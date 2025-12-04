ARTICLE
4 December 2025

Horizon Scanner Finance December 2025 - Irish Developments

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
Member States were required to adopt national transposing legislation relating to the revised Consumer Credit Directive...
Ireland Consumer Protection
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arthur Cox are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Strategy topic(s)

CONSUMER CREDIT DIRECTIVE

Member States were required to adopt national transposing legislation relating to the revised Consumer Credit Directive, and inform the European Commission of the designation of the relevant competent authority in the State, by 20 November 2025. No transposing legislation has been published to date, and may yet become available this month.

DISTANCE MARKETING DIRECTIVE

Member States are required to adopt national transposing legislation relating to the revised Distance Marketing Directive by 19 December 2025.

EU PRESIDENCY – IRELAND

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's consultation seeking views on the development of Ireland's Presidency priorities and policy programme for when Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026 closes for feedback on 12 December 2025.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Arthur Cox
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More