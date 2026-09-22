Insolvency-Related Debt Recovery in Dubai requires creditors to identify the regime, file proof on time, verify security, and follow the collective process.

Quick Answer

Federal Decree-Law No. 51 of 2023 governs insolvency-related debt recovery in Dubai for companies and traders. It took effect on May 1, 2024. A creditor may apply to open proceedings after default on a debt that is neither conditional nor disputed.

The debt must also meet the value set by the executive regulations.

Once proceedings open, judicial and execution steps are generally suspended. New individual claims are also restricted, subject to exceptions. Creditors then recover by submitting claims in the process, and secured creditors can enforce through the bankruptcy court.

Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019 applies to individuals who are not traders. DIFC and ADGM entities follow their own insolvency regimes.

Table of Contents

Identify the governing insolvency regime

Review the effect on pending claims and execution

Prepare and submit the creditor claim

Verify security and ranking issues

Monitor restructuring votes and trustee decisions

Choose between insolvency and ordinary recovery routes

Review services, a success story, and FAQs

About the Legal Contributor

Faris Raian is Founder and Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates.

His work includes UAE debt recovery, restructuring disputes, civil litigation, and judgment enforcement.

In an insolvency-related recovery matter, he first identifies the governing regime, claim deadline, security, and available evidence.

That review helps a creditor protect its position before the collective process moves forward.

Overview

Chasing a debtor who will not pay is one problem. Chasing one who cannot pay is another. Once a company or trader enters formal insolvency proceedings, ordinary recovery tools largely give way to a collective process. The process weighs every creditor's claim together.

Insolvency-related debt recovery in Dubai is about protecting your place in that process.

So how does insolvency-related debt recovery work in Dubai?

Creditors generally stop pursuing the debtor individually and instead submit and prove their claims within the proceedings under the federal bankruptcy law. Secured creditors keep enforcement rights through the bankruptcy court.

Which Insolvency Regime Applies?

Mainland company, trader or licensed civil company: Federal Decree-Law No. 51 of 2023

Individual who is not a trader: Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019 on Insolvency

DIFC-registered entity: DIFC insolvency regime

ADGM-registered entity: ADGM insolvency regime

Identifying the right regime is the first step, because the procedure, the court and the creditor's rights all differ.

The Three Procedures Under the 2023 Law

Preventive settlement: an early procedure for a debtor in financial difficulty, aimed at an agreement with creditors.

Restructuring: a court-supervised plan voted on by creditors.

Bankruptcy: liquidation of the debtor's assets under a trustee, with distribution to creditors.

A creditor's strategy depends on which procedure is under way. In restructuring, the vote matters. In bankruptcy, the ranking of claims matters most.

What Happens to Your Existing Case

The 2023 law allows the court to suspend judicial and execution proceedings after proceedings open. In restructuring, the moratorium has no fixed statutory cap. A creditor part-way through a lawsuit or execution file should expect it to be paused. Energy then shifts to proving the claim in the insolvency process.

Faris Raian, Managing Partner at Leaders Advocates, said creditors often learn about an insolvency filing late. They may wrongly assume that a pending judgment still gives them priority. He advised creditors dealing with a struggling counterparty to monitor filings and keep documents ready.

A supported claim submitted on time is the main way to protect value.

Creditor Claims in Bankruptcy in the UAE

Submit the claim within the period set by the court or trustee.

Attach contracts, invoices, statements of account and any judgment already obtained.

State clearly whether the claim is secured and identify the security.

Follow up on the trustee's review and challenge a rejection where grounds exist.

Attend creditor meetings and vote where a plan is proposed.

Secured Creditor Rights in the UAE

Security changes the position. The 2023 law lets secured creditors enforce against secured assets through the bankruptcy court. Separate execution proceedings are not used for that step. A creditor holding a mortgage, pledge, or other security should confirm proper creation and registration. A defect can move the claim into the unsecured pool.

Creditor-Initiated Proceedings

A creditor can ask the court to open proceedings against a defaulting debtor. The debt must not be conditional or disputed, and it must meet the value threshold in the executive regulations. This is a significant step.

It affects every creditor, not just the applicant, and it should be weighed against ordinary recovery routes where the debtor may still be able to pay.

Where the Debtor Is an Individual

For individuals who are not traders, Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019 provides a court-supervised process to settle financial liabilities and, where that fails, liquidation. Creditors should expect to participate in that process rather than enforce separately once it begins.

Common Mistakes

Continuing to spend on individual enforcement after proceedings have opened.

Missing the deadline to submit a claim.

Filing a claim without supporting documents.

Assuming security is valid without checking registration.

Starting creditor-initiated proceedings over a debt the debtor can credibly dispute.

Confirm the Proceeding Before Changing Strategy

Obtain the court notice, trustee communication, or official filing record. Confirm the debtor's exact legal name and the procedure that has opened.

