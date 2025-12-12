ARTICLE

Need Of The Hour - Statutory Recognition To Emergency Awards Passed In Foreign Seated Arbitrations

1. Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("Arbitration Act") enables the parties to an arbitration agreement to approach the court for seeking interim reliefs, either before or during the arbitration proceedings, or at any time after passing of the award but before the same is enforced.