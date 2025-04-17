Understanding Trademarks

Section 2(1)(m) says that "Mark" includes a device, brand, heading, label, ticket, name, signature, word, letter, numeral, shape of goods, packaging or combination of colours or any combination thereof".

TRADEMARKS

Section 2 (zb) of the Trademarks Act, 1999 defines "Trademarks" as a mark capable of being represented graphically and which is capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one person from those of others and may include shape of goods, their packaging and combination of colors and -"

In layman's language a trade mark is popularly known as brand name. It is a visual symbol which may be a word, signature, name, device, label, numerals or combination of colors.

capable of being represented graphically; and capable of distinguishing the goods or services of one person from those of others.



OBJECT OF THE TRADEMARK

as explained in Dau Dayal v. State of Uttar Pradesh

CERTIFICATION TRADEMARK

Section 2 (1) (e) of The Trade Marks Act, 1999

"certification trade mark" means a mark capable of distinguishing the goods or services in connection with which it is used in the course of trade which are certified by the proprietor of the mark in respect of origin, material, mode of manufacture of goods or performance of services, quality, accuracy or other characteristics from goods or services not so certified and registrable as such under Chapter IX in respect of those goods or services in the name, as proprietor of the certification trade mark, of that person;

A certification trademark indicates that a product or service meets specific standards or has particular characteristics (e.g., quality, origin, material).

The TM ACT, distinguishes goods/services certified by the proprietor regarding – Origin, Material, Mode of manufacture, Performance of services and Quality or accuracy

Purpose -

Ensures products meet standardized criteria set by the proprietor. Protects consumers by providing reliable information about quality and safety. And Differentiates certified products from uncertified ones, ensuring trust and assurance for consumers.

Few Examples - ISI Mark – Conformity to Bureau of Indian Standards, BSI Hallmark – Purity of gold, Woolmark – Products made from 100% wool.

