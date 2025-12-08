Supreme Court Clarifies That An Order Allowing An Application For Rejection Of A Plaint Amounts To A Decree And Is Appealable.

The Supreme Court through its judgment dated 10.11.2025 in MITC rolling Mills Private Limited and Another v M/S Renuka Realtors & Ors.1, held that while an order allowing an application for rejection of a plaint amounts to a decree, an order rejecting an application under Order VII Rule 10 and Rule 11(d) of the CPC, due to return of plaint and/or the suit being barred by law respectively, is not appealable.

The Supreme Court further held that a party aggrieved by an order rejecting the plaint under Order VII Rule 11 of the CPC cannot be left remediless or compelled to institute a fresh suit and therefore can challenge such order by filing a revision or a petition/application under Article 227 of the Constitution of India, 1950.

Footnote

1 2025 INSC 1300