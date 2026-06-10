Irish Merger Control Thresholds Increase

As of 1 July 2026, Irish merger control financial thresholds will increase, meaning that fewer transactions will require CCPC notification and clearance before completion.

The current financial thresholds triggering merger notification to the CCPC are that, in the most recent financial year, in the Republic of Ireland,:

aggregate turnover of all of the undertakings involved is not less than €60 million; and

turnover of each of two or more of the undertakings involved is not less than €10 million.

With effect from 1 July 2026, the financial thresholds triggering merger notification to the CCPC will be that, in the most recent financial year, in the Republic of Ireland,:

aggregate turnover of all of the undertakings involved is not less than €100 million; and

turnover of each of two or more of the undertakings involved is not less than €15 million.

If your transaction completes on or before 30 June 2026, the current thresholds apply. If your transaction completes on or after 1 July 2026, the increased thresholds apply.

The CCPC recommended the increase in light of inflation since the thresholds were last increased in 2019 and also following comparison of thresholds in comparable European countries. The Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment announced the increase on 10 June 2026: Minister signs order to raise thresholds for Mandatory Merger Notification – DETE

The CCPC is the Irish Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. This article is not a comprehensive guide to Irish merger control jurisdictional rules.