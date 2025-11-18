Intellectual Property Newsletter | September 2025

Welcome to the latest edition! The global IP ecosystem is experiencing strong momentum with record-high filings, a surge of AI-driven innovation, and pivotal rulings reflecting both technological advancement and evolving regulatory priorities.

The Weird & Wonderful - Bizarre IP Cases

A. Motorized Ice Cream Cone

In 1999, inventor Richard B. Hartman patented a novelty amusement eating receptacle designed to support, rotate, and sculpt a portion of ice cream or similarly malleable food while it is being consumed. The device consists of a hand-held housing, a cup rotatably supported by the housing, and a drive mechanism that imparts rotation to the cup. This rotation allows the contents to be fed against a person's outstretched tongue, enabling the user to sculpt channels and patterns in the outer surface of the ice cream.

This hand-held motorized cup spinner was not developed to solve a major problem but to add a playful twist to eating. The patent was granted for its unique mechanical design and creative use, showing that intellectual property protection extends beyond practical tools to include imaginative and entertaining inventions. This invention highlights how even light-hearted ideas can be recognized for their novelty and technical structure.

[Source]

B. Novartis' Crystal Clear Strategy Shattered in India

In a sharp twist in the pharma IP space, Novartis faced a major blow over its heart failure drug Vymada (known globally as Entresto). The company had secured a December 2022 patent for a "crystalline supramolecular complex" of sacubitril and valsartan widely seen as an evergreening tactic to stretch exclusivity beyond the original patent's January 2023 expiry. But generic challengers, including Natco Pharma, weren't buying it. The Indian Patent Office stepped in, ultimately revoking the patent on 12 September 2025 for lack of novelty, inventive step, and insufficient disclosure of benefit. The ruling highlights India's strict scrutiny of pharma patents and stands as a warning that even finely structured molecules must meet solid legal standards to stick.

[Source]

C. Steamboat Willie Sails into Court: Disney's Lost Copyright Sparks a New Battle

Disney's 1928 animated series "Steamboat Willie", which included the original Mickey Mouse, entered the public domain in 2024. This implies that anyone can use that older Mickey without obtaining Disney's consent.

Soon after, the large legal firm Morgan & Morgan made the humorous decision to create an advertisement that resembled the vintage cartoon. According to their version, Minnie calls the law firm for assistance after Mickey collides with her car in a boat. They intended to include a disclaimer stating that Disney neither approved nor assisted with it, and that it is intended to be a parody.

Disney still owns trademarks on Mickey Mouse, such as his name and image, even though the old cartoon is no longer protected by copyright. These trademarks also don't expire like copyright does.

Therefore, Morgan & Morgan asked Disney if the advertisement would be acceptable. Disney sued someone else for using a Mickey-related image in jewelry the very next day after refusing to say yes or no. The law firm was uneasy about that.

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit against Disney first to prevent Disney from suing them later. They asked the judge to rule that their parody advertisement was legal and that Disney could not stop them from airing it.

[Source]

Legal & Regulatory Updates

India:

India Launches AI-Powered Trademark Search & IP Saarthi Chatbot

In an effort to streamline and expedite trademark protection for examiners and startups, MSMEs and examiners, on September 18, 2024, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced the Indian Trademark Registry's launch of an AI and ML-based trademark search tool. Key features of the system include voice-activated queries for increased accessibility, extensive search options across text, images, and logos, and Vienna Classifier integration for image and logo-based searches. In addition, the Registry unveiled IP Saarthi, a generative AI chatbot that can assist users with the IP registration process and provide answers to frequently asked questions. These developments are anticipated to improve India's standing in the international intellectual property arena by speeding up application processing, lowering disputes, and promoting a more robust innovation ecosystem. They will also bring India into line with international best practices observed in places like the EU, Australia, and Norway.

[Source]

Classification of pharma cocrystals as new drugs under NDCT Rules

Under the NDCT Rules, 2019, CDSCO now classifies pharmaceutical cocrystals of approved APIs as "new drugs." This mandates full data submissions safety, efficacy, and bioavailability even if the API is already approved. The shift raises the bar for regulatory approval and heightens the patent significance of cocrystal formulations, underscoring the growing intersection of IP and drug regulation in India.

