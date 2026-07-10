Competition And Regulated Markets - Antitrust Litigation

Our team represents clients in complex competition disputes before the Irish courts. We advise clients on appeals of infringement decisions and procedural challenges. We also act for defendants and claimants in follow‑on and standalone damages actions.

We advise on all aspects of court proceedings, including case assessment, pleadings, evidential and economic expert strategy, discovery, interlocutory relief and limitation issues.

By combining specialist competition law knowledge with practical litigation experience, we help clients navigate complex antitrust disputes before the Irish courts

Relevant Experience