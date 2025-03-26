EUIPO SME Funds 2025 All Set To Launch In February 2025

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) is set to launch the SME Fund 2025 on February 3, 2025. This initiative, in collaboration with the European Commission and the European Union Intellectual Property Network (EUIPN), aims to provide continuous support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as they innovate and expand.

Since its inception in 2021, the SME Fund has been a vital resource for businesses, offering funding and assistance to protect their intellectual property (IP) assets. Over the past four years, the financial support been given to more than 72,000 SMEs, fostering a vibrant environment for business development and creativity throughout the European Union.

What are SME FUNDS?

The SME Fund is a grant scheme designed to assist small and medium-sized enterprises within the EU to safeguard their Intellectual Property Rights. SMEs are defined as companies with fewer than 250 employees and an annual turnover not exceeding 50 million EUR.

Note: Funding is limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Who all can apply?

The applications can be submitted by:

An owner,

An employee or any authorised external representative acting on their behalf.

Grants are provided in the form of vouchers, which beneficiaries can use to reimburse their IP application costs. Reimbursements are directly transferred to the SME's bank account.

The SME Fund offers four different vouchers for various IP-related activities, including applications for trademarks, designs, patents, plant varieties, and IP Scan services. Depending on the country or region, SMEs can save up to 75% on IP right applications and 90% on an IP Scan.

Milestones of 2024

The SME Fund 2024 achieved significant milestones, enhancing the competitiveness of European and Ukrainian SMEs. Key achievements include:

31,779 applications received from SMEs

2,037 applications for IP Scan or IP Scan Enforcement services

29,097 applications for trade mark or design vouchers

1,728 applications for patent vouchers

148 applications for plant varieties vouchers

The success of the SME Fund is attributed to the strong collaboration between the EUIPO, the European Commission, and the IP offices of EU Member States, which have championed the grant scheme and provided tailored support to ensure businesses can access and benefit from the program.

SME Fund 2025

The SME Fund 2025 aims to target on sustainability, digitalization, and global competitiveness, covering a range of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, designs, patents, plant varieties, and the IP Scan service. The objectives of the SME Fund 2025 include:

Fostering Innovation: Supporting SMEs in leveraging their intellectual property to drive growth and transformative solutions.

Reaching Out to More SMEs: Encouraging a wider range of SMEs to utilize the available funds and services.

Supporting IP Strategies: Helping businesses develop IP portfolios through the IP Scan service to enhance their potential and protect their innovations.

This initiative marks a significant advancement in supporting SMEs across Europe, ensuring they have the resources and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

To know more about SME FUNDS 2025, you can read about it on EUIPO's website.

