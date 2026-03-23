The Promoter Paradox: Classification, Control, And Compliance In Practice – Part II

Imagine you are a founder of a company you built from scratch. Over the years, you diluted your shareholding through successive funding rounds, stepped back from day-to-day operations, brought in a professional CEO, and reconstituted the board with independent directors.

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“How promoter identification is tested, challenged, and enforced in India's IPO market.”

Imagine you are a founder of a company you built from scratch. Over the years, you diluted your shareholding through successive funding rounds, stepped back from day-to-day operations, brought in a professional CEO, and reconstituted the board with independent directors. Yet when the company files its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the regulator tells you: you are still a promoter. Not because of what you own today but because of the influence you continue to exercise, informally, over a board that has never made decisions without your approval.

Now, flip the story. You are an investor holding a significant minority stake with no board seat and no executive role, but you are the company’s single largest shareholder. You have no interest in being called a promoter. You are, in your own understanding, merely an investor. But when the regulator examines your company’s shareholding structure, it sees something different: a shareholder whose sheer weight of ownership means that no significant decision can be made without, at the very least, your acquiescence. In SEBI's framework, that is not a passive investor. That may well be a promoter.

One is defined by influence without ownership. The other by ownership that itself becomes influence. And yet both may end up in the same column of the offer document - as promoters. That is the paradox sitting at the heart of India’s evolving promoter doctrine, and it is what this article sets out to navigate.

In Part I of The Promoter Paradox, we examined the statutory three-limbed test under Section 2(69) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 2(1)(oo) of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. We traced how courts and regulatory tribunals have interpreted “control” not as mere ownership, but as the substantive power to direct corporate decision-making. The conclusion was clear; the operative question is not always who owns, but who influences and who steers.

Part II does not revisit that ground. Instead, it moves from theory to the trenches and confronts the harder, more practical question: given the complexity of ownership structure, relationships, and governance arrangements, who you must disclose as a promoter and how will the regulator assess that classification when it examines your DRHP in light of ground realities?

This is not an academic exercise. Getting the promoter column wrong in an offer document carries real consequences: delayed listing, regulatory penalties, lock-in violations, and a loss of governance credibility that, once dented, is difficult to restore. A company that misclassifies a controlling shareholder as a public shareholder or fails to trace the ultimate beneficial owner of a corporate layer is not making a paperwork error. It creates a distorted picture of who actually controls the company, which the market eventually recognizes.

SEBI’s Evolving Framework: From Ownership to Influence

For a long time, how promoters were classified in India was mostly based on their shareholding and formal control. SEBI’s new approach now goes beyond just focusing on equities. It now looks at linkages among promoter groups, patterns of governance behavior, and underlying links that show who really makes decisions. This shift reflects SEBI’s intent to look past formal structures and arrangements that may be used to distance individuals or entities from the “promoter” label, while they continue to exercise control in substance.

Today, every IPO-bound company must understand that drafting a DRHP is no longer a clerical exercise. It is an act of positioning where every disclosure, right and board arrangement must withstand regulatory scrutiny. Merchant bankers and legal advisors now treat “control mapping” as a parallel diligence track, analysing veto structures, reserved matters, and trust linkages that could be construed as control. The objective is not just compliance but credibility: aligning the issuer’s narrative of control with the underlying evidence of decision-making power.

An analysis of more than 150 offer documents filed with SEBI between 2023 and 2026 along with over 75 observation letters on these offer documents reveals that companies have adopted a structured approach to promoter classification organised around three substantive parameters. These parameters have emerged organically from issuers’ efforts to respond to regulatory scrutiny and to ensure comprehensive identification of all persons exercising substantive control. Together, they constitute the framework through which SEBI’s substance-over-form principle finds practical expression.

