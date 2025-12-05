ARTICLE
5 December 2025

Delhi High Court Held That Civil Suit Before A Civil Court For Cancellation Of Sale Deed Is Not Barred By Section 34 Of The SARFAESI Act

Sagus Legal

Contributor

Sagus Legal logo
Explore Firm Details
The Court held that the bar under Section 34 of the SARFAESI Act does not oust the jurisdiction of Civil Courts to decide upon the validity or cancellation of registered sale deeds.
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Sagus Legal LLP
Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Sagus Legal are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Real Estate and Construction and Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

The High Court of Delhi through its judgment dated 13.11.2025 in Rajiv Sareen v. Divyanshu Enterprises & Ors.1 held that a civil suit seeking cancellation of a registered sale deed is maintainable before a civil court and is not barred by Section 34 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 ("SARFAESI Act") as the Debts Recovery Tribunal ("DRT") lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate upon disputes concerning cancellation of conveyance deeds.

The Court held that the bar under Section 34 of the SARFAESI Act does not oust the jurisdiction of Civil Courts to decide upon the validity or cancellation of registered sale deeds. It further held that a remedy which lies exclusively within the domain of the Civil court cannot be entertained by the DRT.

The Court further noted that the lower court erred in invoking Section 34 of the SARFAESI Act and Sections 91-92 of the Evidence Act, 1908 at the stage of rejection of plaint under Order VII Rule 11 of the CPC where only the averments of plaint are to be examined, restoring the suit for trial.

Footnote

1. FA(OS) 7/2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sagus Legal LLP
Sagus Legal LLP
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More