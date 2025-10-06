ARTICLE
6 October 2025

M&A - Irish Incorporated Companies Listed In The US March 2025

Arthur Cox

The Screening of Third Country Transactions Act 2023 was commenced with effect from 6 January 2025 and gives the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment wide-ranging powers...
Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
IRISH FDI SCREENING REGIME COMMENCED

The Screening of Third Country Transactions Act 2023 was commenced with effect from 6 January 2025 and gives the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment wide-ranging powers to review foreign investments which meet specified criteria and ultimately to block investments that create national security and/or public order risks in Ireland.

The Irish FDI regime targets transactions where the acquirer is a "third country undertaking", which is defined as any undertaking that is:

  • constituted or otherwise governed by the laws of a third country;
  • controlled by at least one director, partner, member or other person, who is a third-country national or is constituted or governed by the laws of a third country; or
  • a third country national.

A "third country" is defined as any country that is not a Member State of the EU, a member of the EEA, or Switzerland.

For more on the FDI regime, see our Insights: Foreign Investment Screening Regime in Ireland to commence on 6 January 2025.

