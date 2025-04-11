22Light v OSEPL Pvt. Ltd.: An Able Defense To Appointment Of An Arbitrator?

Solomon & Co. is a full-service law firm headquartered in Mumbai, the financial and commercial capital of India, with offices in Mumbai and Pune. Founded in 1909, the firm is ranked amongst the most reputed law firms in the country.

The firm provides high-value legal services across a broad range of practice areas, including Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Business and Trade, Banking and Finance, Capital Markets, India entry, Private Equity, Dispute Resolution, Real Estate and Construction, Insurance and Intellectual Property. Since its inception, Solomon & Co. has been advising Indian and international companies, government organizations and individuals on their most challenging transactions. Our clients range from global banks, investment funds and high net-worth individuals to not-for-profit organizations. Solomon & Co. is a member of Alliott Global Alliance in Mumbai, Pune and Goa.