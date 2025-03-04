IPR Weekly Highlights (70)

TRADEMARK

TATA POWER SOLAR GRANTED MULTIPLE RELIEFS

Tata Power Solar System Limited, along with Tata Sons (Plaintiffs), filed a suit against multiple domain name registrants (Defendants 1-19) in the Delhi HC. The suit was filed for infringement of its marks "TATA", "TATA POWER", "TATA POWER SOLAR" and related formative marks. The Plaintiffs asserted that they have held these trademarks across various classes since 2020, which establishes their significant brand recognition and goodwill. Further, they alleged that the Defendants were unlawfully using these marks.

The HC, relying on the plaintiff's claims and evidence, ruled that they have been able to prove their ownership over the marks. Further, the HC ruled upon examining the Defendants' domain names and email addresses, that they were designed to exploit the Plaintiffs' established reputation. The HC thus issued a permanent injunction against Defendants 1-3 and 17-18, prohibiting their further use of the infringing marks. Defendants 6-14 were ordered to freeze their bank accounts, transfer the funds to the Reserve Bank of India's Depositor and Education Awareness Fund, and submit an affidavit of compliance.

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. & Anr. vs. www.tatapowersolardealership.co.in & Ors. CS (COMM) 419/2024, I.A. 29729/2024, I.A. 35874/2024 & I.A. 41465/2024



TRADEMARK

AMAZON TO PAY HEAVY DAMAGES FOR TRADEMARK INFRINGEMENT

Lifestyle Equities CV (LECV), claiming ownership of the mark "Beverly Hills Polo Club" (BHPC), filed a suit in the Delhi HC, against Amazon Technologies, Cloudtail India Pvt. Ltd., and Amazon Seller Service Pvt. Ltd. (Defendants). LECV alleged that Cloudtail was unauthorizedly using its mark on Amazon's platform under the symbol of Amazon Technologies Pvt. Ltd., leading to consumer confusion and diluting the mark's goodwill & reputation.

Previously, the HC had issued a permanent injunction against Amazon Technologies prohibiting the use of the BHPC logo. The HC observed that Amazon was attempting to obscure the relationship between the three defendant entities to evade infringement liability. Consequently, the HC ordered Amazon to pay USD 5 million (approximately Rs. 43.32 crore) for increased advertising and marketing expenses incurred by LECV and USD 33.78 million (approximately Rs. 292.70 crore) for lost royalties, totaling to USD 38.78 million (Rs. 336.02 crore). Additionally, Amazon was directed to pay Rs. 3.23 crore to cover the costs of the lawsuit.

Lifestyle Equities CV &Anr. Vs. Amazon Technologies Inc & Ors., CS(COMM) 443/2020

TRADEMARK

BURGER KING SECURES INTERIM RELIEF AGAINST ROGUE WEBSITES

Burger King Corporation (Plaintiff) has taken legal action against a network of unknown defendants operating fraudulent websites that misuse its trademark "BURGER KING". In a suit filed in the Delhi HC in 2022, the Plaintiff alleged that these defendants were running rogue websites with domain names closely resembling "BURGER KING," often incorporating terms like "INDIA," "FRANCHISE," or "FRANCHISES." These websites prominently displayed the BURGER KING trademark and solicited franchise applications, misleading potential victims. The defendants further impersonated representatives of Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd., the Plaintiff's exclusive licensor, sending emails and fabricating documents bearing the company's trademark.

The HC has directed domain name registrars to immediately suspend the contested domain names and associated email addresses. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been instructed to issue directives to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block access to these rogue websites. Additionally, Bharti Airtel Ltd. has been ordered to disable mobile IDs linked to fraudulent activities and to provide the HC with the defendants' details, aiding in the ongoing investigation.

Burger King Corporation vs. Swapnil Patil & Ors. CS(COMM) 303/2022, I.As. 7302/2022

COPYRIGHT

AMICUS CURIAE WARNS CONTENT RESTRICTIONS ON LLMS MAY WORSEN MISINFORMATION

The Delhi HC recently heard arguments from multiple Amicus Curiae on generative AI. It was submitted that restricting LLMs (Large Language Models) like ChatGPT from accessing copyrighted content could increase misinformation. Dr. Arul George Scaria, Amicus Curiae, emphasized that LLMs require diverse datasets for effective training: "More access reduces misinformation."

The HC is evaluating whether OpenAI infringed ANI's copyright, if fair use applies, and whether India has jurisdiction. Justice Amit Bansal acknowledged the absence of AI-specific laws. Scaria compared AI learning to human learning, while Amicus Adarsh Ramanujan argued that copying constitutes infringement unless protected under fair use. The next hearing date has been set for March 10.

ANI Media Pvt. Ltd. vs. Open AI INC & Anr.; CS(COMM) 1028/2024



PATENT

MADRAS HC DISMISSES AI-INTEGRATED PATENT APPEAL

The Madras HC dismissed Caleb Suresh Motupalli's appeal challenging the rejection of his patent for a product integrating human and AI capabilities. The HC upheld the Controller of Patents' decision, finding no grounds for interference.

Motupalli sought a patent for "Necktie Persona-Extender/Environment-Integrator and Method for Super-Augmenting a Persona to Manifest a Pan-Environment Super-Cyborg," claiming it enhanced human abilities by merging AI and human intelligence. The Indian Patent Office rejected the application for lack of innovation and non-compliance with the Patents Act. A review petition was also denied. The applicant argued that the invention was novel, integrating humans, AI, and digital spaces to enhance cognitive and physical abilities and contended that its complexity required interdisciplinary evaluation. However, the Controller found the claims vague, lacking clear technical innovation, and overly broad, making them ineligible for a patent.

The HC concurred, ruling that the invention lacked specificity and failed to demonstrate real technological impact. It also held that the Controller erred in treating the review as a fresh application but correctly rejected it. The HC upheld the Controller's decision, affirming that the invention did not meet patentability standards.

Caleb Suresh Motupalli V. Controller of Patents, C.M.A. (PT0 No.2 of 2024)

GDPR

ECJ RULES ON DATA RIGHTS VS. TRADE SECRETS

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled that when data subject rights conflict with a data controller's trade secrets, then courts or data protection authorities must review the information to determine disclosure. The case involved an Austrian citizen challenging the credit agency Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) after being denied a telephone contract. D&B refused to disclose details, citing trade secrets.

Under GDPR, individuals have the right to know how their data is processed, and automated decisions significantly affecting them are restricted. The ECJ ruled that while trade secrets can be protected, controllers must submit disputed information to authorities or courts for review. The decision may also impact AI systems, often developed by secretive companies. NGO Noyb has already filed a complaint with the Swedish Data Protection Authority against Swedbank for withholding credit scoring details under a trade secret claim.

https://www.euractiv.com/section/tech/news/cjeu-gdpr-ruling-right-to-info-for-data-subjects-trumps-trade-secrets/



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.