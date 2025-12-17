Consumer Protection Levy Rates For 2026 Published

These regulations set out the levies payable by regulated entities in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act 2007 (as amended)...

The Consumer Protection Act 2007 (Competition and Consumer Protection Commission) Levy Regulations 2025 (the Levy Regulations) came into effect on 24 November 2025.

These regulations set out the levies payable by regulated entities in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act 2007 (as amended) for the 12-month period from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2026. Insurers writing Irish risk business are included among those required to pay under the Levy Regulations.

Levy proceeds fund the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) in fulfilling its statutory functions of promoting and protecting the interests of consumers of financial services. These functions include providing information on financial services, such as their costs, risks, and benefits, as well as promoting financial literacy and capability.

Under the Levy Regulations, the following levies will be payable by life and non-life insurers in respect of their liability for the year ending 31 December 2026:

Life Insurers – a levy contribution calculated on the basis of 0.000884% of total net premium income written on Irish risk business for the year ended 31 December 2024.

a levy contribution calculated on the basis of 0.000884% of total net premium income written on Irish risk business for the year ended 31 December 2024. Non-Life Insurers (other than captives) – a levy contribution calculated on the basis of 0.017379% of its total net premium income written on Irish risk business for the year ended 31 December 2024.

A minimum levy of €500 is payable by all applicable life and non-life insurers.

Levy contributions must be paid no later than 28 days after the CCPC issues the levy notice. Interest will accrue on late payments.