The Three-Parameter Framework

Parameter 1: Shareholding and Control Shareholding and Control examines the extent of ownership, the distribution of voting rights, and the decision-making authority flowing from shareholding. Shareholding percentage alone in each and every scenario is neither necessary nor sufficient for promoter classification; it operates as one indicator of control when coupled with actual governance participation and decision-making authority. Parameter 2: Relationship-Based Classification Relationship-Based Classification emphasizes familial and personal affiliations. Immediate relatives, regardless of their equity holdings, can exert substantive influence if they serve on boards, hold management positions/ key management roles, or act in concert with other promoters. Companies applying this parameter trace family relationships and governance responsibilities to pinpoint individuals capable of exerting influence, even if their equity stakes are nominal. Parameter 3: Structural and Historical Connections This parameter examines how ownership has changed over time, looking at corporate structures, trust agreements, partnerships, and historical connections. Often, those in charge use indirect methods of control, such as holding companies and family trusts. Applying look-through analysis to these structures ensures that true centres of control are not obscured by legal form and that ultimate beneficial owners are transparently identified.

No single parameter is determinative. Every classification exercise must apply all three simultaneously.

Parameter 1: Shareholding and Control: Necessary but Never Sufficient

At its foundation, promoter classification remains tethered to ownership and shareholding. However, as Part I established and as practical application demonstrates, shareholding cannot be the sole criterion for establishing promoter status. Shareholding is, therefore, one factor among several. It must be evaluated alongside decision-making authority, contractual rights, and the practical reality of how governance is actually carried out.

Our analysis of offer documents filed with SEBI sheds light on how companies navigate this ambiguity. Within their offer documents, companies disclose promoter classifications based on their internal evaluations and assessment of control and influence. These disclosures, while subject to regulators review and observation process, demonstrate the practical implementation of the statutory framework by issuers themselves. The subsequent cases, drawn from an analysis of recent offer documents filed with SEBI, demonstrate how companies have applied this principle in real-world classifications:

Company Person / Entity in Question Shareholding (%) Basis of Classification Rays Of Belief Limited (DRHP filed: February 11, 2026) Managing Director Less than 1% The Managing Director was disclosed as an individual promoter despite holding only 0.30% of the issuer’s share capital directly. The basis of classification was that he held 48.69% in the corporate promoter of the issuer, the very entity that held 92.63% of the issuer. His effective control over the issuer flowed entirely through that corporate layer, identifying him as its ultimate beneficial owner. Regaal Resources Limited (DRHP filed: December 31, 2024) Corporate Entity Less than 20% Regaal Resources Ltd. (“Regaal”) disclosed BFL Private Limited (“BFL”), a corporate entity, as a promoter despite BFL holding less than 20% shareholding in Regaal. The issuer’s basis for this classification was that the other promoters of Regaal were also the promoters of BFL. Further, Regaal disclosed a whole-time director (WTD) as a promoter despite the WTD holding only approximately 1% shareholding in the issuer. This classification was based on the fact that his immediate relatives held controlling shareholdings and key governance positions in the company. Indogulf Crop Sciences Limited (DRHP filed: September 25, 2024) Multiple Individuals (20% each The issuer disclosed multiple individuals, each holding less than 20% shareholding, as promoters. The issuer’s basis was that these individuals were immediate relatives. The company treated them as a family unit exercising collective control over the issuer. Aditya Infotech Limited (DRHP filed: September 30, 2024) Chairman & Whole-Time Directors Negligible The Chairman and Whole-Time Director (WTD) was disclosed as a promoter despite holding negligible shares directly in the issuer. The basis was that he was the Settlor and Trustee of a family trust that held approximately 17% of the company’s share capital, making him the effective controller of that shareholding block. The company also disclosed another WTD holding less than 1% shareholding as a promoter, based on that individual’s status as an immediate relative of other promoters. JSW Cement Limited (DRHP filed: August 16, 2024) Corporate Structure / Trust Indirect (via trust) The trust, being the sole promoter of the corporate promoter, was disclosed as the promoter of the issuer company. Additionally, certain individuals were identified as promoters on the basis of their control or directorship over the entity holding the ‘JSW Brand’, intellectual property that was licensed to the issuer and extensively relied upon in its operations. Dev Accelerator Limited (DRHP filed: September 30, 2024) Corporate Promoter Indirect (via layered structure) Promoters of the corporate promoter were also classified as promoters of the issuer to accurately reflect indirect control through the ownership chain.

