Body Donation After Death: Kerala High Court On Honouring A Person’s Final Wish | Podcast Bites (Video)

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In this episode of Podcast Bites powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Shreya Shukla discusses the Kerala High Court’s judgment in Greeny Tomy and Others v. State of Kerala and Others, decided on 21 May 2026.

The judgment examines a sensitive legal question: when a person has clearly expressed during their lifetime that their body should be donated for medical education after death, can family members later object and insist on burial according to religious customs?

The Kerala High Court considered the issue through the lens of posthumous bodily integrity, personal autonomy, family closure, and Section 4A of the Kerala Anatomy Act, 1957. The Court held that where the deceased had made a clear and valid written request for body donation, and the genuineness of that consent was not disputed, such wish deserves to be honoured.

This episode explains the factual background, the legal issue, the Court’s reasoning, and why the judgment is significant for body donation, dignity after death, family rights, and medical education in India.