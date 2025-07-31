UAE Launches A Dedicated Bankruptcy Court — Streamlining Insolvency And Boosting Economic Confidence.

An important legal development underscores the UAE's commitment to strengthening its judicial system and supporting the national economy. H.E. Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Federal Judiciary Council, has announced the creation and regulation of a dedicated Bankruptcy Court, based at the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of First Instance.

This court will play a strategic role in modernizing the UAE's insolvency framework. It will have exclusive jurisdiction over all matters and disputes arising under the Federal Decree‑Law on Financial Restructuring and Bankruptcy. Key features include:

Leadership and structure: The court will be headed by a president with at least the rank of Appellate Judge and supported by a panel of specialized judges.

Dedicated Insolvency Department: Led by a judge of comparable rank, this department will handle the intake and registration of requests, objections, and notifications, and will oversee preventive settlement and restructuring cases.

Administrative units and expert support: The resolution outlines supporting administrative units and allows the court to appoint qualified bankruptcy experts and advisers to manage debtors' assets, work with creditors, and ensure transparent, efficient proceedings.

By establishing this specialized court, the UAE aims to reinforce financial stability, speed up bankruptcy proceedings, and balance robust legal protections with continued economic activity – a qualitative step forward in the nation's legal landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.