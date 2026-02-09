Protection Of Alphabetic And Abbreviated Marks Under Indian Trademark Law: A Study Of The 'A TO Z' Medicine Case

Can a phrase as ordinary as "A TO Z" be registered as a trademark? The Delhi High Court's decision in Alkem Laboratories Limited v. Prevego Healthcare and Research Pvt Ltd. suggests that, in certain circumstances, it can.

"The Mark 'A TO Z' is descriptive in nature. Therefore, the Plaintiff cannot be allowed to monopolize the use of the letters 'A' and 'Z' by seeking exclusivity over the right to use the letters 'A' and 'Z'."

Can a phrase as ordinary as "A TO Z" be registered as a trademark? The Delhi High Court's decision in Alkem Laboratories Limited v. Prevego Healthcare and Research Pvt Ltd.1 suggests that, in certain circumstances, it can. The ruling has drawn attention not for the words it protects, but for what that protection represents under Indian trademark law. "A TO Z" is a phrase of everyday use. It conveys completeness and universality. Such expressions are typically understood as part of common language, not as indicators of trade origin. Yet, the Court's recognition of this mark has reopened the debate on how far trademark law can stretch without intruding into the public domain.

Although the dispute arose in relation to medicinal products, the issue is doctrinal rather than sectoral. It concerns the protectability of English alphabet, commonly used phrases, and abbreviated expressions. Indian trademark law has long treated such marks with caution. They are considered inherently weak and are protected only upon clear proof of acquired distinctiveness.

The A TO Z decision therefore raises a larger question. Does judicial recognition of such a mark reflect a careful application of secondary meaning? Or does it signal a gradual expansion of trademark monopolies over expressions that are not independently protected by statute in India? This article examines the judgments through the lens of Indian trademark law. It evaluates whether the balance between brand protection and preservation of the public domain has been appropriately maintained.

Alphabetic, Common Phrase and Abbreviated Marks under Indian Trademark Law

Indian Trademark law proceeds on a clear premise. Exclusively over a mark is granted only where it serves a source-identifying function. The Trade Marks Act, 1999 does not protect creatively or novelty in the abstract. It protects distinctiveness in trade. Alphabetic marks, common phrases, and abbreviated expressions test this principle at its limits. Letters and short expressions are basic building blocks of language. They are routinely used by multiple traders for descriptive, referential, or promotional purposes. As a result, Indian courts have consistently viewed such marks with scepticism.

The statutory framework reflects this caution. Section 9 of the Trade Marks Act bars registration of marks that are devoid of distinctive character. It also excludes marks that are customary in current language or established trade practice. Alphabetic expressions and commonly used phrases frequently attract objections under both limbs. Their ordinary meaning often overshadows any source-identifying function.

Indian jurisprudence therefore draws a clear distinction between inherent distinctiveness and acquired distinctiveness. Alphabetic and common-word marks rarely qualify under the former. Protection is considered only where the mark has acquired distinctiveness through use. This requires evidence that the mark has crossed the threshold from language to brand. Courts have set a demanding standard for such claims. The use must be long, continuous and substantial. It must also be close to exclusive, though absolute exclusivity is not required. Most importantly, the proprietor must show consumer perception. The mark must evoke a single commercial source in the minds of the relevant public.2

Abbreviations pose an even more complex challenge. Indian trademark law does not treat abbreviations as an independent category of protectable subject matter. An abbreviation is often seen as a shortened reference to descriptive or generic words. In such cases, the abbreviation inherits the weakness of the underlying expression. Protection is denied unless the abbreviation has acquired a distinct identity of its own. Courts have therefore insisted on clear evidence that an abbreviation is not understood merely as shorthand. It must function autonomously as a trademark. This assessment is highly fact specific. Market recognition, manner of use, and consistency of branding all assume importance. Running through this analysis is a strong concern for the public domain. Indian courts have repeatedly emphasised that common language must remain free for all to use. Trademark law is not meant to privatise ordinary speech. Granting protection to alphabetic or abbreviated expressions without strict scrutiny risks creating unjustified monopolies.

For this reason, judicial protection of such marks has been carefully circumscribed. It is grounded not in the expression itself, but in the distinctiveness proven through use. The balance between protecting goodwill and preserving linguistic commons remains central to Indian trademark jurisprudence.

The 'A TO Z' Decision: Distinctiveness, Common Parlance, and Judicial Reasoning

In Alkem Labratories Limited v. Prevego Healthcare and Research Pvt Ltd3, the Hon'ble Delhi High Court was called upon to assess whether the mark "A TO Z" merited protection despite its ordinary meaning. The phrase is commonly understood to denote completeness or coverage in entirety. It is not, by itself, an invented or unusual expression. This placed the mark squarely within the category of inherently weak marks under Indian trademark law. The Court acknowledged the descriptive and commonly used nature of the phrase. However, it did not treat this as a determinative. Instead, the analysis shifted to whether "A TO Z" had acquired a secondary meaning through use. The focus was on how the mark functioned in the marketplace rather than how it appeared in the dictionary.

