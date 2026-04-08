Enforcement Of Foreign Arbitral Awards And Foreign Judgments In India: A Practical Guide For Contracting With Indian Entities

Enforcement of foreign arbitral awards and foreign court judgments in India is often treated as a post-dispute procedural step. In commercial reality, it is a pricing and risk variable that should influence contract architecture from the outset.

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Executive Summary

Enforcement of foreign arbitral awards and foreign court judgments in India is often treated as a post-dispute procedural step. In commercial reality, it is a pricing and risk variable that should influence contract architecture from the outset.

While Indian courts adopt a pro-enforcement approach under Section 48 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and Sections 13 and 44A of the Civil Procedure Code, 1908, enforcement proceedings frequently involve jurisdictional objections, procedural fairness arguments, public policy framing, interim protection battles and execution-stage constraints. Even where recognition is ultimately granted, timing, asset visibility and strategic sequencing materially affect recoverability.

For global counterparties contracting with Indian entities and for Indian companies engaging in cross-border commerce, enforcement risk is not theoretical. It influences:

Choice between arbitration and litigation;

Seat selection and preservation of interim jurisdiction under Section 2(2);

Governing law characterisation of remedies;

Security and guarantee structuring;

Asset concentration and group liability planning;

Multi-jurisdiction enforcement sequencing and settlement leverage.

This article examines enforcement of foreign arbitral awards and foreign judgments in India as a structured commercial risk assessment exercise. It maps statutory architecture, identifies practical battleground issues, analyses defensive thresholds, and translates enforcement exposure into drafting and governance strategy.

I. The Legal Architecture of Enrocement: Foreign Arbitral Awards and Foreign Judgments

Enforcement of foreign arbitral awards and foreign court judgments in India is governed by two distinct statutory regimes, one operating under Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and the other under Code of Civil Procedure, 1908. While both ultimately lead to execution against assets in India, the structure, scope of review, and available defences differ materially.

A. Foreign Arbitral Awards – Part II of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996

Foreign arbitral awards falling under the New York Convention are enforced in India under Part II of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (“the Act”).

For Enforcement of a Convention Award:

The award-holder files an enforcement application complying with requirements as provided under Section 47 of the Act. The court may refuse enforcement only on the limited grounds set out in Section 48 of the Act. The statutory architecture portrays pro-enforcement intent and design.

Indian courts have consistently reiterated that enforcement proceedings are not appellate proceedings and the grounds for refusal are confined to those expressly specified in Section 48 of the Act i.e. incapacity, invalidity of the arbitration agreement, lack of proper notice, excess of jurisdiction, procedural irregularity, non-arbitrability, and conflict with public policy.

However, the practical enforcement risk turns not on the text of Section 48 alone, but on the interpretation and application of certain Section 48 grounds, particularly public policy, natural justice, and arbitrability determine the real enforcement risk. These form the principal battleground in contested enforcement proceedings and are examined in the next section.

B. Foreign Court Judgments – Sections 13 and 44A of the Civil Procedure Code, 1908

Foreign judgments are enforced under the Civil Procedure Code, 1908 (CPC).

One of the two pathways exist for any foreign court judgments:

Judgments from reciprocating territories (Section 44A CPC): Such judgments may be executed in India as if they were decrees of an Indian court, subject to the defences available under Section 13 CPC. Judgments from non-reciprocating territories: The judgment-holder must file a fresh suit in India based on the foreign judgment. The foreign decision is treated as evidence of the claim, but not directly executable.

Section 13 CPC sets out six grounds on which a foreign judgment shall not be considered conclusive, including lack of jurisdiction, absence of decision on merits, fraud, breach of natural justice, and contravention of Indian law or public policy.

Compared to foreign arbitral awards, the statutory defences available against foreign judgments are structurally broader; jurisdictional objections also assume greater prominence. These distinctions materially affect enforcement strategy and are examined later in the article.

II. Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards: How Section 48 Defences Are Framed in Practice

Indian courts today approach enforcement of foreign arbitral awards with a pro-enforcement orientation as per mandate of the statute. The Supreme Court has repeatedly clarified that Section 48 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 does not permit a merits review, and that enforcement courts are not appellate forums. (Relevant judgments in this regard are: Shri Lal Mahal Ltd. v. Progetto Grano Spa (2013); Vijay Karia v. Prysmian Cavi e Sistemi SRL (2020)).