What these cases collectively demonstrate is not complicated: the cap table is where promoter identification begins, not where it ends. Equity percentages are useful data points, but not determinative. The question that actually drives classification is who exercises real influence over the company’s affairs, whether through trust, a corporate layer, or a combination of both. Companies filing DRHPs today must understand this. The illustrations discussed above reflect an increasing trend in the market and a clear regulatory expectation that promoter classification must be anchored in the true seat of control, not merely in formal ownership structures.

Parameter 2: Relationship-Based Classification : The Familial Governance Reality

Corporate structures in India are far more complex than they appear on paper. Behind a shareholding pattern can lie a web of familial relationships, personal loyalties, and family hierarchies that quietly shape governance decisions. The regulatory definition and standards, as set by the regulators, are broad enough to capture this reality, extending promoter status to the immediate relatives of identified promoters holding a formal board seat and to any person whose advice or directions the board is accustomed to follow, be it a family patriarch whose influence extends well beyond a formal office. This reflects the regulators’ recognition that influence can flow through relationships even in the absence of formal ownership.

The concept of “immediate relatives” as defined under Regulation 2(1)(pp)(ii) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, includes the spouse, parents, siblings, and children. Even where such relatives do not hold shares in the company, they may still exercise substantive influence over corporate decisions and the company’s strategic direction.

This influence is generally assessed in two ways. The first relates to the presence of formal governance roles. Where an immediate relative of a disclosed promoter holds an executive or non-executive position in the company such as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, or a position on the board of directors and their participation in management or oversight may indicate a degree of influence in the company’s decision-making processes. Non-executive roles may also be relevant, particularly where the individual participates in strategic deliberations or serves on important board committees. Second, influence may also be identified through patterns of coordinated or aligned decision-making. For instance, board minutes or governance records may indicate that certain matters were deferred pending consultation with a senior family member. Such circumstances may demonstrate the practical influence exercised by that individual over corporate affairs, irrespective of whether they hold any formal designation within the company.

In the context of DRHP disclosures, companies are expected to examine and disclose whether immediate relatives of promoters exercise substantive influence over governance or decision-making, rather than limiting the assessment solely to formal positions held within the organisation.

The following cases illustrates Company’s approach in classifying individuals based on familial relationships coupled with governance or managerial roles:

Company Board Role / Position Relationship Shareholding (%) Basis of Classification Anlon Healthcare Limited (DRHP filed: February 20, 2025) Non-Executive Director (NED) Spouse of Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) 0% NED with no shareholding was classified as Promoter by virtue of being an immediate relative (spouse) of the CMD. Highway Infrastructure Limited (DRHP filed: September 24, 2024) Non-Executive Director (NED) Immediate relative of the promoter holding 34% of share capital (10% Classified as promoter owing to close familial relation and potentially aligned voting influence with a disclosed promoter. Aditya Infotech Limited (DRHP filed: September 30, 2024) Whole-Time Director (WTD) Immediate relative of other promoters (1% WTD with minimal shareholding was disclosed as promoter as he was an immediate relative of other promoters. Mangal Electricals Industries Limited (DRHP filed: December 24, 2024) Non-Executive Director (NED) Immediate relative of promoters (20% NED, being an immediate relative of other promoters, was disclosed as promoter despite holding less than 20% shares of the company.

Across the cases discussed in this section, a consistent approach emerges: when a governance role exists alongside a close family relationship, it may justify promoter classification, even where the individual holds only a small equity stake. Every IPO-bound issuer must map the roles of every immediate relative of every identified promoter within the issuer, tracing their board positions, roles, and equity holdings, both directly and through controlled entities. Failure to disclose a spouse’s board role, or a sibling’s shareholding channelled through a controlled entity, is not a minor oversight. These are precisely the types of disclosure gaps that invite the deeper regulatory scrutiny.