[Source]

GST exemption on lifesaving drugs & IP regime concerns

Government reduced Goods & Services Tax (GST) to zero for 33 lifesaving drugs, covering treatments for cancer, spinal muscular atrophy, kidney disease. The GST cuts help affordability and can increase market for generics; but from an IP perspective, companies innovating in novel therapies would still worry about how well their patents/data are protected.

[Source]

Global updates

USPTO Regulatory Radar

The United States Patent and Trademark Office implemented mandatory identity verification for all Patent Center users on September 11, 2025, eliminating guest access to combat fraud and enhance system security. This security overhaul requires users to verify through ID.me or submit paper forms, representing the most significant access change since Patent Center replaced EFS-Web. Additionally, effective September 7, 2025, the USPTO launched a unified Assignment Search application replacing the legacy Patent Assignment Search and Assignments on the Web systems, streamlining ownership record retrieval for complex patent portfolios.

[Source]

EPO Regulatory Radar

The European Patent Office confirmed that beginning October 1, 2025, applicants may include color and grayscale drawings in electronic filings, addressing long-standing practitioner demands for enhanced visual representation of complex mechanical assemblies and biotechnical diagrams. This policy change particularly benefits engineering fields requiring detailed technical illustrations where color differentiation clarifies structural relationships and functional components.

[Source]

Italy Enacts First National AI Law Aligned with EU AI Act:

Italy has become the first EU country to enact a comprehensive national AI law aligned with the EU AI Act. The legislation introduces prison terms of one to five years for harmful deepfakes and AI-enabled crimes, requires parental consent for users under 14, and mandates transparency, risk-tiering, and human oversight across sectors. It also clarifies copyright and text/data mining rules, while earmarking almost €1 billion in public venture capital for AI, cybersecurity, and telecom innovation. For multinationals operating in Italy, the law makes it critical to immediately map AI use cases to EU-style risk categories, tighten deepfake and content moderation controls, implement workplace transparency and human-in-the-loop oversight, update copyright and TDM (text and data mining) compliance frameworks, and prepare strong technical documentation to meet sectoral audit expectations.

[Source]

Record Labels and Internet Archive Reach Settlement Over Streaming Old Recordings:

On September 16, 2025, major record labels including Universal Music Group and Sony Music reached a confidential settlement with the Internet Archive over its "Great 78 Project." The deal underscores that even preservation-focused initiatives face real copyright risk if they stream archival recordings without licenses. While the outcome hints at negotiated pathways for legacy content, platforms will still need careful rights vetting and safe-harbour strategies to balance access with compliance.

[Source]

As of September 1, 2025, the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) introduced updated international search fees for three major International Searching Authorities: the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), Israel Patent Office (ILPO), and the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS). These offices revised their fee structures upward, meaning applicants choosing these authorities for their international patent searches will now face higher costs when filing PCT applications.

These fee changes may influence how applicants, especially startups or small entities, strategically select their search authority under the PCT system. While the revised fees help align with each office's operational costs, they also highlight the importance of balancing cost, technical expertise, and processing efficiency when choosing an ISA. Applicants should review the new fee schedules and consider their options carefully when planning international filings.

[Source]

Deep Dive of the Trending Cases

Hollywood Studios Sue Chinese AI Firm MiniMax Over Copyright Infringement

Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Universal Pictures have sued Chinese AI company MiniMax in California for copyright infringement, claiming that the company used their films and television series to train its image and video generator, Hailuo AI. The studios claim MiniMax is abusing their intellectual property and warn that their business may soon face an existential threat as a result of developing AI technology that makes it possible to create illegal videos that are as long as entire movies or TV shows.

[Source]

Elon Musk's X Corp. Settles Trademark Dispute With X Social Media

A trademark dispute between Elon Musk's X Corp. and Florida-based legal marketing firm X Social Media LLC has been resolved. The lawsuit was filed in 2023, alleging that Musk's platform intentionally changed its name in spite of its pre-existing trademarks. In the past, Judge John Antoon II had denied X Corp.'s request to have the case dismissed and permitted it to continue. Since changing the name of Twitter, X has been involved in other trademark disputes. Multiply (DB Communications LLC) also filed a lawsuit against X for its stylized "X" logo, but both parties later backed out. Additionally, a gaming and blockchain company is accusing Musk's AI venture, X.AI Corp., of trademark infringement. Gerben Perrott PLLC represented X Social Media, while Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and King, Blackwell, Zehnder & Wermuth PA represented Musk's X.

