New Investment Incentives Model In Kazakhstan: What Investors Need To Know

Starting 1 January 2026, new rules will come into effect in Kazakhstan, introducing a comprehensive update to the legal framework for investment activities under the Entrepreneurial Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The amendments, adopted in 2025, abolish the previously applied mechanisms of priority and special investment projects and establish new contractual forms of investment incentives.



The Code has been supplemented with provisions establishing new legal instruments: the investment agreement, the investment obligations agreement, and the simplified investment contract. These contractual models replace the previous system of investment incentives and are intended to create a more transparent, differentiated, and results-oriented approach to supporting investors.



The investment agreement is established as a contract between the authorised investment authority and a legal entity of the Republic of Kazakhstan implementing an investment project in priority sectors of the economy. The law sets out specific minimum investment thresholds and types of projects eligible for such agreements. A significant innovation is the requirement for reciprocal obligations on the part of the investor, without which investment incentives are not granted. In addition, a closed list of entities and types of activities ineligible for investment agreements has been established, reflecting the legislator's intention to limit state support to the real economy. The list of priority activities eligible for investment agreements is determined by the Government.



Under the investment agreement, investors may receive tax incentives, state in-kind grants, and the right to employ foreign labor. The duration of tax incentives is limited and depends on the project's cost and investment category, but cannot exceed 10 years.



A major new element is the introduction of the investment obligations agreement, concluded directly with the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. This instrument is aimed at large and medium-sized producers and requires the investor to undertake long-term commitments to finance capital expenditures and create or increase the value of fixed assets by no less than 75,000,000 MRP over an eight-year period. The law imposes stricter requirements on both the volume of investments and the structure of the investor's revenues, and introduces additional obligations, including financing the training of Kazakh personnel. The total amount of investment obligations is to be implemented in stages according to a financing schedule attached as an integral appendix to the agreement. The legislation also sets an imperative requirement that at least 50 percent of the total investment volume must be financed within the first four years from the date of signing the agreement. In return, the state guarantees stability of tax legislation for a period of ten years. Clear grounds for early termination of the agreement are provided in the event of non-fulfillment of investment obligations.



The simplified investment contract retains its role as a tool to support projects with a lower regulatory burden, but its content has been significantly revised. It now provides exclusively non-tax incentives, including the provision of state property in the form of in-kind grants and exemption from customs duties on the import of equipment, components, raw materials, and supplies. The law details the procedure for granting these benefits, establishes a maximum size for state grants of 30 percent of the investment amount, and introduces enhanced mechanisms for controlling the proper use of the provided property and imported goods.



Additionally, the definition of an investment project has been revised to explicitly include projects related to the creation of tourism infrastructure in priority territories. Procedures for submitting and reviewing applications, as well as for concluding and implementing simplified investment contracts, have also been clarified. For the first time, a provision on evaluating the effectiveness of investment incentives has been introduced, which will come into force on July 1, 2026. This provision requires the authorised body to analyse the impact of granted investment benefits on the socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Overall, the changes coming into force on January 1, 2026, establish a new system of investment regulation in Kazakhstan, focused on attracting large and long-term investments, enhancing transparency and investor accountability, and ensuring control over the effectiveness of state support.



