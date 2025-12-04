Horizon Scanner Finance December 2025 - Irish Developments

CONSUMER CREDIT DIRECTIVE

Member States were required to adopt national transposing legislation relating to the revised Consumer Credit Directive, and inform the European Commission of the designation of the relevant competent authority in the State, by 20 November 2025. No transposing legislation has been published to date, and may yet become available this month.

DISTANCE MARKETING DIRECTIVE

Member States are required to adopt national transposing legislation relating to the revised Distance Marketing Directive by 19 December 2025.

EU PRESIDENCY – IRELAND

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's consultation seeking views on the development of Ireland's Presidency priorities and policy programme for when Ireland assumes the Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026 closes for feedback on 12 December 2025.

