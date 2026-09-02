The UAE Creditor’s Debt Recovery Guide

A creditor obtains judgment and finds nothing in the debtor’s name. The apartment was transferred to a relative a few years ago. The business is a limited liability company. The car is registered in the spouse’s name.

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A creditor obtains judgment and finds nothing in the debtor’s name. The apartment was transferred to a relative a few years ago. The business is a limited liability company. The car is registered in the spouse’s name.

These scenarios are common. This insight sets out the principal routes available to a creditor in that position, and the limits of each.

The General Legal Rights of Creditors

Article 341 of the Civil Transactions Law, Federal Decree-Law No. (25) of 2025, in force since 1 June 2026, provides that all assets of the debtor serve as security for the fulfilment of his debts, and that all creditors are equal in respect of that security except those holding a right of preference in accordance with the law.

The essential point for creditors is this: the security runs from the date the debt arose, not the date the creditor reaches the execution court. A disposal made after the date the debt arose may therefore be open to challenge, while one made before it is not. The date the debt arose is the first fact to establish in any recovery strategy.

Assets Transferred to a Family Member

A transfer of property to a family member does not place the asset beyond a creditor’s reach merely because it is registered in another name. Two routes exist, and they operate independently of one another.

The clawback route under the Bankruptcy Law

The first arises under the Bankruptcy Law and applies only where the debtor is a trader or a company. The operative date is not the date the case was filed but the date on which the debtor ceased paying his debts. That date is fixed by the Bankruptcy Court, may not be set more than two years before the decision opening the proceedings, and may under Article 32 be amended until the list of debts is approved.

The period open to examination then runs backwards from the date so fixed. It is six months in the ordinary case, and two years where the counterparty is a related party. A sibling, spouse, child or family controlled company falls within that description. The transactions capable of being set aside within that period include:

gifts and donations, other than those of a minor and customary nature;

transactions in which the debtor’s obligations materially exceed those of the counterparty, including a sale at a marked undervalue;

payment of a debt before it fell due;

payment of a debt otherwise than in the manner or the consideration agreed; and

the grant of new security over the debtor’s assets for a pre-existing debt, absent commercial justification.

In a Dubai bankruptcy matter reported in September 2025, a company adjudged bankrupt owing in excess of AED 24 million had transferred its only asset, a plot of land, by way of gift in 2014, and the recipient sold the plot to a third party in 2018. The court set aside both dispositions. A limitation defence was rejected on the basis that time ran from the date on which the creditors became aware of the transfer rather than the date of the transfer itself. (Reported at gulfnews.com, “Dubai bankruptcy ruling: Court cancels fraudulent land transfer worth Dh24m”.)

Where the debtor is a natural person who is not a trader, the Bankruptcy Law does not apply. Federal Decree-Law No. (19) of 2019 Concerning Insolvency governs instead. Under Article 66 of that law, a debtor who in bad faith sells his assets below market value, or otherwise acts to harm his creditors, faces criminal liability in addition to civil consequences.

Challenging the transfer under the Civil Transactions Law

The clawback above is a power of the Bankruptcy Court, available only once proceedings have been opened and a cessation of payment date is fixed. This action, however, is an ordinary civil claim, brought by the creditor himself before the ordinary courts. Under Article 344 of the Civil Transactions Law, a creditor whose debt is already payable may ask the court to disregard a transfer made by his debtor, provided the transfer left the debtor worse off, whether by reducing what he owns, adding to what he owes, or causing or worsening his insolvency.

The transfer is not cancelled. The apartment stays in the relative’s name, and the relative remains its owner as against everyone else. What the creditor gains is the right to have the apartment sold in execution of his judgment as though it had never left the debtor, and the relative cannot resist that execution by producing the title deed.

Debt Recovery from Corporate Establishments

A judgment against the company cannot be enforced against the shareholder’s own assets, and a judgment against the shareholder cannot be enforced against the company.

Two provisions statutory provisions produce this effect. Under Article 21 of Federal Decree-Law No. (32) of 2021 on Commercial Companies, a company acquires legal personality on entry in the commercial register. Under Article 71(1), a shareholder in a limited liability company answers for its debts only up to what he put into its capital, and under Article 71(2) the same holds for the owner of a single shareholder company

The statutory protection of shareholders, however, may be displaced in the following two instances:

The first is misuse of the corporate form. Where a company has been used as a cover for unlawful conduct, or a shareholder or manager has acted in bad faith or with gross negligence towards creditors, the court may disregard the separation and hold him personally liable.