Parameter 3: Structure & Historical Connection: The Look-Through Imperative

The third parameter reflects another practical aspect of Indian corporate practice: promoter classification is not determined only by shareholding or family relationships. It also requires examining structural and historical connections that show how ownership and control have developed over time. In many cases, this means looking beyond the formal legal structure to understand where control actually lies, including identifying the ultimate beneficial owners and the individuals who exercise real decision-making authority within those arrangements.

In several IPO-bound companies, family trusts, partnership firms, and those who first subscribed to the company’s Memorandum of Association (MOA) have been classified as promoters. This classification reflects either their significant control or their historical influence over the company's operations.

It is important to note that the responsibility for correct classification rests with the issuer company itself. SEBI’s role, through its DRHP review and observation process, is to examine these disclosures and demand clarifications or revisions where promoter classification appears incomplete or inconsistent.

Illustrative Example: The Look-Through Principle

To understand how the look-through Principle operates in practice, consider the following illustration.

Mr. Arvind Shah holds no shares in Sunrise Textiles Limited, the issuer preparing for its IPO. His name does not appear in the shareholding pattern. On a plain reading of the capital structure table, he is a stranger to the company.

Now look one level up. Shah Holdings Private Limited holds 60% of the issuer and is named as its corporate promoter. Shah Holdings is the entity that appears in the DRHP as the promoter, and on a surface reading, the inquiry stops there.

But the look-through obligation requires the next question to be asked: who controls Shah Holdings? The answer is the Shah Family Trust, which holds 80% of Shah Holdings. And at the helm of that trust in his dual capacity as beneficiary and trustee; sits Mr. Arvind Shah.

Every rupee of equity in the issuer traces back to a trust he controls. He commands the entity that commands the company. Yet without applying the look-through principle, his name would appear nowhere in the offer document.

This is precisely what the look-through obligation demands. At each layer of the corporate chain, the same question must be asked: Who controls this entity? When the answer at every level points to the same individual, that individual must be disclosed as a promoter of the issuer alongside every intermediate entity in the chain.

In the example above, all three of them: Mr. Arvind Shah, the Shah Family Trust, and Shah Holdings Private Limited; must be disclosed as promoters of Sunrise Textiles Limited, for Mr. Shah controls the entire chain that leads to the issuer. The corporate structure is not a curtain. It is a chain, and every link in it must be named.

The following examples from recent DRHPs illustrate how companies have applied this principle in architecturally complex structures:

Company Entity Type Connection Basis Basis of Classification M&B Engineering Limited (DRHP filed: February 17, 2025) Family Trusts Extension of individual promoters Family trusts established by individual promoters were disclosed as promoters of the issuer to ensure look-through transparency of ownership and control. Laxmi India Finance Limited (DRHP filed: December 15, 2024) Family Trust Promoter of two corporate promoters Family trust serving as the promoter of two corporate promoters was itself classified as a promoter, reflecting a multi-layered control chain. GNG Electronics Limited (DRHP filed: March 25, 2025) Partnership Firm Promoter of a corporate promoter Partnership firm of individual promoters was disclosed as a promoter firm, as it exercised indirect control by being the promoter of the corporate promoter. Shanti Gold International Limited (DRHP filed: January 13, 2025) Individual Subscriber to initial MOA An original subscriber to the company’s Memorandum of Association, later serving as NED, was classified as a promoter despite minimal shareholding, given their historical association and influence.

These cases emphasize the importance of capturing every layer of control and historical association in promoter disclosures, regardless of whether there is direct equity ownership.

The Exchange Threshold Tests: What the Regulator Actually Expects

The three analytical parameters examined above, shareholding and control; familial relationships; and historical structural look-through; represent the framework that issuers and their advisors have developed through market practice and regulatory interpretation. But there is a harder, more direct layer to this story that has recently emerged, and one that practitioners cannot afford to treat as optional.

Through observations and queries on filed DRHPs, SEBI and the stock exchanges, acting as the first line of review, have communicated clearly and consistently that certain categories of persons must be considered promoters of an issuer, regardless of how the issuer has chosen to classify them. These are not soft suggestions or interpretive guidance that issuers/their counsel can argue about. They are the positions that exchanges have taken, and continue to take, in the review of offer documents. An issuer that ignores them does not merely risk a theoretical compliance gap; it risks a mandatory reclassification and the listing delay that follows.