[Source]

Warner Bros Sues Midjourney Over Alleged AI Copyright Infringement

In a federal lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, Warner Bros. accused the artificial intelligence company Midjourney of using copyrighted characters to train its image and video generator, enabling users to produce high-quality images of its characters in a variety of scenarios. Warner Bros. asserts that Midjourney was aware that this was wrong because it had previously blocked content that violated the law but later lifted those restrictions, citing the move as a "improvement." In addition to profits and damages, the lawsuit asks for an injunction to prevent future infringement. This comes after Disney and Universal made a similar argument regarding characters like Shrek, Ariel, Bart Simpson, and Darth Vader. Warner Bros. claims the lawsuit safeguards its content, creative partners, and investments, while Midjourney contends that copyright law does not grant complete control and that using works to train AI models is acceptable as fair use.

[Source]

Federal Circuit Affirms Geographic Information Patent Ineligibility

In Cascades Branding Innovation LLC v. Aldi, Inc. (Fed. Cir. Sept. 25, 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed district court dismissal with prejudice of patents directed to displaying brand location information on electronic devices. The court held that claims requiring display of brand-associated images, GPS location identification, and map visualization with brand access sites constitute abstract ideas under Alice step 1 analysis. The Federal Circuit's decision emphasizes that claims directed to "collecting geographic information about the location of a device and nearby stores or businesses offering certain products and displaying that information to the user" remain abstract despite technological implementation. The court distinguished the claims from patent-eligible computerized animation techniques in McRO, noting that Cascades' patents merely automated conventional activities without demonstrating specific technological improvements or unconventional computer technology requirements.

At Alice step 2, the court found no inventive concept in highly generic functional steps performable through conventional GPS technology, touch screens, and display systems. The decision reinforces that user convenience improvements, such as icon-based brand selection versus text input, derive from conventional computer technology rather than inventive technical advancement.

[Source]

Allahabad HC quashes summons in amoxycillin quality case due to procedural flaws

The Allahabad High Court quashed a summons issued to Associated Biotech and its directors in a case involving alleged substandard Amoxycillin, citing procedural lapses. The Court held that the trial court's order was "cryptic and unreasoned," lacking the clarity required under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act. It also noted non-compliance with safeguards under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. The judgment reinforces the importance of due process and reasoned judicial orders, even in regulatory or public health cases. It signals to both enforcement agencies and the pharmaceutical industry that legal action must be grounded in transparent, well-documented procedures to withstand judicial scrutiny.

[Source]

Litigation Highlights & Practice Area

Amazon Trademark Infringement Case: Supreme Court Upholds Stay on ₹340 Crore Damages Order

In 2020, Lifestyle Equities CV, a UK-based company, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Amazon and Cloudtail India, claiming that Amazon's private label "Symbol" contained logos that were misleadingly similar to its Beverly Hills Polo Club mark. Although Cloudtail acknowledged responsibility for sales totaling Rs 24 lakh, Amazon was sued ex parte, and a Delhi High Court judge found Amazon accountable, awarding approximately Rs 340 crore in damages and costs.

A Division Bench later stayed the decision, pointing out that the summons was improperly served on Amazon and that the initial claim only sought Rs 2 crore without amended pleadings to support the increased damages. The Supreme Court rejected Lifestyle Equities' appeal against the stay on September 25, 2025, but made it clear that the Delhi High Court Division Bench is still free to consider the case on its merits.

DLL Analysis - Whether large online retailers like Amazon can be held directly liable for selling goods that violate another person's trademark is at issue in this case. A judge in the Delhi High Court ruled that Amazon was more than just a middleman and ordered the company to pay Lifestyle Equities, the company that owns the Beverly Hills Polo Club brand, Rs 340 crore. However, a higher court halted that order, citing Amazon's lack of proper notice of the case and the fact that the damages awarded did not match the amount claimed. The Supreme Court supported the stay, stating that a full hearing should be held on the case. The ultimate ruling will have a significant impact on how accountable e-commerce businesses are for trademark infringement on their platforms.

[Source]

Delhi High Court Rejects WOW Momo's Injunction Against 'WOW BURGER' Over Generic Term Dispute

The Delhi High Court rejected WOW Momo's request for an interim injunction against "WOW BURGER" on September 12, 2025, ruling that the generic term "WOW" cannot be monopolized. The Court noted WOW Momo's previous disclaimers acknowledging "WOW" as generic and applied the anti-dissection rule to find no similarity between "WOW MOMO" and "WOW BURGER." Since "WOW! BURGER" was never used as a trademark, the Court also questioned WOW Momo's legitimacy, reiterating the need for clean hands when making trademark claims.

