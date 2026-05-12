Deepfake Branding And Trademark Law: A New Threat To Brand Identity

Introduction:

The rapid growth of technology specifically in the area of artificial intelligence has brought up new challenges to intellectual property law, especially in the area of trademark protection. Among these technological advancements, Deepfake technology has come up as a disorganized force capable of manipulating video, audio or image with little realism. At first Deepfake was seen as a novelty or entertainment tool, but it now poses serious legal and commercial risks, especially for brand owners.

In an era where the identity of the brand is one of the most essential and valuable corporate assets, the misuse of such trademarks through Deepfake raises critical concerns. Deepfake leads to manipulation and replication of company's trademarks, logos, or even brand representatives. It has the capacity to challenge the acceptability of existing trademark laws, which were not designed to address such technological sophisticated forms of infringement.1

What is Deepfake Technology?

Deepfake is synthetic media generated using artificial intelligence, particularly deep learning algorithms and techniques, which helps in providing highly realistic but fabricated content. It can replicate, manipulate and fabricate voices, images and videos. 2

In day to day commercial context, Deepfake are used to manipulate sanctions, change and fabricate brand entities, or create misleading ads or bulletins. For example: a fake video created by the Deepfake of a brand ambassador campaigning a competing product can cause reputational harm and consumer confusion. This type of counterfeiting is unlike any traditional counterfeiting, which involves physical harm Deepfake branding operates in digital space, making detection and enforcement difficult.

Trademark Law: Traditional Framework

The aim of trademark law is to protect brand identity and to prevent confusion among consumers. As provided by the Trade Marks Act, 1999 and the Lanham Act, infringement occurs when an unauthorized party uses a similar mark or identical mark to a registered trademark in a manner likely to cause confusion.

In the infamous case of Cadila Health Care Ltd. v. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.3, the SC focused that the test of deceptive similarity must be applied from the perspective of an average consumer with imperfect recollection. Similarly, in AMF Inc. v. Sleekcraft Boats, the U.S. courts laid down factors to determine likelihood of confusion.

However, in AMF Inc. v. Sleekcraft Coats4, the US court laid down several tests to determine likelihood of confusion, which remain relevant is assessing modern forms of infringement.

Deepfake as a Band: New Concept of Infringement

The brand Deepfake represents a sophisticated evolution of trademark misuse. It goes beyond mere copying and enters the sphere of digital simulation.

Courts have noticed the increased confusion arising not only from similar marks but also from misleading associations. In Satyam Infoway Ltd. v. Sifynet Solutions Pvt. Ltd.5The Supreme Court acknowledged that brand identity can exist in non-traditional digital forms, and extended the protection of trademarks to domain names.

Deepfakes similarly exploit the associative value of trademarks, creating a false concept of affiliation, thereby falling within the scope of trademark infringement and passing off.

Challenges in Applying Trademark Law in Deepfakes

1. Difficulty in Establishing "Use in Commerce"

Trademark infringement requires use of course in trade. However, deepfakes often circulate through social media without a proper intention.

In Bosley Medical Institute, Inc. v. Kremer6The court held that non-commercial use may fall outside traditional infringement, raising concerns about similar limitations in Deepfake cases.

2. Proving Likelihood of Confusion

The most essential requirement of confusion becomes complex when dealing with synthetic media.

In the case law of Lamikanth V. Patel v. Chetanbhai Shah7The court pressed on the matter that mere likelihood of deception is enough to consolidate infringement, and that could support claims against Deepfake misuse.

3. Attribution and Liability

It is nearly impossible to identify the creator of Deepfake content.

The relevancy of doctrine of intermediary liability, particularly under digital regulations increases. While a clear framework is still developing, Courts have begun addressing platform responsibility.

4. Inadequacy of Traditional Remedies

The current trademark remedies are unable to adequately address the viral spread of Deepfake content.

In the case of Tata Sons Ltd. v. Greenpeace International8, the court differentiated and emphasized on the tension between brand protection and freedom of expression- an issue likely to arise in Deepfake cases as well.

Trademark Dilution and Deepfakes

For well-known trademarks, Deepfake branding increases concerns of dilution.

In Daimler Benz Aktiegesellschaft v. Hybo Hindustan9, a well known mark was protected for misuse even in related goods, and the concept of brand reputation preservation was emphasized.

Trademarks are tarnished when Deepfakes are associated with the mark and associate them with false or harmful content, thereby weakening their distinctiveness.

Relation with other Doctrines

Passing Off:

The doctrine of passing off is relevant.

In Reckitt & Colman Products Ltd. v. Borden Inc10], the three doctrines of goodwill, misrepresentation and damage were established. All three elements can easily be satisfied.

Right of Publicity:

In ICC Development Ltd.v. Arvee Enterprises11, the court recognized personality rights, which are directly implicated in Deepfake misuse involving celebs.

Defamation and Consumer Protection:

There are several contents which misleads consumers and so they fall within the ambit of defamation and unfair trade practices.

GLOBAL LEGAL DEVELOPMENTS:

The global approaches regarding deepfakes are still evolving globally. There might be some jurisdictions that have introduced targeted laws, but most rely on intellectual property and digital regulations.12

Absence of any particular legal principle or specific law leads to a significant legal gap.

Role of Digital Platforms:

Digital platforms act as intermediaries in the dissemination of deepfake content.

Courts have increasingly emphasized the need for platforms to act responsibly, balancing innovation with accountability. However, the precise extent of their liability remains uncertain.13

Technological and Preventive Measures

Addressing deepfake branding cannot rely solely on legal remedies; it requires a parallel adoption of technological safeguards. The use of AI-driven detection systems can help identify manipulated or synthetic content at an early stage, while digital watermarking enables brands to distinguish authentic material from fabricated versions. In addition, continuous monitoring of online platforms is essential to detect unauthorized use promptly. Incorporating contractual safeguards in endorsement and collaboration agreements further strengthens protection by clearly defining rights and liabilities in cases of misuse. Together, these measures play a crucial role in reducing risks and preserving brand integrity.

Need for Legal Reform

The emergence of deepfake branding exposes the limitations of traditional trademark law in dealing with technologically advanced forms of misuse. Although existing legal principles provide a foundational framework, they are not fully equipped to address the complexities introduced by synthetic media. There is a growing need to broaden the interpretation of "use" within trademark law, introduce provisions specifically tailored to address deepfake and AI-generated content, and reinforce enforcement mechanisms to ensure timely and effective remedies. Without such reforms, the law risks lagging behind the pace of technological innovation.

Conclusion

Deepfake technology represents a fundamental challenge to trademark law and brand protection. Its ability to manipulate reality blurs the boundaries of traditional infringement, making enforcement increasingly complex.

While courts have shown adaptability in extending trademark principles to new contexts, the scale and sophistication of deepfake misuse demand a more proactive approach. A combination of legal reform, judicial innovation, and technological intervention is essential to safeguard brand identity in the digital age.

Footnotes

1. Trade Marks Act, 1999

2. Lanham Act.

3. Cadila Health Care Ltd. v. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

4. AMF Inc. v. Sleekcraft Boats.

5. Satyam Infoway Ltd. v. Sifynet Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

6. Bosley Medical Institute, Inc. v. Kremer.

7. Laxmikant V. Patel v. Chetanbhai Shah.

8. Tata Sons Ltd. v. Greenpeace International.

9. Daimler Benz Aktiegesellschaft v. Hybo Hindustan.

10. Reckitt & Colman Products Ltd. v. Borden Inc..

11. ICC Development (International) Ltd. v. Arvee Enterprises.

12. World Intellectual Property Organization.