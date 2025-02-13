ARTICLE
13 February 2025

Procedure Fallimentari - Rafforzamento Della Lotta Contro Gli Abusi

The new provisions of the Federal Act on Combating Abusive Bankruptcy entered into force on 1 January 2025. These implied the amendment of several laws, including the Swiss Code of Obligations.
Andrea Ziswiler and Rocco Rigozzi
The new provisions of the Federal Act on Combating Abusive Bankruptcy entered into force on 1 January 2025. These implied the amendment of several laws, including the Swiss Code of Obligations, the Swiss Criminal Code and the Federal Debt Enforcement and Bankruptcy Act. Among the measures introduced, it shall be highlighted the prohibition of retroactive opting-out, the introduction of a search for individuals in the commercial register database Zefix as well as the confirmation that transfers of over-indebted shell companies are null and void.