The second arises under Article 246 of the Bankruptcy Law. Where the company’s assets cannot meet 20 per cent of the claims and the shortfall is attributable to its managers or de facto managers, the court may order them to pay all or part of its debts. High risk transactions, disposals below market value and preferring one creditor over others qualify. Proceedings must be brought within two years of the opening of the case.

Not every business has that separation. A sole establishment is not a company and has no separate legal personality. Its owner is liable for the obligations of the business without limitation, so a creditor of the business is a creditor of the owner.

Debt Recovery from the Debtor’s Spouse

Article 51 of the Personal Status Law, Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024, provides that each spouse owns his or her property separately, is free to deal with it, and may not deal with the other’s property without consent. A creditor of one spouse accordingly has no claim on what belongs to the other.

Where the other spouse bought the asset with his or her own funds before the debt arose, it forms no part of the debtor’s estate. Where it was transferred into that spouse’s name after the debt arose, it may be challenged like any other transfer. The source of the purchase price, the date of registration and the date the debt was incurred are the material facts.

Debt Recovery from Deceased Debtor

Death does not extinguish a debt, nor does it pass that debt to the family. The obligation attaches to the estate. Article 201 of the Personal Status Law, Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2024, sets the order in which the estate is applied:

Reasonable expenses of preparing the deceased for burial; Payment of the debts of the deceased out of the estate; Execution of any valid and enforceable bequest; Distribution of what remains among the heirs.

An heir therefore takes a net surplus if there is one. Where the estate is insufficient, the shortfall stays with the estate and the creditor has no recourse to the heirs’ own assets.

For non-Muslims the order differs. Under Article 25 of Cabinet Decision No. (122) of 2023, the Implementing Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. (41) of 2022 on Civil Personal Status, funeral expenses are followed by the costs of administering the estate and executing the will, and by the remuneration of the executor and administrator, before any debts owed by the estate. A creditor of a non-Muslim estate accordingly ranks behind the cost of administering it.

The protection given to heirs is not absolute. It may be lost where the heir guaranteed the debt or borrowed jointly, where he received or distributed estate assets before the debts were settled, in which case Article 1137 of the Civil Transactions Law makes him liable up to the value he received, or where estate assets have been mixed with his own so that the two cannot be told apart.

The Personal Guarantee

Each of the situations above turns on whether an asset forms part of the debtor’s estate. A personal guarantee changes the question. The guarantor owes the creditor directly, so the creditor may go against the guarantor’s own assets without first unwinding a transfer, establishing misuse of a company, or waiting for insolvency proceedings.

The practical significance of this arises when the money is advanced rather than when the default occurs. An investor placing funds with an investment vehicle, a supplier extending credit, or a landlord letting premises to a new company may wish to require a personal guarantee from one or more shareholders as a condition of the transaction, supported by a written schedule of the guarantor’s assets and an undertaking to notify the creditor of any disposal.

The schedule serves two purposes. It lets the creditor judge at the outset whether the guarantee has substance, since one given by a shareholder who holds nothing adds nothing. And where assets later cease to appear on it, the creditor holds evidence of what the guarantor owned when he took on the obligation, which is what an Article 344 claim requires.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a creditor take my house to satisfy a judgment against my company?

Not on the judgment alone. A shareholder is liable only to the extent of his capital contribution. The creditor needs a separate basis, whether misuse of the company, the manager liability provisions of the Bankruptcy Law, or a personal guarantee.

Am I responsible for my father’s bank loan if I inherit his apartment?

Not in your own assets. The debt is settled from the estate before anything passes to you. You cannot be required to fund a shortfall unless you guaranteed the facility, borrowed jointly, or dealt with estate assets before the debts were settled.

Can a debtors assets be secured before judgment is obtained?

The courts may grant a precautionary attachment over identified assets where the creditor establishes a serious risk that the debtor will dissipate them, and the application is ordinarily supported by documentary evidence of the debt. An attachment freezes the asset pending determination of the claim. It does not confer priority over creditors holding a registered right of preference. Read our insight on Precationary Attachments Applications In the UAE.

Can the execution court compel a debtor to disclose what he owns?

The court may order a debtor to declare his assets, and the execution judge may direct enquiries with banks, the land department and the licensing authorities. Enquiries are limited to assets held in the jurisdiction and to assets registered in the debtor’s own name.

Conclusion

The foregoing sets out the general position. Enforcement in the UAE is a technical area, and each of the situations described carries exceptions, defences and procedural protections that turn on the facts of the particular matter. This insight is provided for general information. It does not constitute legal advice and should not be relied upon as a substitute for advice on a specific matter.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.