Significant weight was placed on the plaintiff's long and continuous use of the mark. The Court noted that the mark had been used consistently over several years. It was not deployed in a descriptive sense but as a brand identifier. The manner of presentation and repetition of use were found to be relevant in establishing distinctiveness. The Court also examined evidence of consumer association and goodwill. It accepted that a substantial section of the relevant public associated "A TO Z" with the plaintiff alone. This association, in the Court's view, had diluted the phrase's ordinary meaning in the context of trade. The mark had come to signify source rather than description.

In addressing the defendant's contention that "A TO Z" was a phrase in common parlance, the Court adopted a nuanced approach. It did not hold that the phrase was inherently distinctive nor did it suggest that common expressions are entitled to automatic protection. The recognition was grounded in evidence of acquired distinctiveness and market recognition. The likelihood of confusion also played a role in the Court's reasoning. Given the similarity of the competing marks and the manner of their use, the Court found a real risk of consumer confusion. This reinforced the need to protect the plaintiff's established goodwill. The emphasis remained on preventing misrepresentation rather than granting exclusivity over language.

Viewed in this light, the "A TO Z" decision does not abandon established trademark principles. It applies them to a difficult category of marks. The protection granted is not for the phrase in abstract, but for its source-identifying function as established through use. The judgment thus rests on secondary meaning rather than linguistic monopoly.

Implications for Trademark Monopolies over Abbreviated Expressions

The "A TO Z" decision brings renewed attention to the treatment of abbreviated expressions under Indian trademark law. While the phrase is not an abbreviation in the technical sense, it operates as a compressed and commonly understood expression. Its judicial recognition therefore has consequences for how similar short-form marks may be assessed in future cases. Indian trademark law does not accord independent statutory protection to abbreviations. They are typically examined in relation to the words or expressions they represent. In most cases, abbreviations inherit the descriptive or non-distinctive character of their underlying terms. Courts have, for this reason, required clear proof that an abbreviation has acquired an independent source-identifying function.

The recognition of "A TO Z" shifts the analytical emphasis towards use and market perception. The Court's reasoning suggests that even commonly understood expressions may be protected where sufficient evidence of acquired distinctiveness is shown. This approach, if applied expansively, may encourage claims over abbreviated expressions that remain closely tied to their ordinary meaning. Such a development carries the risk of expanding trademark monopolies over short-form expressions. Abbreviations are widely used in trade for convenience and clarity. Granting exclusivity over them may restrict legitimate descriptive or referential use by other traders. This concern is particularly acute in the absence of statutory guidance on the protection of abbreviations.4

The decision therefore places greater responsibility on courts to apply strict scrutiny. Evidence of use must be carefully evaluated. Market familiarity alone should not be equated with distinctiveness. The decisive factor must remain consumer perception of the mark as a badge of origin. It is also important to note the limits of the judgment. The Court did not suggest that abbreviated or alphabetic expressions are inherently protectable. Nor did it dispense with the requirement of secondary meaning. Protection was extended only on the basis of established goodwill and likelihood of confusion.

The "A TO Z" ruling must therefore be read with restraint. It does not alter the legal position that abbreviations are inherently weak marks. It reinforces the principle that protection, where granted, must be narrowly confined to prevent encroachment into the public domain. Whether this balance is maintained in future cases will determine the true impact of the decision on Indian Trademark law.

Conclusion

The "A TO Z" decision highlights the continuing tension within Indian trademark law between protection of commercial goodwill and preservation of the public domain. While the judgment is grounded in established principles of acquired distinctiveness and consumer perception, it also underscores the challenges posed by claims over alphabetic and abbreviated expressions. Indian trademark law has consistently treated such marks as inherently weak. The absence of statutory protection for abbreviations reinforces the need for judicial caution. Any expansion of trademark rights over short-form or commonly understood expressions must therefore remain tightly controlled and evidence-based. The decision does not suggest that abbreviations or common alphabetic phrases are inherently protectable, nor does it dilute the requirement of secondary meaning. However, it does place greater emphasis on use-based claims, which may, if applied without restraint, risk broader monopolisation of language.

Ultimately, the A TO Z ruling reaffirms that protection of weak marks is permissible, but exceptional. Courts must continue to insist on clear proof that such expressions have shed their ordinary meaning and function exclusively as indicators of source. The future trajectory of Indian trademark law in this area will depend on how carefully this balance is maintained.

