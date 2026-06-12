Irish Merger Control: New Filing Thresholds From 1 July 2026

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What’s Happening?
1 July 2026: New financial thresholds for mandatory prior notification of a change in control come into effect:
- €100 million combined Irish turnover (up from €60 million); and
- €15 million individual Irish turnover by at least 2 parties (up from €10 million).
Background:
- 2025: The Irish national competition authority, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, made a recommendation to increase the financial thresholds for mandatory notification.
- 23 March 2026: The Irish Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (Department) published a public consultation on raising the financial thresholds.
- 10 June 2026: Department announced change from1 July 2026.
What’s the Impact?
- Likely reduction in the number of mandatorily notifiable transactions – more likely to exclude domestic than global deals.
- Likely increase in the exercise of call-in powers & voluntary notifications of below threshold transactions.
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