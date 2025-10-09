29 Ticking Clock, Sealed Fate: Supreme Court Ends Borrower Redemption Post-Auction Notice (Podcast)

self

Episode Description

In this Lexpresso special, we unpack the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in M. Rajendran & Ors vs. KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd & Ors, which redefines a borrower's right to redeem mortgaged property under the SARFAESI Act, 2002. The Court ruled that once a bank publishes an auction notice, the borrower's redemption right is permanently extinguished—even before the sale is completed—reflecting the 2016 amendment to Section 13(8).

By drawing this firm cut-off, the Court protects auction buyers, empowers banks to recover faster, and sends a sharp warning to borrowers: the clock starts—and stops—with the auction notice.

Your 9-minute breakdown of the judgment reshaping India's debt recovery landscape.