A. “Unable to Present the Case” i.e. Procedural Fairness and Natural Justice (Section 48(1)(b))

Section 48(1)(b) permits refusal where a party was “unable to present its case.” Indian courts have held that for this ground to succeed, there must be real prejudice and denial of opportunity, not mere dissatisfaction with reasoning.

In practice, such objections are framed around assertions that:

The tribunal relied on material not forming part of the arbitral record;

Material evidence or submissions were ignored while adverse material was selectively relied upon;

Dispositive issues were framed only in the final award;

The effective burden of proof was shifted without notice;

One party was granted procedural latitude not afforded to the other.

The Supreme Court in Vijay Karia case emphasised that Section 48 does not permit the enforcement court to undertake a “second look” at a foreign award at the enforcement stage, nor does it authorise a review on merits. At the same time, it acknowledged that a party must have had a fair opportunity to present its case.

B. Excess of Jurisdiction and Non-Arbitrability (Section 48(1)(c) and 48(2)(a))

Under these grounds, challenges are mounted around the allegations that:

The tribunal decided matters beyond the scope of the arbitration agreement;

Relief was granted on a basis not contemplated by the pleadings;

The subject matter is not arbitrable under Indian law.

Indian courts examine jurisdictional objections more seriously than evidentiary complaints. Commercial disputes including shareholder agreement disputes, investor disputes, franchisee disputes, commercial payment disputes and all contractual disputes are generally considered arbitrable.

Allegations that a tribunal exceeded its mandate may succeed only where the award demonstrably travels beyond the arbitration agreement or adjudicates matters never referred to it. A broad reading of pleadings and reference clauses often limits such objections.

Where enforcement intersects with insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, objections may also arise regarding arbitrability or conflict with statutory processes. Courts have treated insolvency as a separate statutory regime, and enforcement may be affected by moratorium provisions, although though it does not invalidate the award itself.

C. Public Policy and Illegality (Section 48(2)(b))

Public policy remains the most frequently invoked broad compass ground, but its scope is narrow. Following Shri Lal Mahal case and reaffirmed in Vijay Karia case, the “public policy” exception in enforcement of foreign awards is confined to:

Fundamental policy of Indian law;

The interests of India;

Basic notions of justice or morality;

Patent illegality, a ground available in domestic awards, does not apply to foreign awards.

In practice, public policy objections are framed around allegations that:-

The award enforces an underlying transaction prohibited by Indian statute;

Enforcement would violate exchange control, regulatory, or sectoral restrictions;

The relief granted is penal, confiscatory, or untethered to compensatory principles;

The award results in a windfall contrary to basic notions of justice.

Indian courts have consistently resisted re-examining quantification of damages or contractual interpretation under the guise of public policy. However, where enforcement would require performance of an act clearly prohibited by Indian law, or give effect to a transaction fundamentally illegal in India, a public policy objection may assume significance.

Arguments that a liquidated sum is excessive or penal, without more, are unlikely to succeed unless enforcement would produce an outcome that offends the forum’s most basic notions of justice.

D. Tactical and Structural Defences

Beyond substantive grounds, enforcement proceedings may involve:

Limitation objections (addressed by the Supreme Court in Government of India v. Vedanta Ltd. (2020) );

); Objections based on pending parallel proceedings;

Insolvency filings affecting execution timelines;

Technical objections concerning filing requirements under Section 47.

These may not ultimately defeat enforcement, but they can influence timing, settlement leverage, and litigation strategy.

Time Consumed in Litigating s.48 Application and how to strategize factoring the same

In practice, even where enforcement ultimately succeeds, the time consumed in litigating Section 48 objections is itself a commercial variable. Creditors should therefore plan enforcement sequencing in advance including identifying attachable assets at the outset, seeking interim protective measures where available, considering parallel enforcement in multiple jurisdictions, and evaluating settlement windows strategically rather than reactively. For Indian companies, resistance strategies must be calibrated; unfocused or omnibus objections may prolong proceedings but weaken credibility and may harm them in resisting other applications, whereas targeted jurisdictional or procedural challenges, if properly documented, may create meaningful negotiation leverage. Time in enforcement proceedings is not merely a consequence; it is often a strategic factor shaped by early decisions.

III. Enforcement of Foreign Court Judgments: Broader Defences, Different Risk Profile

Unlike foreign arbitral awards, which are enforced under a convention-based framework with narrowly construed defences, foreign court judgments are governed by the Civil Procedure Code, 1908 (CPC). Although the grounds under Section 13 CPC appear textually similar in parts to those under Section 48 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, the structural scrutiny under Section 13 is broader, particularly in matters of jurisdiction and conclusiveness. The enforcement risk profile is therefore materially different.

