Credit Card And Personal Loan Default In The UAE

Facing credit card or personal loan default in the UAE requires strategic action at every stage. Understanding your options for pre-litigation settlement, post-enforcement instalment plans, and formal insolvency proceedings can mean the difference between a manageable resolution and prolonged financial distress. This guide examines the legal framework, procedural requirements, and practical considerations that borrowers must navigate when dealing with debt enforcement in the UAE.

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Pre-Litigation Settlement

A borrower facing credit card or personal loan default in the UAE is generally encouraged to cooperate with the bank at an early stage and to explore settlement options before litigation is commenced. In most cases, this is the stage where the borrower still has the greatest room to negotiate repayment terms, discuss a possible reduction in interest or charges, and try to avoid the matter escalating into court proceedings. Once the bank initiates formal legal action, the debtor’s position usually becomes weaker and the scope for purely commercial resolution often narrows.

As a practical matter, early engagement shows seriousness and may improve the borrower’s credibility in the eyes of the bank. A borrower who approaches the bank with a realistic repayment proposal, supported by clear financial documents, is usually in a stronger position than one who ignores the matter until enforcement begins. In many cases, the principal amount is more di icult to negotiate than interest, penalties, or ancillary charges, although this depends on the bank’s internal settlement policy and the specific circumstances of the case.

Practical insights

A pre-litigation settlement request is usually stronger where the borrower can present:

proof of monthly income

recent bank statements

a clear summary of existing liabilities

a realistic repayment proposal

any evidence showing temporary hardship or reduced cash flow

The key point is that delay usually works against the borrower. Once the file moves from recovery to litigation, and then from litigation to execution, the matter becomes increasingly governed by legal procedure rather than commercial flexibility.

Settlement Post Enforcement

If the bank has already obtained an executable title and commenced execution proceedings, settlement may still be possible, but it becomes significantly more structured and courtdriven. At this stage, the debtor may apply to the Execution Judge for time to pay or for payment by instalments. Under Article 320 of Federal Decree-Law No. 42 of 2022, the Execution Judge may grant the debtor up to six months to pay, or may divide the amount under execution into suitable instalments for a period not exceeding three years, with such guarantees or precautionary measures as the judge deems appropriate.

In Dubai practice, and as confirmed by official communication from Dubai Courts, the conditions for an instalment request are as follows:

payment of an initial instalment amounting to 20% of the outstanding balance prior to submitting the instalment request. This down payment shall not be considered f inal approval of the instalment plan

proof of monthly income, including a salary certificate or income statement from any other source of income

detailed bank statements for the last six months

submission of a financial status report from the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB)

documents evidencing any assets owned by the customer, such as real estate, vehicles, or shares

a declaration from the customer outlining their overall financial situation and confirming the accuracy of the information provided

details of the proposed instalment plan, including the number of instalments and the due date of each instalment

This is important because it shows that an instalment request before Dubai Courts is not a simple plea for more time. It is a documented financial application requiring disclosure of income, liabilities, assets, and repayment capacity. It also confirms that the initial 20% payment is merely a condition for submitting the request and does not, by itself, mean that the court has approved the proposed plan.

It is also important to note that the creditor’s approval is not necessarily required for the payment schedule to be considered. The matter may still proceed through judicial authorization, including referral to a specialized settlement committee where applicable. That said, approval is never automatic. The debtor must present a credible and properly documented proposal, and the Execution Judge retains discretion throughout.

Key takeaways

Shorter repayment schedules are generally more likely to be accepted than long ones. In practice, proposed schedules are often in the range of three to six months, while larger matters may justify a longer period, subject to the statutory ceiling of thirty-six months under Article 320.

The debtor should also be aware that post-enforcement exposure goes beyond a simple payment order. Depending on the circumstances, the creditor may seek attachment or freezing of assets, and the debtor may also face travel restrictions within the execution framework until the debt is settled or otherwise dealt with by the court.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy

Where the borrower’s di iculty is not temporary cash-flow pressure, but a genuine inability to pay debts as they fall due, insolvency may be considered as a separate legal route. In the UAE, natural persons remain subject to Federal Decree-Law No. 19 of 2019 concerning Insolvency, which is still listed as active on the official legislation portal.

Insolvency should not be described as a quick remedy. It is a formal and document-heavy process that may take considerable time, but it can provide a structured legal framework where ordinary settlement discussions and short-term instalment proposals are no longer realistic. In that sense, insolvency is more suitable for debtors facing deeper and more persistent financial distress, rather than those dealing with a short-term repayment issue.

Practical insights

An insolvency route may be worth considering where:

the debtor is unable to meet debts as they fall due • liabilities materially exceed repayment capacity

ordinary settlement attempts have failed

the debtor cannot realistically comply with a short or medium-term instalment order

From a practical standpoint, insolvency is usually the more serious option and should be approached as a distinct legal process, not merely as an extension of settlement discussions.

Conclusion

In the UAE, credit card and personal loan default should not be treated passively. The best opportunity for a practical resolution is usually at the pre-litigation stage, when the borrower still has room to cooperate with the bank and seek a commercial settlement. Once the matter reaches execution, settlement remains possible, but it becomes subject to judicial discretion, documentary requirements, and statutory limits. In more serious cases, insolvency may provide a separate legal route where repayment is no longer realistically manageable. The common thread across all three stages is simple: early action, financial transparency, and a realistic proposal usually place the debtor in a better legal and practical position.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.