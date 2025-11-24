High Court Of Delhi Held That An Unregistered And Unstamped Agreement To Sell Is Unenforceable And Cannot Form The Basis Of Arbitral Proceedings

The High Court of Delhi, through its judgment dated 15.10.2025 in Gaurav Aggarwal v. Richa Gupta1, held that an unregistered and unstamped Agreement to Sell executed in Uttar Pradesh is unenforceable in law and cannot form the basis of arbitration proceedings. The High Court upheld the arbitral award terminating the proceedings under Section 32(2)(c) of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("A&C Act").

The issue before the High Court was whether such an agreement concerning immovable property could be treated as a valid and enforceable contract for seeking specific performance and continuation of arbitral proceedings. Referring to Section 17(1)(f) and Section 49 of the Registration Act, 1908 ("Registration Act") (as applicable in Uttar Pradesh), read with Section 54 of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 ("Property Act"), the High Court held that transfer or sale of leasehold or subleasehold rights without reservation of any interest amounts to a contract for sale requiring compulsory registration and stamping.

The High Court concluded that an unregistered and unstamped Agreement to Sell is rendered unenforceable under Section 49 of the Registration Act and cannot be relied upon in arbitral proceedings. Accordingly, the petition under Section 34 of the A&C Act was dismissed.

1 O.M.P. 1 of 2025 & I.A. 4139 of 2025.