A. Reciprocating vs Non-Reciprocating Territories

Under Section 44A CPC, only judgments from notified “reciprocating territories” may be directly executed in India. These presently include, inter alia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and certain Commonwealth jurisdictions.

Reciprocating territories: The foreign judgment may be executed as if it were a decree of an Indian court, subject to the defences under Section 13 CPC.

The foreign judgment may be executed as if it were a decree of an Indian court, subject to the defences under Section 13 CPC. Non-reciprocating territories: The judgment-holder must institute a fresh civil suit in India based on the foreign judgment. The foreign decision operates as evidence of the underlying claim but is not directly executable.

This distinction alone can significantly affect timelines, cost exposure and enforcement leverage.

B. Section 13 CPC - Conclusiveness & Its Exceptions

Section 13 provides that a foreign judgment shall be conclusive unless it falls within specified exceptions, including lack of jurisdiction, absence of a decision on merits, breach of natural justice, fraud, or sustaining a claim founded on breach of Indian law.

Jurisdiction

Indian courts do not merely accept the foreign court’s assumption of jurisdiction. Jurisdiction is independently examined by reference to principles recognised under Indian private international law.

These typically include:

Voluntary submission to jurisdiction;

Residence or place of business of the defendant;

Presence within the jurisdiction at the time of proceedings;

Cause of action arising within that jurisdiction;

Contractual agreement conferring jurisdiction.

In International Woollen Mills v. Standard Wool (UK) Ltd. (2001) 5 SCC 265, the Supreme Court clarified that a foreign judgment is conclusive only if the foreign court’s jurisdiction would be recognised under Indian law. Jurisdiction assumed solely under the foreign court’s domestic procedural rules may not suffice.

This independent jurisdictional scrutiny is considerably more pronounced than under Section 48 of the Arbitration Act, where the inquiry is confined to whether the arbitral tribunal acted within the scope of the arbitration agreement.

Decision “On Merits”

Section 13 requires that the foreign judgment be rendered “on merits.” While an ex parte decree is not automatically excluded, Indian courts examine whether there was substantive judicial consideration of the claim rather than a purely procedural or technical disposal.

There is no equivalent “on merits” requirement in Section 48 enforcement of foreign arbitral awards.

Fraud

Fraud remains an independent ground under Section 13. Indian courts distinguish between:

Allegations that merely challenge the correctness of findings or appreciation of evidence (which do not justify reopening enforcement); and

Fraud going to jurisdiction, suppression of material facts, or the foundational integrity of the proceedings.

Only the latter category typically warrants refusal of conclusiveness. Re-litigation of merits under the label of fraud is unlikely to succeed.

Public Policy

Public policy under Section 13 is textually broader than under Section 48. However, particularly in commercial matters, courts have adopted a restrained approach and avoid re-examining the substantive correctness of the foreign court’s reasoning.

C. Structural and Practical Contrast with Arbitral Awards

Although certain expressions in Section 13 and Section 48 overlap (natural justice, public policy, jurisdiction), their operational scope differs:

Section 48 enforcement proceeds by petition and is governed by narrowly interpreted, convention-driven grounds.

Section 13 permits a broader conclusiveness inquiry, including independent jurisdictional scrutiny and the requirement that the judgment be “on merits.”

In cases involving non-reciprocating territories, enforcement requires a fresh civil suit, which may involve pleadings, framing of issues and trial-type procedures.

From a practical standpoint, enforcement of foreign arbitral awards is often procedurally more contained than enforcement of foreign judgments from non-reciprocating jurisdictions. This structural difference alone may influence dispute resolution choices at the contract stage, particularly in cross-border commercial arrangements involving Indian assets.

IV. Enforcement Reality: Asset Protection, Interim Remedies and Strategic Leverage

Recognition of a foreign award or judgment is one legal milestone. Commercial recovery however depends on asset visibility, interim protection and sequencing. In cross-border disputes involving Indian assets, enforcement strategy must begin before and not after final recognition.

A. Asset Dissipation Risk and Interim Protection

A recurring commercial risk is asset dissipation before, during or after arbitral proceedings, through restructuring, inter-company transfers, encumbrances, or liquidity shifts. By the time formal enforcement is granted, attachable assets may have vanished or materially reduced.

In the context of foreign-seated arbitration, interim protection in India may be available under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996. Following the 2015 amendment, the proviso to Section 2(2) permits the application of Section 9 to foreign-seated arbitrations, unless the parties have agreed otherwise. This makes interim relief in India partly a drafting-sensitive issue.

