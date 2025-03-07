FWU Policies: The Financial Crash Involving Italy And Other Countries

The crash of FWU Life Insurance Lux S.A., decreed by the ruling of the Tribunal d'arrondissement de Luxembourg on 31 January 2025, is shaking up the European insurance...

The crash of FWU Life Insurance Lux S.A., decreed by the ruling of the Tribunal d'arrondissement de Luxembourg on 31 January 2025, is shaking up the European insurance and financial sector. The Luxembourg company, specialized in unit-linked life insurance policies, was placed in judicial liquidation due to asset irregularities and failure to comply with Solvency II regulations, leaving thousands of savers in a situation of uncertainty.

The impact of this bankruptcy is not limited to Luxembourg, but involves several European countries, in particular Italy, France, Germany and Spain, where FWU Life Insurance sold its life insurance policies through a vast network of intermediaries.

FWU Policies: Italy's involvement

In Italy, FWU Life Insurance Lux S.A. marketed its unit-linked policies through banks and financial advisors. Many Italian investors have in fact subscribed to these products convinced that they will have access to safe and tax-advantaged instruments, taking advantage of Luxembourg's reputation as a highly regulated financial hub.

The main sales channels in Italy include:

Banks and credit institutions operating as intermediaries;

operating as intermediaries; Independent financial advisors ;

; Insurance companies and brokers.

Today, with the liquidation of the company, many Italian savers find themselves in difficulty, without certainty about the timing and methods of recovering their capital.

FWU policies: Italian consumer associations take action

Following the liquidation ruling of FWU Life Insurance Lux S.A., several Italian consumer protection associations are intervening to assist the savers involved.

The main active associations include:

Altroconsumo, which has already started actions to provide information and legal support to Italian savers;

Codacons, which is collecting reports to evaluate any complaints against the financial intermediaries involved;

Federconsumatori, engaged in monitoring the situation and in dialogue with Italian and European institutions.

The aim of these associations is to clarify the responsibilities of the company and intermediaries and ensure that savers can recover their capital as soon as possible.

For information on the liquidation procedure, click here.

FWU Policies: Capital Recovery. What are the prospects for savers?

The Luxembourg protection system offers some guarantees to savers, thanks to the principle of the Luxembourg triad, which provides for:

Segregation of assets: the funds invested in life insurance policies are separated from the assets of the insurance company. Independent custodian bank: the funds are kept at an independent custodian bank, reducing the risk of insolvency. Supervision by the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier): the Luxembourg supervisory authority monitors the management of the assets.

However, the liquidation of FWU Life Insurance still involves risks and uncertainties, particularly regarding the repayment times. The liquidator appointed by the Court will have to analyse the financial situation of the company and establish a repayment plan for creditors, including the life insurance policy holders.

FWU policies: Why rely on Luxembourg lawyers?

Given the complexity of the situation, it is essential that savers rely on Law Firms specialised in Luxembourg law, capable of:

Closely following the liquidation procedure and protecting the rights of investors; Interacting directly with the Luxembourg supervisory authorities to obtain up-to-date information; Assist savers in submitting reimbursement requests and, if necessary, in initiating legal action to recover investments.

Relying on a lawyer expert in Luxembourg insurance law is the best solution to obtain qualified assistance and increase the chances of recovering the capital invested in FWU Life Insurance policies.

FWU Policies: How can we help you?

If you have invested in a FWU Life Insurance Lux S.A. policy, we recommend that you:

Check the policy documentation and keep it carefully; Monitor official updates on the liquidation of the company; Rely on a Luxembourg lawyer to follow the procedure and defend your interests.

The International Law Firm Arnone&Sicomo, based in Luxembourg, has already created a team of lawyers and financial advisors specialized in bankruptcy practices.

Our Luxembourg lawyers are working to provide the best possible support to savers and consumer associations in the procedures for recovering their investment in FWU.

The liquidation of FWU Life Insurance Lux S.A. represents a hard blow for Italian savers and for the Luxembourg financial system, but with the right legal support it is possible to increase the chances of recovering your capital.