DLL Analysis - The case reaffirms that trademarks must be properly enforced and that parties cannot claim monopoly over common or praiseworthy words. Courts will not expect claimants to approach the law with clean hands and will not support attempts to extend rights beyond what is legally granted.

[Source]

Delhi High Court Refers Ambuja vs JSW Trademark Dispute to Mediation Over "Kawach" Cement Brands

On September 18, 2025, the Delhi High Court referred Ambuja's suit over "Kavach" trademarks to mediation. Ambuja seeks an injunction against JSW's "Jal Kavach" mark, withdrawal of its filing, and damages. The dispute underscores the importance of family-of-marks strategies and secondary meaning evidence when defending series-marks in crowded markets.

DLL Analysis - With established players tenaciously protecting their trademarks against new entrants, the case underscores the growing significance of brand protection in the Indian cement industry. The Delhi High Court hopes to promote a friendly settlement while making sure that any possible infringement or consumer confusion is addressed by sending the case to mediation. The decision will probably establish a standard for resolving trademark disputes in the construction materials industry involving conceptually and phonetically similar marks.

[Source]

Ionis, Arrowhead file dueling patent lawsuits over genetic-disorder drug

In September 2025, Ionis sued Arrowhead for patent infringement over RNA technology used in treating a rare disorder (FCS), claiming Arrowhead's drug plozasiran violated its mRNA patent. Arrowhead countered with a lawsuit seeking to invalidate the patent. The case highlights intense competition in RNA-based rare disease therapies and the critical role of strong IP strategy in biotech.

DLL Analysis - In September 2025, Ionis Pharmaceuticals and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals became embroiled in dueling U.S. patent lawsuits over competing RNA-based therapies for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), a rare genetic disorder. Ionis, the maker of the approved drug Tryngolza, filed suit in California alleging that Arrowhead's investigational therapy plozasiran infringes its U.S. Patent No. 9,593,333 related to mRNA technology. Arrowhead responded by filing a declaratory judgment action in Delaware, seeking to invalidate Ionis's patent and confirm non-infringement. Arrowhead's plozasiran is under FDA review, making resolution of this dispute vital for its commercialization timeline. The litigation also raises important questions about patent scope, especially given the differing mechanisms of action, ionis uses antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology, while Arrowhead uses RNA interference (RNAi). The case exemplifies the strategic use of courts not just to protect IP but also to gain competitive leverage, with implications for biotech companies navigating overlapping innovations in cutting-edge therapeutic areas.

[Source]

Trademark Enforcement by Novartis

Novartis successfully obtained an interim injunction against Novarise Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd. for using a mark deceptively similar to "NOVARTIS" in the pharmaceutical sector. The Delhi High Court's decision highlighted the importance of protecting brand identity in the competitive pharmaceutical market.

DLL Analysis - Novartis's successful injunction against Novarise Pharmachem underscores the critical role of trademark protection in the pharmaceutical industry, where brand reputation directly impacts consumer trust and safety. The Delhi High Court's decision reflects a strong judicial stance against deceptive branding, especially when it risks confusing patients or diluting a globally recognized mark. This case highlights how proactive trademark enforcement is essential not just for safeguarding commercial interests, but also for maintaining integrity and clarity in the healthcare market.

[Source]

Patent Validity in Biologics

The District Court of The Hague upheld Janssen's patent for ustekinumab, affirming its validity against a revocation action by Samsung Bioepis. This ruling reinforces the robustness of patent protections in the biologics sector.

DLL Analysis - The Hague District Court's decision to uphold Janssen's patent for ustekinumab against Samsung Bioepis' revocation challenge reaffirms the strength of patent protections in the biologics space. As biosimilars gain momentum, such rulings signal judicial support for innovator rights and long-term R&D investments. The case highlights the legal complexities surrounding biologic patents and underscores the importance of strong, well-defended IP in preserving market exclusivity in high-value therapeutic areas.

[Source]

Saint Gobain Glass France v. Assistant Controller of Patents & Designs Delhi High Court

In this patent prosecution appeal, Saint Gobain challenged the rejection of its glass-coating patent application, claiming a material with improved solar control properties. The Delhi High Court upheld the patent office's refusal, concluding that the invention lacked an inventive step and constituted a routine optimization of known technologies without technical advancement. The Court emphasized the territorial nature of patents, rejecting reliance on foreign patent grants.