Section 9 may be invoked post-award and prior to enforcement under Section 48, provided:

The award falls within the New York Convention framework and

There is credible material indicating real risk to recovery.

Courts exercise this power cautiously, particularly where the claim is monetary. Mere non-payment is insufficient; there must be demonstrable risk of frustration of enforcement.

In the case of foreign judgments (as distinct from foreign arbitral awards), attachment before judgment under Order XXXVIII Rule 5 CPC operates only within a pending civil suit. It is therefore relevant where a foreign judgment from a non-reciprocating territory requires institution of a fresh suit in India. It would neither apply nor ordinarily be required in proceedings under Section 44A CPC, where a judgment from a reciprocating territory is directly executable as a decree, and protective measures arise within execution proceedings under Order XXI CPC.

This structural distinction is commercially significant. In foreign award cases, interim protection under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act may be sought even post-award and prior to formal recognition under Section 48 (subject to the proviso to Section 2(2) and absence of contractual exclusion). In contrast, in foreign judgment cases, the availability and timing of interim protection depend on the origin of the judgment (reciprocating versus non-reciprocating territory) and the procedural route adopted in India, whether by execution under Section 44A or by institution of a fresh suit.

In any of the cases discussed above, for creditors, asset mapping and interim strategy should be considered before or alongside enforcement filings. Delay in seeking protective relief may significantly dilute recovery leverage.

B. Multi-Jurisdiction Enforcement Strategy

In cross-border disputes, assets are often distributed across jurisdictions. Enforcement strategy should therefore be coordinated rather than sequential by default.

Strategic considerations include:

Whether to initiate parallel enforcement in multiple jurisdictions;

Whether early attachment in one jurisdiction can catalyse settlement globally;

Whether delay in India may incentivise asset repositioning elsewhere;

Whether fragmented enforcement risks inconsistent judicial timelines.

Time and sequencing are strategic tools. Swift, coordinated enforcement may materially alter negotiation dynamics.

C. Settlement Leverage and Litigation Posture

Enforcement proceedings frequently culminate in negotiated resolution.

Leverage shifts at identifiable points:

Admission of enforcement petitions;

Rejection of jurisdictional objections;

Grant of interim protection;

Judicial signals on maintainability.

For creditors, calibrated pressure and targeted interim relief often produce stronger commercial outcomes than maximalist pleadings.

For Indian companies, unfocused objections may delay proceedings but weaken credibility. Structured, legally sustainable challenges may create negotiation space without undermining long-term litigation posture.

D. Insolvency as an External Variable

Insolvency proceedings under the IBC may affect execution timelines through statutory moratorium, but they do not invalidate the award or judgment itself. Insolvency is often an external variable affecting recovery mechanics rather than enforceability.

V. Contract-Level Structuring: Designing for Enforceability and Recovery

Enforcement being a commercial variable, must be addressed at the contracting stage. Dispute resolution clauses, governing law choices and security architecture directly influence recoverability in India.

At the very threshold and before even contracting, foreign entity should assess:

Whether the contracting entity is thinly capitalised;

Whether asset-holding or parent entities should provide guarantees;

Whether liability should be joint and several across group companies.

Indian courts respect corporate separateness. Enforcement against affiliates is not automatic. Accordingly, group exposure must be contractually structured rather than assumed. Following are the other drafting and planning considerations that may be helpful.

A. Arbitration vs Litigation – A Deliberate Structural Choice

Arbitration often offers greater enforcement predictability in India because foreign awards are tested under the narrowly construed grounds of Section 48 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act.

However, arbitration is not automatically superior. For example:

If the counterparty holds substantial assets in a reciprocating territory such as the UK or Singapore;

If the contract provides exclusive jurisdiction to that court;

And a decree from that jurisdiction would be directly executable in India under Section 44A CPC;

Court litigation may be commercially viable and structurally efficient.

Similarly, arbitration introduces seat-based challenge risk. If set-aside proceedings are initiated at the seat, enforcement in India may be adjourned under Section 48(3), affecting timing.

The choice between arbitration and litigation should therefore be asset-conscious and enforcement-aware rather than boilerplate.

B. Seat Selection & Preservation of Section 9 Jurisdiction

Choice of seat determines supervisory jurisdiction and interim remedy architecture.

Following the 2015 amendment, the proviso to Section 2(2) permits application of Section 9 (interim measures) to foreign-seated arbitrations, unless excluded by agreement.

