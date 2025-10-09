ARTICLE
9 October 2025

29 Ticking Clock, Sealed Fate: Supreme Court Ends Borrower Redemption Post-Auction Notice (Podcast)

AP
AK & Partners

Contributor

AK & Partners is a full-service law firm, whose expertise spans diverse practice areas, including Banking and Finance, Dispute Resolution, Transaction Advisory and Funds, Data Privacy, Tax, and regulatory compliance. Our services are offered across different legal forums and jurisdictions, including the USA, the UK, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, etc.
In this Lexpresso special, we unpack the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in M. Rajendran & Ors vs. KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd & Ors, which redefines a borrower's right to redeem mortgaged property...
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
AK & Partners
Episode Description

In this Lexpresso special, we unpack the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in M. Rajendran & Ors vs. KPK Oils and Proteins India Pvt Ltd & Ors, which redefines a borrower's right to redeem mortgaged property under the SARFAESI Act, 2002. The Court ruled that once a bank publishes an auction notice, the borrower's redemption right is permanently extinguished—even before the sale is completed—reflecting the 2016 amendment to Section 13(8).

By drawing this firm cut-off, the Court protects auction buyers, empowers banks to recover faster, and sends a sharp warning to borrowers: the clock starts—and stops—with the auction notice.

Your 9-minute breakdown of the judgment reshaping India's debt recovery landscape.

