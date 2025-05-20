ARTICLE
20 May 2025

Guide To Insurance In Indonesia: Licensing, Regulation And Market Trends

SSEK Law Firm

Contributor

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia.
SSEK Law Firm partner Fitriana Mahiddin, senior associate Maria Yudhitama Eka Dewi and associate Olivia Karlina have authored the Indonesia chapter of a global comparative guide to insurance law, published by Mondaq.
Indonesia Insurance
SSEK Law Firm partner Fitriana Mahiddin, senior associate Maria Yudhitama Eka Dewi and associate Olivia Karlina have authored the Indonesia chapter of a global comparative guide to insurance law, published by Mondaq.

The Mondaq Insurance Comparative Guide is a comprehensive resource designed to provide legal professionals and businesses an overview of insurance laws and regulations across various jurisdictions. It covers key topics such as licensing requirements, policyholder protections, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

In the Indonesia chapter, Fitriana and Maria delve into the country's insurance legal landscape, discussing:

  • The primary legislation governing the insurance sector.
  • The role and authority of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) in regulating and supervising insurance activities.
  • Types of insurance available in Indonesia, including life and general insurance, both conventional and Sharia-based.
  • Regulations concerning insurance contracts, including mandatory provisions and marketing channels.
  • Recent developments and reforms aimed at strengthening the insurance industry.

The insurance guide aims to assist stakeholders in navigating the complexities of Indonesia's insurance regulations and to provide clarity on compliance and operational considerations.

Access the Guide

You can read the full Indonesia chapter of the Mondaq Insurance Comparative Guide here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

  SSEK