Sr. No. Category of Person / Entity Condition for Being Considered as Promoter Key Threshold / Criteria 1. Immediate Relative of Promoter A person who is an immediate relative of the promoter and either (i) holds a position in the company or has the right to be nominated to the Board / KMP, or (ii) holds shares directly or through controlled entities a) Board/KMP position or nomination right; or b) More than 10% shareholding 2. Legal Entity Controlled by Promoter / Promoter Group Any legal entity that is directly or indirectly controlled by the promoter or the promoter group and holds equity in the issuer 20% or more equity shareholding 3. Significant Shareholder (Individual / Entity) Any person or legal entity holding a substantial portion of the company’s share capital directly or indirectly 25% or more share capital 4. Founder A person designated as a founder of the company and holding a significant stake At least 20% shareholding 5. Ultimate Controlling Individual (where Promoter is an Unlisted Company) Where the identified promoter is an unlisted company, the ultimate individual(s) who control that entity will be classified as promoters Ultimate control test (no specific % threshold mentioned)

These exchange tests do not replace the substantive three-limbed analysis under the Companies Act. They operate alongside it, as practical benchmarks that help issuers identify which relationships and structures require deeper examination.

SEBI Adjudications: What Happens When Classification Goes Awry

Over the past few years, SEBI’s adjudication orders have significantly influenced how promoters are classified. Heightened regulatory oversight has prompted companies to adopt more comprehensive and rigorous internal classification procedures when drafting their offer documents. This evolution stems from enforcement outcomes in proceedings, in which SEBI has examined and defined what constitutes an accurate promoter disclosure.

In the case of Aryaman Financial Services Limited (Order/SV/VC/2023-24/29949 dated December 29, 2023), SEBI examined the issue of incorrect promoter classification in the offer document. It noted that an individual, although the largest shareholder of the company and holding a key managerial position, had not been disclosed as a promoter. Instead, he was placed within the promoter group on the basis that he was the spouse of the disclosed promoter. SEBI observed that, as the single largest shareholder and also a Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), the individual had effective control over the affairs of the company. In these circumstances, classifying him merely as part of the “promoter group” rather than identifying him as a “promoter” was considered inappropriate.

Furthermore, in Re: Inspection of Books of First Overseas Capital Limited (Order/PM/NK/2019-20/6216 dated December 24, 2019), SEBI examined the question of who ought to be disclosed as promoters of the company. In its observations, SEBI noted that the sons of the disclosed promoter should also be treated as promoters. This conclusion was based on two considerations: their close familial relationship with the disclosed promoter and their combined shareholding with him, which together constituted a controlling stake in the company. The decision illustrates that family members who collectively exercise control through coordinated shareholding may each be classified as promoters under the inclusive definition in the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, which includes persons being in control of the company.

In another instance, in the matter of BFL Asset Finvest Ltd (Order/SM/S./2022-23/24153-24155 dated February 27, 2023), SEBI observed that certain entities had been incorrectly classified as public shareholders, even though they fell within the scope of the promoter group under the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations. SEBI noted that the principal promoter, together with his immediate relatives, exercised both direct and indirect control over these entities. On examining bank statements and shareholding records, SEBI identified patterns of crossholdings and ownership that indicated interconnected financial relationships among them. Further investigation highlighted that the promoter and his family members together held more than 10% shareholding in a group of companies that had been disclosed as having public shareholders. Considering this shareholding level along with the familial and ownership connections, SEBI concluded that these entities ought to have been classified as part of the promoter group rather than as public shareholders.

The importance of these adjudications goes beyond regulatory compliance; they serve as precedents, setting clear reference points for identifying and disclosing promoters. The outcomes of these cases confirm that promoter disclosure is not a technical formality but a central element of corporate governance. Misclassification or non-disclosure can attract monetary penalties. Beyond penalties, reclassification imposed during or after the IPO process triggers lock-in obligations that neither the issuer nor its merchant bankers may have anticipated.