Do not rely on a rumor that the company is insolvent. Financial distress alone does not prove that formal proceedings have started.

Record the opening date and every stated deadline. Those dates control the next steps more than the creditor's earlier demand schedule.

Reconcile the Claim Before Submission

Prepare one calculation for principal, credits, contractual charges, and payments received. The total should match the documents submitted to the trustee or court.

Attach the contract, purchase order, invoice, delivery proof, statement of account, and any acknowledgment. Include an existing judgment without assuming it creates priority.

Separate contingent or disputed amounts from fixed sums. Explain foreign currency and conversion issues where they affect the amount claimed.

Identify Security and Ownership Carefully

Collect the document creating any mortgage, pledge, assignment, or guarantee. Add proof of registration when registration is required.

Check whether the security belongs to the debtor and covers the claimed obligation. A related company's asset is not automatically available for another entity's debt.

State any guarantee as a separate basis of liability. The guarantor may require a different claim or recovery route.

Monitor the Trustee Review

Keep proof that the claim was delivered within the required period. Record any request for clarification and answer it with indexed documents.

Review the trustee's accepted amount, classification, and security treatment. A partial rejection can matter as much as a complete rejection.

If a challenge route is available, note its deadline immediately. Obtain advice before relying on informal discussions with the debtor or trustee.

Participate in Restructuring Decisions

Read the proposed plan with the creditor's voting rights and expected distribution in mind. Check payment dates, conditions, security treatment, and default consequences.

Compare the plan with the likely bankruptcy outcome. A smaller earlier payment may have a different value from a larger uncertain distribution.

Document each voting decision and any conflict within a creditor group. The commercial reason should remain clear when management reviews the file later.

Coordinate Pending Cases and Execution Files

Tell counsel about every lawsuit, payment order, attachment, and execution measure. Provide the current order and balance for each file.

Do not keep spending on a route that has been suspended. Confirm whether an exception or permission is required before taking another step.

Update courts and internal teams when the insolvency proceeding changes the recovery route. A consistent record reduces duplicated claims and costs.

Decide Whether a Creditor Application Makes Sense

A creditor application affects all creditors and the debtor's business. It should not be used only as pressure over a genuinely disputed debt.

Compare the statutory conditions with the evidence. Also assess whether ordinary settlement or recovery could produce a better commercial result.

Consider cost, timing, security, other creditors, and the debtor's realistic ability to continue trading. The decision should follow the facts rather than frustration.

Keep Internal Credit Records Current

Update the creditor's accounting system after every payment, rejection, vote, or distribution. The legal claim and finance records should show the same balance.

Record provisions, write-offs, and recoveries separately from the legal amount claimed. An accounting treatment does not by itself change the debtor's legal obligation.

Tell the trustee or court about a material payment received after filing. Duplicate recovery or an outdated balance can damage the creditor's position.

Prepare for the First Consultation

Bring the contract, invoices, delivery records, and statement of account.

Bring every court order, judgment, execution record, and payment received.

Bring mortgage, pledge, guarantee, and registration documents.

Bring any trustee notice, creditor form, voting paper, or plan.

State the current balance and every known deadline.

Identify related entities without treating them as the same debtor.

The first review should identify the regime, filing route, evidence gaps, security status, and next deadline.

Related Success Story

Leaders Advocates publishes a debt recovery matter involving successful loan recovery in Dubai. Review the Leaders Advocates Success Stories page for the available summary.

That matter involved different parties, documents, and enforcement facts. It does not predict a distribution in another insolvency proceeding.

Final Takeaway

Insolvency changes the recovery route. The creditor must work through the correct collective procedure and protect each deadline.

Prepare the claim, security record, calculation, and voting position as one file. That work gives the creditor the clearest basis for recovery.

Relevant Legal Services

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I continue an execution case after insolvency proceedings open?

Judicial and execution steps are generally suspended after proceedings open, subject to legal exceptions. Confirm the status before taking another step.

Does an existing judgment guarantee priority?

No. A judgment proves the claim but does not automatically determine ranking. Security and the applicable insolvency rules remain important.

What documents support a creditor claim?

Use the contract, invoices, delivery proof, account statement, payment records, acknowledgments, judgments, and any security documents.

Can a secured creditor enforce separately?

The 2023 law directs enforcement against secured assets through the bankruptcy court. The creditor should verify creation and registration of the security.

Does the federal bankruptcy law cover DIFC and ADGM entities?

No. DIFC and ADGM entities have separate insolvency regimes. The debtor's registration and legal form must be checked first.

Can a creditor apply to open bankruptcy proceedings?

A creditor may apply when the debt is not conditional or disputed and meets the regulatory value threshold. The step affects all creditors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.