DLL analysis - This ruling reinforces the high bar for inventive step under Indian patent law, underscoring the need for clear demonstration of unexpected technical benefits beyond mere parameter tuning. It also highlights that foreign patent grants do not guarantee Indian patentability, crucial for global patent strategy planning.

[Source]

Global Developments

Novartis and Argo Therapeutics Partnership

Novartis entered into a licensing agreement valued at over $5 billion with Argo Therapeutics to develop RNA-targeted therapies targeting ANGPTL3, a protein associated with cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. This collaboration underscores the growing emphasis on RNA-based therapeutics and the importance of securing robust intellectual property protections in emerging therapeutic areas.

DLL Analysis - Novartis's $5 billion licensing deal with Argo Therapeutics highlights the strategic shift toward RNA-targeted therapies, reflecting their growing potential in treating cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. By focusing on ANGPTL3, a validated protein target, the partnership aims to accelerate development in a promising therapeutic area. This case also emphasizes the critical role of strong intellectual property rights in safeguarding innovation and securing competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving RNA therapeutics landscape. Overall, the agreement illustrates how major pharma companies are investing heavily in novel modalities through collaborations backed by solid IP frameworks.

[Source]

Silo Pharma Secures Australian Patent Covering Licensed PTSD Drug Candidate Expanding Global IP Portfolio

In September 2025, pharmaceutical patent developments highlighted the balance between innovation protection and access to affordable medicines. Key patent approvals and denials shaped market access, with generic launches expected to increase following regulatory decisions in India. Strategic licensing and early planning around patent expirations, like Dr. Reddy's move into the GLP-1 market, demonstrate how companies position themselves for competitive advantage. Overall, these trends reflect a dynamic patent landscape influencing drug availability and industry valuation globally.

DLL Analysis - The developments in September 2025 illustrate a growing global trend toward balancing strong patent protection with public health needs. Regulatory bodies, particularly in emerging markets like India, are increasingly willing to limit patent exclusivity to promote generic competition and reduce drug costs. This creates pressure on innovator companies to innovate continuously and strategize beyond patent lifecycles. Meanwhile, companies that proactively plan for patent expirations and leverage licensing agreements, like Dr. Reddy's and Silo Pharma, can better capitalize on market opportunities. Ultimately, success in pharma increasingly depends on navigating complex IP landscapes while adapting to shifting regulatory and market demands.

[Source]

Federal Circuit Reverses PTAB in Vehicle Identification Systems

In Rideshare Displays, Inc. v. Lyft, Inc. (Fed. Cir. Sept. 29, 2025), the Federal Circuit affirmed PTAB's obviousness determinations for ridesharing vehicle identification patents but reversed the Board's allowance of substitute claims under §101. Judge Hughes held that systems using technology merely to improve user experience rather than computer functionality itself remain patent-ineligible, comparing the claimed invention to hand-printed cards with names to help identify ride pickups at crowded locations.

DLL analysis - This decision reinforces that engineering solutions must demonstrate technical improvements to underlying systems rather than user convenience enhancements. Patent prosecutors should emphasize how claimed inventions solve technological problems through specific structural or functional improvements, avoiding characterizations that suggest mere automation of human activities.

[Source]

Finesse Wireless LLC v. AT&T Mobility LLC

The Federal Circuit decided Finesse Wireless LLC v. AT&T Mobility LLC (Fed. Cir. Sept. 24, 2025), addressing patent claims for methods mitigating radio interference caused by intermodulation products (IMPs) arising when radio signals interact with passive obstacles. The decision provides crucial precedent for wireless communication patent enforcement and claim construction in complex RF engineering applications.

DLL analysis - This case demonstrates the Federal Circuit's continued willingness to address technically sophisticated engineering patent disputes involving wireless communication systems. The decision likely establishes important precedent for RF interference mitigation technologies, potentially affecting patent strategy for 5G networks, wireless infrastructure, and mobile device manufacturers. Engineering practitioners should monitor this decision for guidance on claim drafting for wireless communication innovations.

[Source]

Magema Technology LLC v. Phillips 66

The Federal Circuit decided Magema Technology LLC v. Phillips 66 (Fed. Cir. Sept. 8, 2025), involving patents for desulfurizing heavy marine fuel oil (HMFO) processes to comply with international sulfur content standards. This industrial process patent case provides important guidance for chemical and petroleum engineering patent enforcement.

