Competition And Regulated Markets - Antitrust Litigation

- within Antitrust/Competition Law and Law Department Performance topic(s)
Our team represents clients in complex competition disputes before the Irish courts. We advise clients on appeals of infringement decisions and procedural challenges. We also act for defendants and claimants in follow‑on and standalone damages actions.
We advise on all aspects of court proceedings, including case assessment, pleadings, evidential and economic expert strategy, discovery, interlocutory relief and limitation issues.
By combining specialist competition law knowledge with practical litigation experience, we help clients navigate complex antitrust disputes before the Irish courts
Relevant Experience
- Advising Ryanair on a High Court challenge of an unannounced inspection by the CCPC in connection with an investigation by the Italian Competition Authority in relation to online travel agents.
- Advising Ryanair on several sets of High Court proceedings involving Skyscanner, Vola.ro, Ypsilon.net, Flightbox and Booking.com concerning screen-scraping and involving competition law counterclaims.
- Advising Volvo and Renault Trucks on defending follow-on actions for damages in Ireland arising from the European Commission’s decision to fine truck manufacturers €2.93 billion for participating in a cartel.
- Advising CRH plc on a successful challenge before the High Court and the Supreme Court to the scope of documents seized by the CCPC during a dawn raid, which resulted in a landmark Supreme Court decision on the scope of dawn raid powers
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]