Stop-the-Clock Proposal Under EU Sustainability Omnibus Proposal Approved By The EU Institutions

Background

As part of its commitment to simplify EU rules and boost EU competitiveness, the European Commission published its sustainability omnibus proposal (Omnibus Proposal) on 25 February 2025 under which it proposed a significant overhaul of:

the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ( CSRD );

); delegated acts published under the Taxonomy Regulation; and

the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

The changes put forward by the European Commission under the Omnibus Proposal include:

amending the scope of CSRD so that mandatory reporting obligations would only apply to large companies with more than 1000 employees and either a turnover above EUR 50 million or a balance sheet total above EUR 25 million;

revising and simplifying the existing European Sustainability Reporting Standards ( ESRS ) sustainability reporting templates which must be used to report information under the CSRD; and

In order to allow the co-legislators adequate time to consider and reach agreement on these reforms, the Omnibus Proposal also incorporated a Stop-the-Clock proposal under which the European Commission proposed that:

the application date of CSRD for (i) large companies due to start reporting under the CSRD for the first time in 2026 ( Wave 2 Companies ) and (ii) listed SMEs due to start reporting under the CSRD for the first time in 2027 ( Wave 3 Companies ) be postponed by two years .We expect that this is to avoid a scenario where such companies incur significant costs in implementing a CSRD-compliant reporting framework only to subsequently fall outside of the scope of the revised reporting obligations; and

What has been approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU and what does this mean for Wave 2 Companies and Wave 3 Companies?

Both the Council of the EU2 and the European Parliament3 have now approved the Stop-the-Clock proposal. Once formally adopted by the Council of the EU, the relevant legislation will be published in the Official Journal and Member States will be required to transpose this legislation into national law by 31 December 2025.

This should provide Wave 2 Companies and Wave 3 Companies with comfort that they are not required to comply with CSRD reporting obligations in respect of the annual financial statements published by them in 2026/2027 respectively.

The Stop-the-Clock proposal also provides clarity on the "start date" of the obligations imposed on the first wave of companies falling within the scope of the CSDDD.

Domestic implementation of CSRD

In a press release published earlier this week, the Irish Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (DETE) committed to implementing the Stop-the-Clock proposal into Irish law as soon as implemented under EU law.

Helpfully, the press release also confirmed that DETE will shortly introduce amending regulations to further clarify and reduce the scope of Irish companies subject to CSRD reporting obligations.

What happens to the other proposals put forward by the European Commission as part of its Omnibus Proposal?

The co-legislators must now consider the more substantive changes to the CSRD and the CSDDD put forward by the European Commission in the Omnibus Proposal.

Footnotes

Originally published 04 April 2025