DLL analysis - This decision offers valuable precedent for industrial process patents in chemical and petroleum engineering applications. The case likely addresses claim construction issues common in process patents, including method step interpretation and infringement analysis for industrial chemical processes. Engineering practitioners in chemical processing, refining, and environmental compliance technologies should review this decision for strategic guidance on process patent enforcement.

[Source]

Transactional IP:

80s Nostalgia Meets YA: Lady Lovely Locks Returns in New Licensing Deal

With Cloudco Entertainment, Running Press Kids has established a new licensing agreement to create two young adult paperback series under its RP Teens imprint. Launching with Snagged (February 2026) and Tendrils (August 2026), the first revives the iconic 1980s doll brand Lady Lovely Locks, reimagined by author Carrie Harris as a contemporary fairy tale with cosplay elements. The second presents Ellen Poe, a brand-new Cloudco property based on Edgar Allan Poe. It was developed by Ryan Wiesbrock and written by Diana Peterfreund, and its books, The Forgotten Lore (April 2026) and For Evermore (October 2026), are scheduled for release. Both shows combine nostalgia with new narratives and feature strong female leads. Additionally, discussions are underway to expand RP Kids and Cloudco's partnership into other YA fiction properties.

[Source]

Pfizer-Metsera M&A Transaction: Notable IP due diligence issue

Issue: The Pfizer-Metsera deal faced key issues such as uncertainty around patent protection and regulatory approvals for Metsera's clinical-stage obesity treatments. There were also potential hidden licensing obligations that could affect IP ownership and royalties. Additionally, freedom-to-operate risks were a concern due to the competitive and crowded patent landscape in obesity therapeutics.

Lesson: The transaction highlights the importance of structuring deals with milestone-based contingent payments to manage risks associated with early-stage assets. Thorough IP due diligence including patent validity and licensing reviews is essential to uncover potential risks. Early evaluation of freedom-to-operate is critical to avoid infringement issues and delays in market entry.

[Source]

Licensing: In the Pfizer-Metsera deal, thorough review of licensing agreements was critical to identify any hidden obligations or royalty commitments that could affect IP ownership and the overall value of the acquisition. Unclear or complex licenses pose risks to deal success.

Trend: The acquisition reflects a growing trend in pharma M&A to use milestone-based contingent payments that align risk-sharing between buyer and seller, especially for clinical-stage biotech assets with uncertain patent and regulatory outcomes.

Valuation: Due to the early development stage and associated IP uncertainties, Pfizer structured the deal with an upfront payment plus contingent value rights tied to clinical and regulatory milestones, balancing potential reward against development risk.

Development: Early: The transaction involved a clinical-stage company with key drug candidates still in trials, underscoring the importance of managing risk through deal terms and comprehensive IP due diligence to safeguard value during the uncertain development phase.

Technology & IP Convergence

SEMICON 2025: Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse

SEMICON India 2025, held September 2–4 at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi, showcased India's rise in chip manufacturing with over 350 exhibitors from 48 regions and 30,000 attendees. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, the event featured the first "Made in India" Vikram 32-bit processor and saw 13 MoUs on domestic chip design and packaging. Under the theme "Building the Next Semiconductor Powerhouse", SEMICON highlighted India's ₹76,000 crore Production Linked Incentive scheme and its transition from consumer to global semiconductor partner.

[Source]

Quantum Computing Patent Acceleration

The IonQ completed its acquisition of Oxford Ionics, integrating patented ion-trap technologies to accelerate its roadmap toward fault-tolerant quantum computers and a global quantum networking platform.

[Source]

Patents in Green & Clean Technologies

TIMAC AGRO announced new patents driving sustainable agriculture innovation focusing on eco-friendly fertilizers and crop enhancement technologies. TIMAC AGRO's patent portfolio reflects innovative solutions in bio-based additives, soil amendments, and animal nutrition designed to improve yields, preserve natural resources, and promote agricultural sustainability.

[Source]

The Evolving Landscape of Blockchain Patents

The newly sworn-in USPTO Director John A. Squires signed blockchain-related patents on September 23, 2025, including resource allocation FinTech software, signaling strong administrative support for patent protection of blockchain innovations.

