Delhi High Court Held That Civil Suit Before A Civil Court For Cancellation Of Sale Deed Is Not Barred By Section 34 Of The SARFAESI Act

The High Court of Delhi through its judgment dated 13.11.2025 in Rajiv Sareen v. Divyanshu Enterprises & Ors.1 held that a civil suit seeking cancellation of a registered sale deed is maintainable before a civil court and is not barred by Section 34 of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 ("SARFAESI Act") as the Debts Recovery Tribunal ("DRT") lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate upon disputes concerning cancellation of conveyance deeds.

The Court held that the bar under Section 34 of the SARFAESI Act does not oust the jurisdiction of Civil Courts to decide upon the validity or cancellation of registered sale deeds. It further held that a remedy which lies exclusively within the domain of the Civil court cannot be entertained by the DRT.

The Court further noted that the lower court erred in invoking Section 34 of the SARFAESI Act and Sections 91-92 of the Evidence Act, 1908 at the stage of rejection of plaint under Order VII Rule 11 of the CPC where only the averments of plaint are to be examined, restoring the suit for trial.

1. FA(OS) 7/2022