This creates a drafting-sensitive issue.

While silence generally preserves Section 9 jurisdiction, arguments have been raised that adoption of institutional rules (such as ICC Rules providing for emergency arbitrators and interim relief) or certain supervisory frameworks may amount to implied exclusion.

To avoid uncertainty, parties may consider expressly clarifying whether Section 9 and relevant Part I provisions are preserved or excluded. For foreign creditors, express preservation enhances pre-enforcement leverage against Indian assets.

C. Governing Law and Characterisation of Damages

Governing law influences how contractual remedies are characterised and later defended.

For instance, under Indian law (Section 74 of the Contract Act), even where a contract stipulates liquidated damages, courts award reasonable compensation and examine whether the clause is penal. Under New York law, commercially negotiated liquidated damages clauses are generally enforceable unless grossly disproportionate to anticipated loss.

At the enforcement stage in India, public policy review is narrow. However, characterisation of damages under the governing law may influence how resisting parties frame public policy arguments under Section 48.

Similarly, ambiguity in jurisdiction clauses (exclusive versus non-exclusive submission) may later become central in a Section 13 CPC challenge to a foreign judgment on jurisdictional grounds.

D. Security and Leverage Architecture

Where exposure is material, parties may consider mechanisms that reduce exclusive dependence on post-award enforcement in India.

These include:

Parent or promoter guarantees;

Joint and several liability structures;

Negative pledge covenants restricting asset encumbrance;

Retention mechanisms in long-term or milestone-based contracts;

Step-in rights in project or infrastructure arrangements.

These tools do not eliminate enforcement risk, but they enhance leverage and reduce reliance solely on Indian execution proceedings.

For foreign counterparties, absence of structural protections shifts recovery risk into litigation sequencing and interim applications.

For Indian companies, agreeing to such mechanisms increases exposure but may facilitate commercial credibility and smoother dispute resolution.

VI. Defensive Strategy for Indian Contracting Parties: Calibrated Resistance and Governance Discipline

For Indian companies, resistance to enforcement is not a mechanical exercise in invoking every available statutory ground; enforcement courts are experienced enough to recognize tactical overreach. Section 48 and Section 13 provide structured defences, but their successful invocation depends on credibility, documentation and strategic restraint.

A. Credible Grounds and Governance Discipline for Resistance to Enforcement of Foreign Awards

Resistance to enforcement is not an exercise in invoking every statutory ground available under Section 48 or Section 13. Indian courts have repeatedly emphasised the narrow scope of review in foreign award enforcement (Shri Lal Mahal case; Vijay Karia case). Merits re-argument, contractual reinterpretation, or expansive public policy assertions rarely succeed and often undermine credibility.

Viable resistance typically arises where:

The tribunal demonstrably exceeded its jurisdiction;

A decisive issue was never put to the party, resulting in real procedural prejudice;

There was material denial of opportunity;

Enforcement would compel performance clearly prohibited by Indian law.

However, enforcement-stage strategy is inseparable from conduct during arbitration . Courts are reluctant to entertain objections that were not contemporaneously raised or properly recorded.

Accordingly, Indian companies should ensure during arbitration that:

Jurisdictional objections are clearly articulated and preserved;

Procedural and evidentiary objections are formally recorded;

Authority of signatories and internal approvals are clean and defensible;

Any burden-of-proof or issue-framing concerns are raised at the appropriate procedural stage.

Enforcement courts assess prejudice from the record. Governance discipline during arbitration often determines whether a Section 48 objection appears principled or opportunistic.

Where a set-aside proceeding is pending before the supervisory court at the seat, Section 48(3) permits Indian courts to adjourn enforcement. This can be strategically significant, but adjournment is discretionary and courts may require security. A weak or tactical seat challenge is unlikely to persuade an Indian court to defer enforcement and may adversely affect litigation posture.

B. Jurisdictional and Section 13 – Strategy in Foreign Judgment Cases

In foreign judgment enforcement, particularly under Section 13 CPC, Indian companies should:

Assess whether jurisdiction was recognised under Indian private international law;

Examine whether the judgment was rendered “on merits”;

Evaluate whether any foundational fraud or suppression occurred.

However, raising expansive fraud allegations without substantive material risks judicial disapproval. Courts distinguish between foundational defects and re-litigation attempts.

In non-reciprocating territory cases requiring a fresh suit, defensive strategy must be structured as conventional civil litigation rather than treated as summary resistance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.