[Source]

Biotech Buzz

A hypergraph-based model to analyze how technologies converge, using decades of U.S. patent data. Unlike traditional models, hypergraphs capture multi-domain convergence where three or more technologies combine in a single innovation. The study revealed a clear shift: biotech innovation is now increasingly driven by computing and AI, rather than classical chemistry.

This shift is especially visible in the co-citation patterns of patents, showing that knowledge flow between computing and biotech domains is accelerating. Predictive models based on these patterns outperform traditional methods, highlighting the strategic value of algorithmic and data-driven IP in shaping future biotech developments. The implications are clear: biotech players must invest in computational capabilities, not just biological innovations. IP strategies should focus on hybrid areas where biology meets AI to stay competitive in the next wave of biotech convergence.

[Source]

A concept was introduced for AI-integrated biotech hubs that unify R&D, clinical operations, and residential spaces under a shared AI infrastructure. These ecosystems are designed to streamline data collection, accelerate drug development, and enable real-time testing by bringing researchers, clinicians, and residents into a single, connected environment.

Using federated learning and smart infrastructure, the model ensures secure, privacy-preserving use of health and behavioral data across domains. It shifts IP focus toward algorithmic tools, data governance, and process innovation encouraging cross-sector collaboration and faster commercialization. By blending biotech, AI, and urban design, these hubs aim to transform how life sciences innovation is created, tested, and scaled.

[Source]

In September 2025, several key events highlighted the deepening integration of biotech, AI, and intellectual property strategies. A notable example was Lilly's TuneLab platform, which allows startups to securely access its AI-driven drug discovery tools through privacy-focused systems. This marks a shift in big pharma's role from guarding innovation to actively collaborating through shared data and AI platforms.

Meanwhile, on the intellectual property front, India's BMI report pointed out that weak IP protections continue to hinder pharmaceutical growth, even as the government introduced tax cuts for essential medicines. This imbalance emphasizes the urgent need for stronger data and IP frameworks to support innovation, especially as technology convergence becomes central to the future of drug development.

[Source]

Innovation Spotlight

Technology Focus: Argentina has initiated a significant technological upgrade of its National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) aimed at improving the efficiency and transparency of patent processing. The modernization effort includes the digitization of procedures, streamlined workflows, and better support for pharmaceutical patent applications. These changes are designed to foster innovation and make the patent system more accessible to researchers and companies operating in life sciences and drug development.

IP Implications: The Argentine government's restructuring of the INPI marks a strategic move to reinforce the country's IP framework, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector. By modernizing patent procedures and eliminating bureaucratic bottlenecks, the reform is expected to reduce delays in patent grants and improve legal certainty for innovators. This is likely to encourage both domestic and international pharmaceutical firms to file more patents, boosting local innovation and facilitating tech transfer.

Argentina's patent office reform signals a strategic shift toward a more innovation-friendly IP environment. By streamlining procedures, it aims to attract greater pharmaceutical R&D and patent filings. This move enhances Argentina's global competitiveness in life sciences and technology.

[Source]

Agnikul Unveils Plans for Fully Reusable Rockets

Space startup Agnikul Cosmos announced at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025 in Sydney its commitment to developing fully reusable rockets for global satellite launch services. Backed by multiple patents in the US, Europe, and India covering multi-purpose launch vehicle and semi-cryogenic propellant technologies, Agnikul is accelerating development of commercial reusable launch vehicles. Following a successful controlled-ascent test flight with proprietary autopilot software, the company aims to validate rapid refurbishment and cost-effective re-flight capabilities. Agnikul's approach positions India as a key player in sustainable, affordable space transportation while meeting international debris mitigation standards.

[Source]

Filing Trends

Trademark Registration for Film Titles:

Although producers frequently rush to register film titles with trade associations in the Indian film industry in order to stake early claims, courts have repeatedly determined that such registrations have no legal weight outside of the associations themselves. Courts have reiterated that movie titles are not protected by copyright law and that association registrations are only contractual agreements between members, as demonstrated in cases such as Lootere, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Double Trouble, and Desi Boyz. Trademark registration is the only legally binding protection available, especially when a title acquires secondary meaning or distinctiveness. In an effort to decrease platform-to-platform disputes, attorneys and courts are now calling for a single title registration system.

