launches two sets of regulations (to apply from 24 March 2026)
IAF/SEAR Update: Business Standards Regulations published (effective 24 March 2026)
Consumer Protection Regulations - impact on insurance
CENTRAL BANK REGULATORY & SUPERVISORY OUTLOOK 2025
Central Bank introduces its New Supervisory Approach
Central Bank Regulatory & Supervisory Outlook 2025: Banks, Payment and E-Money Firms, Retail Credit Firms, Investment Firms and Securities Markets
Central Bank's Regulatory & Supervisory Outlook 2025: Funds Sector Impact
CBI Regulatory and Supervisory Outlook Report 2025 - Insurance
EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAVINGS AND INVESTMENTS UNION
Savings and Investments Union: Commission outlines its plans
FUND FINANCE
Irish Central Bank Update: Third Party Guarantees and Cascading Security
ESG
Council Supports "Stop the Clock" Proposal
INSURANCE
EIOPA consults on draft opinion on AI governance and risk management
CBI Insurance Newsletter - March 2025
OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE / DORA
DORA Register of Information - Achieving a Key Milestone
OUTSOURCING
A Practitioner's Guide to IT Outsourcing – A Review of Risk and Reliance
A Practitioner's Guide to IT Outsourcing – When Things go Wrong
A Practitioner's Guide to IT Outsourcing – The Complexities of Sub-Outsourcing
