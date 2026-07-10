Competition And Regulated Markets - Merger Control And Foreign Direct Investment

Merger control is one of the core areas of the Competition and Regulated Markets Group. The Group advises Irish and international clients on an ongoing basis on the largest and most complex cases reviewed by the CCPC in Ireland.

The Group also has extensive experience of notifying mergers to the European Commission under the EU Merger Regulation, and in handling cases notified to the Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport under the Irish media merger rules.

The group has extensive experience advising clients on Ireland’s foreign direct investment (“FDI”) screening regime. This regime sets out a mandatory and suspensory framework for transactions involving “third country” investors that may impact national security or public order in Ireland. We assist international investors, Irish businesses and transaction parties in navigating the legal and procedural requirements of the Irish FDI regime, including assessing whether proposed investments fall within the scope of the regime, navigating the notification requirements and managing interactions with the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.

Relevant Experience