Practical Classification Framework: A Checklist for Promoter Identification

To implement the regulatory framework successfully, a systematic, multi-step approach to promoter classification is essential, and companies must adopt such an approach to ensure the accurate identification of promoters. This involves a thorough evaluation of a company’s stakeholders, control mechanisms, familial relationships, and historical ownership connections. By scrutinizing these elements, companies can ensure that their promoter identification aligns with SEBI’s evolving regulatory expectations. The goal is to achieve disclosures that are accurate, transparent, consistent, and focused on the underlying substance rather than mere form.

Criteria Overview Key Considerations Stakeholder Mapping The first step in the promoter classification process is understanding who holds power or authority within the company. This means identifying both those who have significant ownership stakes and those who hold key decision-making roles within the organization. · Who holds 20% or more of the pre-issue share capital? · Who holds a board seat or nomination rights? · Are there any cross-shareholdings involving promoters or other investors? · Are there any related HUFs, trusts, or family entities whose holdings may aggregate into a controlling stake? Control Analysis Control is the critical factor in determining promoter status. This step involves evaluating voting rights, shareholder agreements, and other contractual rights that could impact the company’s strategic direction. Companies must examine not just ownership, but also the rights that allow individuals to exercise influence over major corporate actions. · Who effectively exercises voting control over ordinary or special resolutions and board decisions? · Do any shareholder agreements grant veto or affirmative rights to any shareholder? · Does any person exercise de facto control through quorum, approval, or information rights? Relationship Mapping This stage focuses on mapping out immediate relatives and other key individuals who might exert influence over corporate decisions, regardless of their direct equity ownership. · Who are the immediate relatives of the promoters, and do they hold shares, board seats, or Key Managerial Personnel positions? · Are there any trust or cross-holding structures involving relatives? · Do relatives hold governance or advisory roles influencing decisions? Historical Analysis This step involves reviewing the company’s history to understand who made key decisions in the past and who continues to hold informal influence. · Who were the original subscribers to the Memorandum of Association? · Who has historically driven key decisions, individually or jointly? · Have any founders or early shareholders been identified as promoters in past regulatory filings or offer documents? Final Classification The final step in the classification process is to ensure that the promoter classification complies with SEBI’s regulatory framework. This means reviewing all the steps above and making sure that the classification decision is backed by clear legal rationale and transparent documentation. · Does each classification (Promoter / Promoter Group / Public) align with the statutory definition under Regulation 2(1)(oo), 2(1)(pp) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, and Section 2(69) of the Companies Act, 2013? · Is there a documented legal rationale supporting each classification? · Have all relevant familial, structural, and historical relationships been disclosed in the offer document?

Conclusion: Promoter Classification, not a one-size-fits-all exercise

Promoter classification is a complex process that cannot be simplified into a straitjacket formula. Each case is shaped by its own facts, governance arrangements, and relationships and the answer that emerges from one DRHP may not hold for the next. The three parameters examined above in this article, shareholding and control, familial governance, and structural look-through, are not a checklist to be ticked at a moment in time. They are lenses to be applied simultaneously, with honesty, rigour and objectivity, against the actual reality of how a company is governed.

Every classification or exclusion decision should be underpinned by a clear legal rationale and backed by supporting evidence to ensure accuracy and credibility. The evolving nature of SEBI’s interpretations and the growing weight of disclosure expectations have made it essential for companies to approach promoter classification with rigour and foresight. In this changing landscape, transparent and consistent classification becomes more than just a regulatory obligation; it is a foundational element of trust and credibility in India’s capital markets.

With the regulatory landscape in constant flux, companies are compelled to remain vigilant. Companies must remain attentive to shifts in exchange scrutiny and observation letter positions, ensuring that their classification decisions keep pace with the regulatory temperature. This is not a one-time exercise; it is a continuing obligation. Companies must remain responsive and meeting regulatory expectations while preserving the governance credibility on which their market standing ultimately rests.

A final thought:

The promoter who is difficult to identify is not always the one trying to hide. Sometimes, it is simply the one that the issuer has not looked hard enough to find. The framework in this article is an invitation to look harder.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.