International Arbitration Firm In Egypt For Commercial Dispute Resolution

Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides specialized consulting on international arbitration for business disputes in Egypt, combining deep expertise in Egyptian law with experience before major international arbitration...

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

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In today’s highly complex global business environment, robust contracts serve as the cornerstone; however, disputes can arise even with the best-drafted agreements. When such incidents occur, resolving them efficiently, confidentially, and professionally is our top priority. The role of international arbitration is very important. Sadany & Partners Law Firm stands out as a leading authority in Egypt in the field of specialized consulting on international arbitration for business disputes.

With a team that combines deep expertise and specialized knowledge, we represent clients from various sectors and countries, and handle commercial disputes, construction cases, investment matters, and cross-border disputes with confidence and competence. We bridge the gap between Egyptian legal authority and international arbitration expertise, including Cairo and regional and global capitals, such as Riyadh, Dubai, London, and Paris, to protect rights and achieve enforceable and effective outcomes.

Why do businesses prefer international arbitration?

As global trade and investment expand, disputes involving parties from different legal systems are on the rise. In such cases, international arbitration provides a neutral and reliable avenue for achieving justice; it is faster, fairer, and more confidential than litigation.

Key Benefits of International Arbitration:

Neutrality: The parties avoid foreign courts and rely on impartial arbitrators.

Confidentiality: Sensitive business information remains confidential.

Enforceability: Arbitration awards are internationally recognized under the New York Convention (1958).

Experience: Arbitrators are often specialists in the fields of business, engineering, or finance.

Flexibility: The parties shall choose the applicable law, the language, and the place of arbitration.

Final Decisions: Arbitration awards are binding, and there are limited rights of appeal.

For Egyptian businesses engaged in international business and for foreign investors operating in Egypt, arbitration ensures commercial certainty and global enforceability.

The Arbitration Landscape in Egypt - A Leading Regional Power

Egypt is a leading jurisdiction for arbitration in the Middle East and Africa, supported by modern laws, reputable institutions, and courts with extensive experience.

1. Legal Basis

The arbitration framework in Egypt is governed by Law 27 of 1994, which adopts the UNCITRAL Model Law, thereby ensuring compliance with international standards.

Egyptian courts are known for their support of arbitration, their restraint in judicial intervention, and their upholding of arbitral awards.

2. Egypt's Strategic Role

Egypt serves as a regional arbitration hub due to its central location between Europe, Africa, and the Gulf, as well as a venue for numerous international proceedings.

3. Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration (CRCICA)

The CRCICA was established in 1979 and is one of the oldest and most respected arbitration centers in the region. Its rules, which are based on those of UNCITRAL, are frequently adopted by Egyptian and international companies.

4. Global Recognition

Egypt is a party to both the New York Convention (1958) and the Convention on the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), which makes arbitral awards enforceable both within and outside its borders.

Our Arbitration Advisory Services

Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides comprehensive advisory and representation services in arbitration. We guide companies through all stages of the process, including contract negotiation and the enforcement of arbitral awards.

1. Drafting Arbitration Clauses and Risk Mitigation

We help our clients draft contracts that protect their interests and prevent disputes by:

Drafting clear and enforceable arbitration clauses.

Selecting the appropriate arbitration institution (Cairo Regional Center for International Commercial Arbitration, International Chamber of Commerce, London International Arbitration Center, United Nations Commission on International Trade Law, Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration, ...).

Selecting the most appropriate governing law, the seat of arbitration, and the appropriate language.

Structuring dispute resolution mechanisms for multinational corporations.

A carefully drafted clause can save millions of dollars by avoiding future procedural challenges.

2. Case Management and Legal Representation

Our lawyers represent clients in arbitration proceedings before major institutions, including:

Cairo International Arbitration Center (Cairo)

International Chamber of Commerce (Paris)

London Centre for International Arbitration (London)

Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (Riyadh)

Ad hoc arbitration under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL)

International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID)

We manage litigation, defenses, the presentation of evidence, expert testimony, and hearings with strategic precision. The proceedings are conducted smoothly in both Arabic and English.

3. Enforcement of Arbitration Awards inside and outside Egypt

Enforcement is an area where the importance of legal expertise is particularly evident.

Our team ensures that arbitral awards are recognized and effectively enforced before Egyptian enforcement courts and international judicial bodies.

Our services include:

Recognition of domestic and foreign arbitral awards.

Appeals and Cancellation Proceedings.

Asset tracing and enforcement against counterparties.

Coordination with international law enforcement authorities.

4. Cross-Border Investment Treaties and Arbitration

We provide investors and multinational companies with specialized representation in treaty-based arbitration under the ICSID and bilateral investment treaties.

Our expertise includes the following:

Disputes between states and investors.

Claims for expropriation and breach of contract.

Negotiations with public authorities.

Enforcement of the ICSID awards worldwide.

5. Mediation and Amicable Settlements

Before resorting to arbitration, we help our clients explore amicable dispute resolution methods through mediation or settlement negotiations, thereby preserving business relationships and saving time and costs.

Example: Successful arbitration advisory services in a construction dispute

A regional construction business sought our assistance in a $40 million dispute with an international project owner, to be resolved through arbitration at the ICC in Cairo.

We offer consulting services on strategy and documentation.

Help us select qualified judges.

We prepared the bilingual briefs (Arabic and English).

We secured a judgment in our favor for $35 million plus interest.

We successfully enforced the judgment in the Egyptian enforcement courts.

Outcome: A swift and actionable victory, achieved through specialized arbitration advisory services and cross-border coordination.

Why Us?

1. Local and International Experience

We combine expertise in Egyptian law with experience before major international arbitration tribunals.

2. Licensed and Certified Representation

Our lawyers are authorized to represent clients before Egyptian courts, the CRCICA, and international arbitration centers.

3. Bilingual Legal Accuracy:

We draft agreements and represent clients in both Arabic and English, ensuring clarity and compliance across various legal systems.

4. Clear, Pre-determined Fees

We offer fixed fees and milestone billing for arbitration advisory services, providing clients with financial certainty and control.

5. Track Record of Achievements

We have represented clients in multi-million-dollar disputes in the construction, energy, real estate, investment, trade, and joint venture sectors.

Legal Insights: Arbitration in Egypt (2026)

Digital Arbitration: The CRCICA and other institutions now fully support electronic filing of applications and the holding of virtual hearings.

New judicial trends: Egyptian courts continue to prioritize the enforcement of judgments and minimize the risk of reversal.

The Growth of Bilateral Investment Treaties: Egypt’s network of investment treaties is constantly expanding, thereby protecting foreign investors.

Regional Cooperation: Cairo’s leadership in the field of arbitration extends to Africa and the Gulf, fostering cooperation with centers such as the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration and the Dubai International Arbitration Center.

Building Trust in Business Through Legal Expertise

Arbitration goes beyond simply winning cases; it also ensures business continuity, protects investments, and preserves a company’s credibility in global markets.

At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we provide legal clarity, insightful strategic vision, and tangible results at both the local and international levels. Our clear objective is to ensure that our clients’ disputes are resolved effectively and fairly.

Conclusion

Book your consultation appointment now

Whether you are an Egyptian business involved in a cross-border dispute or a foreign investor operating in Egypt, professional arbitration advisory services are your strongest safeguard.

Contact Sadany & Partners Law Firm today to consult with our International Arbitration Department. We will review your situation, develop a strategic action plan, and guide you toward a solution that protects your business interests and reputation.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm – Pioneers in international arbitration consulting in Egypt. We help companies resolve disputes with confidence, professionalism, and integrity.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.