[Source]

Biologics / Biosimilars and Biotech Expansion

India is diversifying its pharmaceutical exports to reduce dependence on the U.S., amid tariff concerns. Pharmexcil is targeting semi-regulated markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, while also boosting drug exports to China to address the trade deficit. In 2025, the U.S. imported $10.5 billion of mainly Indian generic medicines. With over 60% of India's pharma ingredients from China, the government aims to increase exports to China, Russia, the Netherlands, and Brazil, potentially adding $6 billion in revenue.

[Source]

IP in the Wild - Pop Culture & Business

Jimmy Kimmel Wins Appeal in Cameo Videos Case (Sept 15, 2025)

On September 15, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit unanimously affirmed the dismissal of former Congressman George Santos' suit against Jimmy Kimmel and ABC over prank-purchased Cameo videos aired in the "Will Santos Say It?" segment. The court held that Kimmel's use was fair use, a transformative commentary satirising Santos' willingness to say absurd things for money, not a substitute for Cameo's original market. The ruling shows that public facing figures who sell bespoke content may see their works scrutinized or lampooned when repurposed in newsworthy or comedic contexts.

DLL Analysis - The decision shows how transformative purpose (parody/commentary) can outweigh rightsholder control over short, paid clips, especially where the market harm is minimal or speculative. For creators, talent, and brands monetizing shout-outs or short-form content, the takeaway is two-fold: (1) platform terms and license scope will not trump fair use when the use is genuinely critical or comedic, and (2) once works intersect with public discourse, news/commentary privilege gains traction. Expect this to be cited in future disputes over repurposed UGC, influencer promos, and cameo-style videos repackaged for satire.

[Source]

Mankind Pharma collaborates with OpenAI to drive AI-Enabled transformation across Pharma Value Chain

In September 2025, Mankind Pharma, one of India's top pharmaceutical companies, announced a landmark partnership with OpenAI to integrate advanced AI models like GPT-5 across its core operations from R&D and manufacturing to marketing and medical affairs. Unlike typical pharma AI adoptions focused on automation or data analysis, this collaboration aims to embed AI into the company's very identity and communication strategy. By leveraging generative AI's language capabilities, Mankind seeks to create a more human, transparent, and responsive connection with both patients and healthcare professionals. This move signals a broader cultural and strategic shift in the industry rebranding pharma as not just scientific, but also innovative, tech-driven, and aligned with the digital future of healthcare.

DLL Analysis - Mankind Pharma's partnership with OpenAI marks a major shift in the pharmaceutical industry, going beyond using AI for research or automation. By integrating GPT-5 into key areas like marketing, medical affairs, manufacturing, and customer engagement, the company aims to create more human, transparent, and personalized communication. This move is both a digital transformation and a rebranding strategy, positioning Mankind as a forward-thinking, tech-driven healthcare brand. It reflects a growing trend where pharma companies use AI not just for efficiency, but to reshape their identity and connect better with today's digital audience. Unlike traditional pharma communication, this approach focuses on building trust and accessibility, aligning with the evolving expectations of patients and healthcare professionals in a tech-savvy world.

[Source]

Quick Wins & Resources

Must Read

USPTO implementing additional security measures for Patent Center: Starting September 11, 2025, the USPTO requires all users of its Patent Center to complete identity verification in order to access the system. This update means that guest or unregistered users will no longer be able to use the platform without verifying their identity. Users can complete this verification either through ID.me, a secure online service, or by submitting a Patent Electronic System Verification form through the mail.

[Source]

USPTO & U.S. Patent Events: In September 2025, the USPTO organized several webinars and events focused on supporting inventors, patent practitioners, and applicants. Programs such as "Path to a Patent" and training sessions on DOCX filing were aimed at improving understanding of the patent process and reducing common filing errors. These events provided valuable insights into best practices, procedural updates, and tools for smoother application submissions. To take advantage of these opportunities, applicants are encouraged to subscribe to the USPTO's event calendar, attend sessions relevant to their technology area, and use these platforms to stay informed and connect with the wider IP community.

[Source]

Upcoming Event

Committee of Experts of the Locarno Union - The 17th Session of the Committee of Experts of the Locarno Union will take place from 20 to 22 October 2025. [Source] UPOV Sessions - The UPOV Sessions will be held from October 20, 2025, to October 24, 2025. [Source] The 54th Session of the IPC Union-IPC Revision Working Group: This conference being held from October 27-31, 2025 offers a valuable platform for networking with legal, R&D, and commercial leaders, providing insights into the evolving IP landscape in the pharmaceutical industry. [Source]

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.